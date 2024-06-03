Is England vs Bosnia on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2024 warm-up fixture

England face Bosnia in the first of two pre-Euro 2024 warm-up games (The FA via Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate’s England side will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first of two warm-up friendlies ahead of the start of Euro 2024.

The Three Lions travel to Newcastle on 3 June for the first step in their preparations ahead of the summer tournament, which begins in Germany on 14 June.

England’s first game takes place against Serbia on 16 June, but before that, Southgate needs to narrow down his 33-man provisional squad to just 26 players.

This game will likely help to decide who occupies those final spots on the plane to Germany, but some England stalwarts will be injured for the game, with players such as Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka unavailable, the former having won the Champions League just 48 hours beforehand.

So expect plenty of changes, with the England manager experimenting with different players as he tries to trim his squad, and certain players trying to grab their last chance at a spot on the plane.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is England vs Bosnia?

England will face Bosnia at at St. James’ Park in Newcastle on Monday 2 June 2024, with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on Channel 4. Coverage starts at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game via Channel 4’s website and app free of charge, with a a sign-up via email all that is needed.

What is the team news?

Southgate has confirmed that six players will miss the game, with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham unavailable having won played in the Champions League final on 1 June. He’ll join the squad on 8 June.

Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are still nursing injuries as they battle to be fit in time for the opening match of Euro 2024 (and indeed, to make the final squad). Manchester City’s John Stones is unavailable having joined the squad late.

Anthony Gordon is recovering from an injury, and Southgate has said that Saka will be also be rested.

Predicted line-ups

ENG: Pickford, Walker, Guehi, Branthwaite; Trippier; Rice, Mainoo, Eze; Foden, Kane, Palmer.

BOS: Sehic; Ahmedhodzic; Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Dedic, Cimirot, Krunic, Gazibegovic; Hajradinovic; Dzeko, Demirovic.

Odds

England win 1/10

Draw 6/1

Bosnia win 16/1

Prediction

Even a depleted or experimental England side should have enough to win the game, with the away side not taking part in this summer’s European championships. Expect wholesale changes as Southgate aims to make the final decisions on his squad for the tournament, but a straightforward England win nonetheless. England 3-1 Bosnia.