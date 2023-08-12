England vs Colombia live: Score and updates from Women’s World Cup quarter-final

Alessia Russo fired England in front in the second half against Colombia - PA/Isabel Infantes

82 min: England 2 Colombia 1

Caicedo has come into the middle and links up with Chacon who has two bites at a shot, blocked by Greenwood. Kelly is getting stripped to come on. They need someone to hold the ball up and run the channels.

80 min: England 2 Colombia 1

England are playing with fire at the moment, losing the ball too cheaply and lacking adventure when they go forward. Chacon replaces Ospina.

78 min: England 2 Colombia 1

England give Walsh a hospital pass in midfield and she’s overwhelmed by three Colombia players who launch another raid down the right and England somehow survive it by the skin of their teeth (and a wayward final ball).

76 min: England 2 Colombia 1

Giraldo punches out a Greenwood corner erratically but effectively, sparking a counter led by Caicedo who hares down the left, leaving Toone trailing. Caicedo tries to lace a pass down the inside left but Carter reads it and cuts it out.

74 min: England 2 Colombia 1

Hemp turns Guzman inside out and strides to the byline to stand up a cross to the near post that Giraldo swallows. She was aiming for Russo but Toone and Bronze were better placed at the back post.

73 min: England 2 Colombia 1

Bronze goes down holding her neck after being caught by Santos’ arm as they challenged for a header. She’s OK.

71 min: England 2 Colombia 1

Earps leaps high to her right to palm Bedoya Durango’s 25-yard pearler over the bar. The opportunity came after Daly lost possession tamely on the left and Colombia shifted the turnover from Ramirez to Santos and back for the shot.

69 min: England 2 Colombia 1

Hard to overstate how lax this referee has been. Bronze steps on Caicedo’s metatarsals, accidentally I assume but it was still a foul. The ref gives a throw-in.

67 min: England 2 Colombia 1

Looks like Perez actually failed a head injury assessment. She has fallen to her knees a couple of times this half. Perhaps the original blow came in the first half.

65 min: England 2 Colombia 1

Perez has a problem with her right eye and needs to go off. Colombia are sending on their reserve goalkeeper, Giraldo, who is 20.

GOAL!

Colombia 1 England 2 (Russo) Bright fires the ball up to Stanway in the inside-right channel and she fizzes a pass into the box. Arias should clear but gets her feet in a tangle and lets the ball bobble to Russo who opens her body and slots her right-foot shot across goal and in at the bottom left corner.

Russo shoots to give England the lead - DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

62 min: England 1 Colombia 1

Caribali wins a header and takes out Hemp with her shoulder. Throw-in for England, high on the right, from which they are pushed backwards.

Luke Edwards reports from Stadium Australia

This was a big opportunity for Ella Toone to prove she is worth all the hype she has received since the Euros last summer. I have been very disappointed with her contribution this evening. Lacks movement, to get away from markers or find pockets of space, ponderous on the ball and not making any late runs into the box to get on the end of things. England need far more from their number 10 in this formation. Problem is, they do not really have anyone waiting on the bench who can do it either.

60 min: England 1 Colombia 1

Hemp runs over the ball and runs to the left of the wall. Stanway slips the pass to her and she stands up a cross that Peerz claws away a moment before Daly arrived. As Colombia break England stop their progress with a tactical/technical/professional/cynical foul.

58 min: England 1 Colombia 1

Greenwood’s pass to Toone is laid off to Russo who turns to gallop towards goal and is knocked over by Arias. England free-kick 25 yards out, left of centre.

57 min: England 1 Colombia 1

Emma Hayes thinks Greenwood should slot in at left-back, Daly play wide left and Hemp come inside to form more of a front two instead of splitting.

55 min: England 1 Colombia 1

Walsh slides a diagonal pass out of play. She is nowhere near her best after that knee injury but England seem to rely on her.

53 min: England 1 Colombia 1

Good header from Bronze plays Russo in down the right. She almost bundles Arias out of the way and gets in front but the defender telescopes out a leg to knock it behind. After two poor Stanway corners, Greenwood takes this one and bends it deep to the back post where Daly meets it and heads it straight at Perez.

Daly is too good in the air to let that opportunity go begging.

51 min: England 1 Colombia 1

Hep has flabber absolutely gasted when she tries to shield the ball in the left corner and hits the deck but doesn’t get the free kick.

50 min: England 1 Colombia 1

Bright peels to the near post but can’t get a touch on it and it seems to come off a Colombia player as it squirts behind. Stanway has another go, equally ineffectually.

49 min: England 1 Colombia 1

Russo chases down a left to right chip and whips over a cross that is blocked behind for a corner. Stanway will take.

48 min: England 1 Colombia 1

Ramirez shoots into the side netting from the right. They have started the brighter by far of the two sides..

46 min: England 1 Colombia 1

No changes. Karen Carney was strongly arguing for a formation change for England and a switch to a back four but Sarina Wiegman is sticking with her back three. Carter has to be alert to see off Santos and Caicedo.

Luke Edwards' half-time verdict

England deserved that good fortune just before half time. Colombia took the lead, against the run of play, with a mishit cross that looped over the head of Mary Earps. The England goalkeeper will feel she should have done better but it is one of those things. It was a real sucker punch. England had created all the chances before then and to be honest I was worried about how they would react to going behind for the first time in this tournament. They simply do not have strikers who look like scoring but Alessia Russo deserves some credit for trying to get on the end of Bronze header and after a horrific handling error from the goalkeeper, Lauren Hemp reacted fastest to poke into the net. England need to move the ball quicker and with more ambition. They are the better side and if they can click in the final third they will get more chances and hopefully goals

Half-time: England 1 Colombia 1

In the nick of time England are level. Always a fillip to equalise on the stroke of half-time and England are out of jail (possibly only on licence). They made their own bed with some sloppy work and narrow defending, essentially ceding the Colombia right to the opposition, but managed to scramble a goal when they needed it most. They have lacked genuine fluency but neither spirit nor patience.

GOAL!

England 1 Colombia 1 (Hemp) Goalkeeper makes a proper Horlicks of a save and gift-wraps it for Hemp to stab in. A cross from the left, Bronze heads it across goal to Russo who turns it on towards goal. Perez slides out to grab it but fumbles it and pushes it on to Carabali. Russo pounces and stabs the rebound under the keeper and Hemp crashes past to stab it home.

'Don't mind if I do...'

Lauren Hemp steals in to equalise - DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

45+5 min: England 0 Colombia 1

Daly plays a right-foot diagonal in from the left. Headed clear.

45+4 min: England 0 Colombia 1

England’s midfield is malfunctioning. They need to get on the ball if they can and break the two banks of four.

45+2 min: England 0 Colombia 1

Russo twice gets in down the right but Colombia, with eight behind the ball, crowd her out.

45 min: England 0 Colombia 1

Six minutes of stoppage time are signalled.

GOAL!

England 0 Colombia 1 (Santos) Colombia have been roasting England down the left side of their defence and England with their back five strung across the 18-yard line give Santos far too much room and space to line up a shot that arcs above Earps and dips under the crossbar as she backpedalled. Earps had to defend the near post which left her vulnerable to a chip. The execution was perfect. Could have been a cross but let’s print the legend instead.

Tom Garry reports

An extraordinary noise explodes around this stadium from the jubilant Colombia supporters. Sarina Wiegman’s dejected face tells the story for England. It looked like an attempted cross, not a shot, but nonetheless, Mary Earps will be furious with herself to have been beaten from there.



Santos chips Earps to give Colombia the lead - Cameron Spencer/Getty Image

42 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Bright tries her best Kaiser impression and strides forward but eventually loses the ball. Colombia’s Ospian and Durango are working like Trojans to close off the inside-forward channels.

Luke Edwards reports from Sydney

England are on top and have created all the chances so far without taking them. Russo and Rachel Daly have both put headers straight at the goalkeeper when they should have done better. Daly has gone close with an effort from outside the box too. But England are the better team at the moment and are finding things far easier in the middle of the pitch than they did against Nigeria where they are picking their way through Colombia easily enough. They just need to be more precise, with their passing and finishing in and around the box. Neither Hemp or Russo look like reliable sources of goals, that’s my only real concern at the moment.

40 min: England 0 Colombia 0

England had a decent spell of possession midway through the half but though they are getting numbers forward it’s like trying to thread a needle with chips and headed passes, wing-backs flooding in from the wings. They could consider getting Toone more involved and having the nerve to push Daly and Bronze even wider.

38 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Guzman, Santos and Ramirez work a triangle down the right, probing patiently until Guzman slips the daisycutter cross through to Caicedo who gets the ball out from beneath her feet, feints to create some space but then fired her shot into the recovering Greenwood.

36 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Greenwood floats the left-foot diagonal deep into the box, aiming for Russo but Vanegas gets above her to win the ball. As Santos tries to take it away, Stanway slides in and takes her out with her trailing leg.

35 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Ramirez gets away from Greenwood with the fair-looking use of the arm and put England under sustained pressure from the right. But England eventually manage to see them off and Greenwood can have her face looked at.

33 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Bright heads Guzman’s cross away at the back post and sparks a counter with Hemp skittering up the right. She has little support and has to wait so long for Toone to catch up that she invites the interception by the time she can finally release it.

31 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Couple of misjudgements from Walsh in failing to release Toone is followed by a heavy touch from Russo as she stried to turn on the edge of the area.

Tom Garry reports from Sydney

The officials have missed two blatant fouls by the Colombians in the past few minutes alone. Sarina Wiegman looks pretty frustrated that neither challenge was punished.



29 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Now Daly cuts in off the left to meet a pass switching play with her right foot. She takes a touch to nudge Guzman out of the road then wraps her instep around a shot that whistles over the angle of post and bar.

Toone is beasted by Usme in the air - BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

27 min: England 0 Colombia 0

England line up in a Russia 2018 train. Greenwood’s corner comes in and Colombia swipe it clear to the left corner of the box. Stanway slices her shot but the ball swerves perfectly on to Daly’s head but she can only steer it straight a tPerez.

26 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Better from Toone. dropping into the inside-left pocket to combine with Daly and feed Russo. The centre-forward slips it out to the right and Bronze takes it to the byline and earns a corner.

24 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Now Daly is poleaxed by Guzman who put a hand one her face and hit her across the midriff with her other arm as she arrived to try and get a tackle in. An obvious free-kick not given, probably deserved a word if not a booking, too.

22 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Bronze bombs down the right and it takes Vanegas and the remaining Arias, Daniela, to stop her, the former flopping to earn a free-kick as they tussled by the right corner.

20 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Guzman takes out Hemp in a side shunt, Hemp having knocked the ball ahead and triggered a sprint to start a burst up the left. Looked like a bookable offence but the referee keeps her cards pocketed.

18 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Colombia have plenty of skill and pace. The further up the field England can hold them, the safer it will be. Bright overhits a long diagonal looking for Bronze and, a minute later, has to be bailed out by Walsh when another pass she slid up the inside right went straight to Bedoya Durango. Walsh gets the tackle in.

16 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Caicedo burns past Bronze down the left, cuts inside and balloons a shot high and wide. She had Bronze on toast with her speed and close control there.

Carolina Arias is injured when blocking Hemp's shot - Lars Baron/Getty Images

15 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Usme takes on a long shot that is blocked and then Guzman snaffles the rebound and bombs down the right. England see the danger off through Greenwood.

Luke Edwards reports from Sydney

I think Russo would have been judged to be offside in the build up from Lucy Bronze’s cross but it was worrying that she did not find the back of the net with that chance, firing the ball straight into the crowd of bodies in the middle of the goal rather than the unguarded bottom left hand corner. Russo snatched at the shot. Doesn’t strike me as a forward full of confidence. Far from it

14 min: England 0 Colombia 0

As soon as England break the front press they have tons of space. And if they bypass it entirely, using direct balls from the back, they look very dangerous.

12 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Colombia send Guzman on for Carolina Arias. England work a corner routine, seemingly going backwards before floating a cross towards the penalty spot that Russo meets flush on her brow but cannot beat Perez.

10 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Usme drops back to right-back and stops Daly but England chip a diagonal out to Bronze, who heads back across goal and Vanegas goes down under her challenge. She wasn’t fouled but the game was stopped nonetheless before England could take the corner.

8 min: England 0 Colombia 0

It isn’t the blow to the head that’s the problem for Araias but her knee which was pinned to the ground by her keeper as they scrambled to stop Hemp’s shot. Colombia are down to 10 momentarily.

7 min: England 0 Colombia 0

England break quickly and pierce the press down the right. Bronze floats a cross deep and Carolina Arias makes brave blocks from Russo and Hemp. She wears Hemp’s half volley flush in the face and the lino eventually raises her flag. Russo was an inch or two offside,

Long delay for a concussion test.

5 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Greenwood is booed for passing the ball square and, each touch, as England build slowly from the back, is jeered and whistled. Stanway injects some urgency by firing a pass up to Toone but it doesn’t stick.

Luke Edwards reports from Sydney

Around 10,000 Colombians live in Sydney and virtually all of them are inside the Sydney Stadium judging by the noise when their national anthem was sung. With the neutrals also appearing to be supporting the South American side, this is going to feel and sound like an away game for England.

3 min: England 0 Colombia 0

Ospina brings the ball forward and overloads on the right with Carolina Arias, Usme and Ramirez. Their movement is slick and they are finding space as England take a moment to settle.

Usme whips in a fairly tame shot from the right with her left that Earps gobbles up easily.

1 min: England 0 Colombia 0

England take the knee, Colombia, actually playing in violet shirts – apologies I was fooled by the tracksuits – kick off and try to put Ramirez through with Usme’s pass. Earps is out quickly to gather.

England’s every touch is booed by a partisan, anti-English crowd of Australians and Colombians.

Australia's moment of victory

That winning moment 🇦🇺🙌



Australia beat France 7-6 on penalties to progress to the semi-final!#TelegraphWomensSport | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/8QbCWFD5jv — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) August 12, 2023

The dynamic duo

More Mainwaring and Pike than Batman and Robin:

'We are at the business end of the tournament. You can't afford to make any mistakes'



🎥 @TomJGarry and @LukeEdwardsTele bring us all the pre-match chat ahead of England's quarter-final against Colombia.#TelegraphWomensSport | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/feQljNPJEc — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) August 12, 2023

England belt out the national anthem

And then Millie Bright issues the traditional, Weller-esque ‘Come on, let’s go’ rallying cry.

Colombia’s national anthem, by contrast, is an absolute banger.

Out come the teams

England in white/blue/white, Colombia in those primrose shirts.

Tom Garry reports from Sydney

Sydney’s Olympic Park and Cathy Freeman Park have been packed all evening with anxious Australia fans glued to the many big screens. Now thousands of them are streaming into the stadium to watch this match too. The majority of supporters inside inside stadium, though, and donning the yellow of Colombia. Their fans have been banging drums outside since about 5.30pm local time. Flame throwers are lighting up the sky too. It’s a proper atmosphere.

Luke Edwards reports from Sydney

The thought of an Australia vs England World Cup semi final has got everyone excited in the English media pack and it really would be a brilliant occasion for the women’s game. All that history and the intensity of the rivalry transferred to women’s football. But England have a lot of work to do to get through against Colombia. It is a different sort of test to the Nigeria game but equally as difficult. For me, England’s defence will be the difference and Sarina Wiegman’s side should have enough to win. Every quarter-final has been tight so far and this will be no different.

Ella Toone comes in for Lauren James

Ellan Toone , whose sublime finish in the Euros final last year put England 1-0 up against Germany, takes the attacking midfield position and needs to replicate the movement of James against China and Haiti. If Colombia follow Nigeria’s lead and go to one-to-one marking rather than zonal, Toone’s movement will be key.

Manchester United's No10 Ella Toone, right, returns to the starting XI - Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Australia win 7-6 on penalties

And go through to Wednesday’s semi-final where they will take on England or Colombia.

Maria Ramirez on the task Colombia face

“Colombia has shown that we have talent and that we have sacrificed on the pitch. We hope for a positive result. “It’s going to be difficult for us but we know how to attack them. “We can do a little bit of damage and this is what we’re going to be trying to do during the match.”

Australia keeper saves one then hits the post with her effort

Meaning it’s sudden death at 3-3 in Brisbane.

Australia and France

In the third quarter-final are currently engaged in a penalty shootout. Both sides have missed one apiece with two penalties of the five to go.

Your teams in black and white

England Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Russo; Toone, Hemp.

Substitutes Hampton, Roebuck, Robinson, Charles, Coombs, England, Kelly, Morgan, Nobbs,Wubben-Moy, Zelem.

Colombia Perez; Carolina Arias, Carabali, Daniela Arias,Vanegas; Ospina, Durango; Santos, Caicedo, Ramirez; Usme.

Substitutes Giraldo, Sepulveda, Andrade, Bahr, Baron, Caracas, Chacon,Guzman, Montoya, Ramos, Restrepo, Reyes.

Referee Ekaterina Koroleva (USA)

One change for Colombia as well

Manuela Vanegas replaces Ana Maria Guzman at full-back.

🚨𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗟𝗔𝗥



Formación de la Selección Colombia Femenina para enfrentar a Inglaterra por la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA.#PersiguiendoUnSueño#TodosSomosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/5IitjL2lro — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) August 12, 2023

England make one change

Ella Toone comes in for Lauren James and England stick with a back three:

Ready to take on Colombia! 🙌

Preview: Time for the 'real England' to stand up

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the World Cup quarter-final between England and Colombia. England have reached the last eight for the fifth tournament in succession while Colombia, impressive in their group stage victories over Germany and South Korea, less so in the Round of 16 tie against Jamaica which they won 1-0, are here for the first time.

England face a tactical as well as a selection dilemma after Lauren James’ red card and two-match suspension, not only over who should come in to replace the Chelsea winger and England’s breakthrough performer but over whether to abandon the back three they used against China so effectively and Nigeria, when it started to creak. What is clear is that England feel they are yet to do their talent justice.

“We can give more,” said Lucy Bronze during the build-up. “We’re a fantastic team with highly talented players. There’s no point in playing our best performances in the first games, we might as well save them for the quarter-finals or further than that.

“The most important thing is that we’re coming out of games with wins,” Bronze said. “We’re the ones who are still in the competition and there’s many top teams who are going home because they haven’t been able to get that point or been able to see the games out in the penalty shootout and we have.

“We’ve built on every game, we’ve taken something from every game – whether that was the Haiti game that was physical, the Denmark game when we lost our key player in Keira, the China game we changed the formation completely, [and] we had a red card,” she said.

“Everything that has been thrown at us, we’ve dealt with and moved forward. I don’t see many other teams who’ve had that adversity and if they had, I don’t think they’ve managed to overcome the way we have.

“At the same time, we are not happy with our performances.”

