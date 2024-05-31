England vs France LIVE: Line-ups and teams news from Lionesses’ Euro 2025 qualifier tonight

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

England take on Group A3 leaders France at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park tonight, as Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses try to take charge of their Women’s Euros 2025 qualifying campaign.

An opening 1-1 draw with Sweden was not in the script, but England bounced back with a 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, and victory tonight would send them to the top of the group, above tonight’s opponents France, who recorded 1-0 wins over both the Irish and the Swedes, and would relish the chance to continue their 100 per cent record against the reigning European champions.

Lauren James has been ruled out of the game while Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy have both withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Follow all the action from England v France in Euro 2025 qualifying below:

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Toone, Hemp; Russo.

France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Lakrar, Renard, Bacha; Toletti, Karchaoui, Dali; Diani, Katoto, D. Cascarino

The players walk out onto the pitch and the national anthems are sung. This is going to be a cracking game. Kick off is up next...

Fran Kirby has scored in both of England’s last two meetings with France, only scoring more times in her international career against Sweden (3); the last Chelsea player to score on home soil for the Lionesses was Lauren James in February 2023 against Korea Republic.

Only Beth Mead (24) has scored more goals for England under Sarina Wiegman than Alessia Russo (18), who has scored six goals in her six qualifiers for the Lionesses (5 in 4 World Cup qualifiers, 1 in 2 Euros qualifiers).

This will be Sarina Wiegman’s 50th game in charge of England, becoming the fourth manager to hit a half of century of games in charge of the Lionesses after Hope Powell (161), Martin Reagan (68) and Mark Sampson (59). Wiegman (W37 D8 L4) could equal Sampson (38) for the second most wins in the nation’s history in this match with only Powell winning more (85).

England will play at St. James’ Park for the very first time with this the 87th different ground they’ve used as a home venue; they have won four of their last five games when playing at a new stadium in England with the exception a 2-0 loss to Australia at the Brentford Community Stadium last April.

England are unbeaten in each of their last 28 European Championship qualifiers since an 8-0 loss away to Norway in June 2000 (W22 D6), scoring 85 goals and conceding just nine times.

France have won four of their last five away games in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in three of those victories; their only loss in that time came against world champions Spain in Sevilla.

England won 12 of their first 15 home (excl. neutral venue) matches in all competitions under manager Sarina Wiegman (D3) but have since won just three of seven such games (D3 L1).

After losing on their first away trip to England in 1974 (0-2), France are since unbeaten in four away games against the Lionesses without conceding; the last two meetings have finished 0-0 however, the most recent of those coming in October 2016 in a friendly.

England have won just two of their last 23 games against France (nine draws, 12 defeats), but both victories have come across their last four meetings (L2), at the 2017 European Championships and the 2018 SheBelieves Cup.

Sarina Wiegman has named centre-back pairing Leah Williamson and Millie Bright in the team together for the first time since February 2023.

Jess Carter starts at left-back with Ella Toone starting ahead of Fran Kirby and Grace Clinton in the number 10 role and Beth Mead getting the nod over Chloe Kelly.

It’s a strong France squad with a powerful frontline consisting of Paris St-Germain’s Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Lyon pair Kadidiatou Diani and Delphine Cascarino.

There’s also a third start in a row for Aston Villa midfielder Kenza Dali.

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Toone, Hemp; Russo.

France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Lakrar, Renard, Bacha; Toletti, Karchaoui, Dali; Diani, Katoto, D. Cascarino

La composition pour ce match aller face à l’Angleterre 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔥



⌚️ Coup d’envoi à 21h00

📺 France 3 #ANGFRA | #FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/Vd68XiKgTc — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) May 31, 2024

“I suppose on paper we are defending champions of this competition but it’s easy to forget we are still in qualifying. France are a top team and I see it as fairly even.

“If that’s the tag we have to take then it’s not a bad place to be.”

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Leah Williamson is back in the England squad after recovering from a long-term injury and the captain is excited to get back on the pitch with the Lionesses.

She said: “We’ve had a lot of rotation but because of the way we play and the quality we have we’re afforded the luxury of keeping our style whoever plays.

“It’s easier for other players to step in to a role because there’s a good understanding between us. So I’d hope that anybody stepping in would go well, including Millie [Bright].

“She’s [Aggie Beever-Jones] confident but she’s very respectful which I like about her. I hope she knows she deserves her place here and I was joking with her today that she’s not afraid to leave one on us in training.

“She’s got quality and she looks at home. I think she’s further ahead in terms of how she’s fitting compared to when I came in as a youngster.”

Kerry Davis on overdue recognition, online abuse and the ‘fabulous’ Lauren James

18:45 , Mike Jones

Kerry Davis, the first black woman to play football for England, hopes “brilliant” forward Lauren James will never let racist abuse stop her from stepping into a well-earned spotlight.

Like other trailblazers, Davis has attracted renewed attention in the wake of England’s Euro 2022 triumph and a corresponding run of overdue recognition, from her induction two years ago into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame to receiving, in March, Football Black List’s Keith Alexander Award for outstanding contributions to the game and community.

James has emerged as one of Chelsea and England’s most dynamic talents, finishing joint runner-up in the Women’s Super League top-scorer charts this season and last summer scoring three times and adding as many assists in her maiden World Cup.

Kerry Davis on overdue recognition, online abuse and the ‘fabulous’ Lauren James

18:40 , Mike Jones

“I think they’ve always been really good. We haven’t analysed them really well at the Euros and World Cup because we were not playing them but we’ve been following them all the time.

“They are very athletic, they have players who always want the ball. They’ve had some small tweaks in their style of play but we know they want the ball and they want to go forward.

“And they’re not scared to go a little bit direct either.”

(Jacob King/PA Wire)

18:35 , Mike Jones

England will be playing away from Wembley for this qualifier with the match taking place at St. James’ Park in Newcastle. It’s a decision that makes attending the match more accessible for those outside of London and Sarina Wiegman is excited to be back in the North East.

“It’s very nice to be in this area again,” she said, “We’ve played at Sunderland and now at Newcastle. I have never been in the stadium before and I hear it’s a great stadium.

“In every place in the world we want to grow the game and we want people to enjoy it. I want to get to know more areas of England but I think my family know a lot more because they have time to go around whereas we’ve always got games.

“I hope to do more and get to know it better.”

18:30 , Mike Jones

The England boss spoke about her decision to bring Jessica Naz into the full squad for the games against France saying: “Jess deserves it.

“All of the standby players are like sponges, they really want to learn quick. I told them that they are equals now and they should go for it.

“It helps they are from the Under-23s and they are used to being around. I see good things from them and it helps that they have very good players around them.”

18:25 , Mike Jones

England boss Sarina Wiegman has been dealt a huge blow ahead of the Euro qualifier double-header against France after Lauren James was forced to pull out through injury.

The 22-year-old attacker reported for international duty with a foot injury and has had to admit defeat in her efforts to prove her fitness ahead of Friday night’s Group A3 fixture at St James’ Park and the trip to St-Etienne which follows on Tuesday.

Wiegman, who confirmed Tottenham’s Jess Naz had been drafted into the squad from the stand-by list as a result, said when asked if everyone was fit: “No, not everyone is available for selection.

Injury blow for England as Lauren James ruled out of France double-header

18:20 , Mike Jones

Chelsea star Lauren James has picked up another injury meaning she is going to miss tonight’s match against France. Sarina Wiegman confirmed James’ absence in the pre-match press conference saying:

“Lauren James hasn’t made it, so she is not available for selection for tomorrow.

“She already had some foot issues from the club season and we hoped we could build it up for tomorrow but it’s just too early. She will miss the game in France as well and she’s going to get prepared for July.

“Jessica Naz will take her place in the full squad.”

18:15 , Mike Jones

England are ranked number two in the world with France just behind at number three. That only shows that this match will be a tough one and a closely fought for affair.

Les Bleus will know that a win tonight would put them on the verge of automatic qualification while England need to gain back some momentum lost during their draw with Sweden.

The match could go either way and as a result it’s likely to end in a draw.

England 1-1 France.

18:10 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see the two teams linig up tonight:

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Williams, Bright, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; Kelly, Toone, Hemp; Russo.

France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Mbock, Renard, Bacha; Dali, Geyoro, Toletti; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto.

And here are the latest odds for the game:

England win 11/10

Draw 23/10

France win 2/1

Our football betting sites can be found here.

18:05 , Mike Jones

Sarina Wiegman has suffered a blow with Lauren James ruled out of both this and Tuesday’s game, while Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy have been forced to withdraw from England’s squad with calf and foot injuries respectively. Maya Le Tissier has been called up to provide defensive cover.

Eugenie Le Sommer is absent for France due to injury, while Vicki Becho will serve a suspension having been dismissed in stoppage time of the win over Sweden.

18:00 , Mike Jones

England vs France is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 31 May at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

16:00 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers. England are taking on France at St. James’ Park in Group A3.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses are currently second in the table following a 1-1 draw with Sweden and a 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland.

France are unbeaten in the group having won both of their matches so far. They top the group but the next two matches could determine which side has a firm grip on first place.

England play consecutive matches versus Les Bleus and will open up a four point lead on their opponents if they win both of them.

We’ll have all the team news, updates and more throughout the night so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.