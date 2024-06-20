England vs Denmark player ratings: Harry Kane and Declan Rice disappoint in Euro 2024 draw

Harry Kane was substituted on a disappointing afternoon in Frankfurt - PA/Adam Davy

England lined up for their second Euro 2024 match with an unchanged team, Gareth Southgate showing faith in Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the start, despite plenty of discussion about their places.

Southgate’s team beat Serbia in their opener but they followed that up with a disappointing draw against Denmark in Group C on Thursday.

Telegraph Sport analyses and rates each England player’s performance and below you can give Southgate’s charges your own mark out of 10.

England (4-2-3-1)

The goalkeeper could not do anything about Hjulmand’s equaliser and spent even longer than usual shouting and screaming at his team-mates. 6/10

Had problems with the pitch early on and swapped his boots. The change worked as the right-back produced the run that led to Kane’s goal. 7/10

Still feeling his way back to full match sharpness. The defender’s passing was not quite as crisp as we have come to expect. 6/10

A star of England’s first two games, showing a cool head with the ball at his feet and defending well inside his own box. He made a couple of brilliant tackles. 8/10

Marc Guehi has been a stand-out performer for England - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

Won his 50th England cap playing as a makeshift left-back. The Newcastle man did not do too much wrong, but has to look inside too much. 6/10

Played too deep in front of the back four and could not get a grip of the game as he does for Arsenal. He got away with a mistake near the end thanks to Guehi. 5/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Will this have marked the end of the Alexander-Arnold experiment? The Liverpool man looked uncomfortable both with and without the ball before being replaced by Gallagher. 5/10

It is becoming a feature of England games, just as is the case with Arsenal, that Saka gets repeatedly fouled. Vestergaard was booked for bundling him down. 6/10

The undisputed hero of England’s first win could not be faulted for his effort against Denmark, but he was some way short of his best in Frankfurt. 6/10

Phil Foden

So unlucky to hit the post. The Manchester City man was eager to impress, carrying the ball forwards at every opportunity and trying his luck from long range. 7/10

Harry Kane

You know it is bad when Kane is substituted. England’s captain scored his first goal of the tournament, but struggled to get into the game and did not press enough. 5/10

Subs

Conor Gallagher 54 (for Alexander-Arnold): Replaced Liverpool man for the second game running and picked up a booking. 6/10

Jarrod Bowen 70 (for Foden): Part of a triple change to the forward line, but could not find a winning goal. 6/10

Eberechi Eze 69 (for Saka): The Crystal Palace winger could not make the impact Southgate had hoped for. 6/10

Ollie Watkins 69 (for Kane): Was sent on in place of captain and quickly forced Schmeichel to make a smart save. 7/10

Not used: Aaron Ramsdale (g), Dean Henderson (g), Ezri Konsa, Lewis Dunk, Kobbie Mainoo, Ivan Toney, Anthony Gordon, Joe Gomez, Cole Palmer, Adam Wharton.

Booked: Gallagher.

Denmark (3-4-1-2)

Schmeichel 7; Vestergaard 5, Christensen 6, Andersen 6; Maehle 7, Hojbjerg 8, Hjulmand 8 (Norgaard, 83), Kristiansen 5 (Bah, 57, 6); Eriksen 7 (Olsen, 83); Hojlund 6 (Poulsen, 67, 6), Wind 6 (Damsgaard, 57, 6).

Subs not used: Bruun Larsen, Dolberg, , Hermansen, Jorgensen, Jensen, Dreyer, Kristensen, Ronnow, Kjaer.

Booked: Vestergaard, Maehle.

Referee: Artur Soares Dias (Portugal).

