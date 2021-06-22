England vs Czech Republic, Euros 2021: Kick-off time, TV channel, prediction and how to watch live tonight

England vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 2021 What time kick off tonight today itv tv channel odds prediction team news - CARL RECINE /Action Images via Reuters

England wrap up the group stages of Euro 2020 tonight with a match at Wembley against the Czech Republic, knowing that they have already qualified for the knockout stages.

Results on Monday night guaranteed England a place in the last 16 – but after the goalless draw against Scotland, Gareth Southgate's side will be keen to bounce back with a win. Victory will see them top the group, while a draw will see them finish second. Defeat could mean England finishing third but they would still qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

These two countries faced each other in qualifying for this tournament. England won comfortably at Wembley 5-0, but were beaten 2-1 on their visit to Prague. Southgate's men were thoroughly outplayed in that match, losing 2-1 to a late winner from Zdeněk Ondrášek and registering just 4 shots on target to the Czechs' 8. That defeat was England's first defeat in a qualifier for a major tournament in 10 years.

England have only faced the Czechs twice before those matches in 2019, drawing in a friendly in 2008 and winning a friendly in 1998.

Since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia in 1992, the Czech Republic have been present at every European Championship, finishing as runners-up in 1996 and in third place in 2004.

When is England vs Czech Republic?

England's group stage matches will wrap up on Tuesday, June 22.

What time does England vs Czech Republic kick-off?

England vs Czech Republic kicks off at 8pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

This one will be broadcast on ITV, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

England's Euro 2021 full fixtures

Sunday June 13 ...England 1 Croatia 0

Friday June 18 ...England 0 Scotland 0

Tuesday June 22...England vs Czech Republic...Wembley...ITV...KO 8pm

Who could England face in the last-16?

Win against the Czechs and England will play one of France, Germany or Portugal at Wembley depending on who finishes second in that difficult Group F. Draw and it will most likely be one of Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia from Group E in Copenhagen.

Things get more complicated were England to finish third. They could play the Netherlands, the winners of Group C, or Belgium, the winners of Group B.

Alternatively, they could play the winner of Group E, likely to be Spain or Sweden.

What is the team news?

England’s plans were thrown into chaos on Monday by the news that Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been forced to self-isolate.

It is currently unclear how long Mount and Chilwell are required to isolate for after coming into close contact with Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour for more than 15 minutes after the Scotland midfielder tested positive for coronavirus.

If they have to stay in isolation for 10 days, they could miss Tuesday night's game and also England’s last-16 game, which is most likely to take place either next Monday or Tuesday.

Meanwhile Harry Maguire is pushing for a return to action from a six-week injury lay off, having remained on the bench against Scotland.

What are the latest odds?

England - 4/9

Czech Republic - 6/2

Draw - 7/2

What's our prediction?

There is not an awful lot of jeopardy for England, with one school of thought stating finishing second in the group could bring a more favourable last-16 tie. The Czechs do have quality, with Patrick Schick, the 25-year-old Bayer Leverkusen striker, in fine form after his goal of the tournament contender against Scotland. Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal have both been having outstanding seasons with West Ham.

Nevertheless, there is a need for England to respond to their struggles against Scotland with a more dynamic and inventive performance.

Predicted score England 2 Czech Republic 1

