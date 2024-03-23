England vs Brazil LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England vs Brazil LIVE!

The Three Lions take on five-time world champions Brazil tonight at Wembley Stadium. England are in action for the first time in 2024 as preparations for the summer European Championships begin in earnest against a famous foe. Gareth Southgate will hope a good performance on the pitch distracts from the pre-match controversy surrounding the new kit.

Kobbie Mainoo is in contention to make his debut, after being promoted from the Under-21s, along with Jarrad Branthwaite, Anthony Gordon and Ezri Konsa, against a Brazil side who have struggled recently. Selecao head into the game having lost their last three games and saw Dorival Junior appointed as head coach in January.

Can Southgate mastermind a statement win to kick off the year or will Brazil finally find some form at the home of football? Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at Wembley.

17:11 , Alex Young

Friendly games are hard to predict as the result is, ultimately, not all that significant. Still, the Three Lions are rightly favourites to beat a new-look Brazil team on a difficult run of form.

England to win, 2-0.

Brazil team news

16:57 , Alex Young

Brazil are without Neymar, Casemiro, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, Alisson Becker, Ederson and Marquinhos due to injury.

Therefore a debutant will certainly start in goal with Bento, Rafael and Leo Jardim all uncapped. Juventus duo Danilo and Gleison Bremer are the only defenders with any serious level of international experience in the squad after the withdrawal of Arsenal’s Gabriel.

Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid team-mate Rodrygo and Tottenham’s Richarlison will be tasked with providing the firepower but teenage sensation Endrick could look to make an impact if handed his third cap as he searches for his first Brazil goal.

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

England team news

16:44 , Alex Young

England will be without both Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka tonight, with Jordan Henderson and Cole Palmer also sidelined.

Kane's rare absence with an ankle injury picked up playing for Bayern Munich gives Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate the opportunity to ramp up auditions to be the captain's understudy at this summer's European Championship, with Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney jostling to start up front.

Toney is arguably more of a like-for-like replacement for Kane but only Erling Haaland has scored more top-flight goals than Watkins' 16 so far this season, and the Aston Villa forward is probably ahead in the pecking order to face the Brazilians.

In-form Phil Foden is likely to start, with Marcus Rashford, Jarrod Bowen, Anthony Gordon and James Maddison competing for the other place in the front line. Chelsea’s Palmer is also set to miss out, having missed training at the start of the week.

With no Henderson and Kalvin Phillips not in the squad, Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo are in contention for starts as the third man in midfield.

Ben Chilwell is expected to come in at left-back, with Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier both missing out on the squad through injury.

Regulars Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are all shoo-ins to feature.

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Where to watch England vs Brazil

16:35 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match will be televised live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 6pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live and for free online via the Channel 4 app and website.

Welcome

16:30 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the international friendly between England and Brazil.

It’s the first game of the calendar year for both nations, with the Three Lions looking to kick things off ahead of a big summer while the Selecao head to Wembley off the back of three straight defeats.

We have Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at Wembley. Stick with us.