England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE: Euro 2024 warm-up friendly start time, team news and updates

England begin their preparations for Euro 2024 this evening, with Bosnia and Herzegovina their opponents in a first warm-up friendly encounter, with another to come against Iceland on Friday.

After that it’s onto the tournament itself with Gareth Southgate’s side facing Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia in the group stage - though before that, the manager must cut his squad from 33 down to 26, making Monday night’s match a crucial one for a handful of hopefuls who still have something to prove before the final group is confirmed for Germany.

Matters are further complicated by a handful of players not being available this time around, with Luke Shaw still injured, John Stones joining the squad late and Jude Bellingham winning the Champions League final on Saturday night. That means opportunity knocks for others, though, and they must quickly impress Southgate to make the plane. Follow all the latest buildup and match action between England and Bosnia below:

Kick-off at 7:45pm BST

Southgate without several faces including Bellingham, Stones, Maguire, Saka and Foden

Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney expected to lead the line

Up to five players could win their first cap for the Three Lions

12:05 , Karl Matchett

England ramp up their Euro 2024 preparations with a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday evening.

Ahead of the clash at St James’ Park, we have a look at five of the main talking points, including which debutants might feature, a mix of defensive options and which forward leads the line in what is sure to be an audition to be Harry Kane’s understudy.

Five talking points ahead of England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina LIVE

09:23 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s first warm-up match ahead of Euro 2024.

With just two matches to play and seven players to be cut from the preliminary squad, Gareth Southgate still has a lot to sort out just 11 days before the tournament starts in Germany.

The Three Lions play Bosnia and Herzegovina tonight, before facing Iceland on Friday...and naming their final 26-man squad on Saturday 8 June. Stay tuned for all the latest buildup and news.