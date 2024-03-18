England vs Brazil: When is it, predictions, and what channel is it on?

England are back in action later this month against Brazil and Belgium - Getty Images/Michael Regan

England host Brazil in one of their final games before Euro 2024, as Gareth Southgate moves a step closer to naming his squad for the tournament.

The last internationals before Euro 2024 represent a final chance for Southgate to experiment and decide who’s on the plane to Germany.

England have remained unbeaten since being knocked out of the World Cup, as they finished off Euros qualification by beating Malta 2-0 and drawing in North Macedonia.

When do England play Brazil?

England and Brazil meet on Saturday, March 23. The match kick-off is at 7.00pm (GMT).

Where is the match being held?

At Wembley, the home of English football.

What channel is it on TV?

The match will be shown live on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 6pm.

Alternatively, you can follow all the action via our live blog, with commentary and analysis from our team of reporters at the ground.

What is the latest England team news?

Southgate brings in Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon for their first senior call ups.

Joe Gomez, who won the last of his 11 senior caps in October 2020, has returned from the international wilderness for March’s Wembley friendlies.

Ivan Toney is back involved at the first opportunity after serving an eight-month Football Association betting ban, but Raheem Sterling is conspicuous by his absence once again.

England squad to face Brazil and Belgium

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

When did England play Brazil in the World Cup?

The last time both sides met in a competitive match was at the World Cup quarter-final in 2002, with Brazil winning 2-1 courtesy of Ronaldinho’s in-famous free-kick.

That was just the fourth time that England and Brazil had contested a match at the World Cup, with Brazil winning two of the previous three meetings.

Predictions

England have enough quality to deal with a new-look Brazil team – who are on a difficult run of form. Gareth Southgate’s side should edge this one in an entertaining clash at Wembley.

England to win: 2-1

Match odds

England to win : Evens

Brazil to win : 13/5

Draw: 13/2

Odds correct as of March 18

