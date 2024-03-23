England vs Brazil LIVE: Latest team news and line-ups ahead of Wembley friendly tonight

England face Brazil at Wembley tonight as Gareth Southgate’s side continue their Euro 2024 preparations with a marquee friendly fixture. The Three Lions have been hit by an injury crisis in what is their penultimate match before Southgate names his training squad for the European Championships this summer, with captain Harry Kane and winger Bukayo Saka among those who will play no part against Brazil tonight.

That could lead to opportunities for several names on the fringes of Southgate’s plans to make their case to be brought to Germany. Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney could be asked to lead the line in Kane’s absence, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Manchester United’s 18-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could get the chance to make the debuts against the Selecao.

Brazil have also been hit by injuries ahead of the March international break and could be left with an inexperienced line-up at Wembley, although coach Dorival will still have the likes of Vinicius Jr and 17-year-old star talent Endrick to call upon. England are playing their first match of the year and will be back in action when they host Belgium at Wembley on Tuesday night.

England vs Brazil LIVE: Latest updates from Wembley

England face Brazil at Wembley with kick-off at 7pm, live on Channel 4

Three Lions continue Euro 2024 preparations but squad hit by injury crisis

Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer all ruled out of tonight’s match

Gareth Southgate dismisses Manchester United job speculation ahead of Euro 2024

England vs Brazil

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is England v Brazil?

England v Brazil is due to kick off at 7pm GMT on Saturday 23 March at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viwers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage from the broadcaster from 6pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the Channel 4 app or website.

Good afternoon

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

England continue their build-up to Euro 2024 with an encounter with Brazil at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side concluded their qualifying campaign in impressive fashion in the autumn and have four fixtures left until the start of the tournament this summer.

This then represents a crucial opportunity for Southgate to assess the options he has both to make his squad and start in Germany, even in the absence of a couple of key figures.

Brazil manager Dorival Junior will also hope to learn plenty about his team as he eyes a title tilt at this summer’s Copa America.

Follow all the build-up in today’s match blog and get everything you need to know, below.

Is England v Brazil on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch tonight