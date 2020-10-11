England vs Belgium confirmed line-ups ahead of Uefa Nations League fixture tonight

Harry Kane is looking to add to his England goal tally (Getty Images)

England host Belgium on Sunday, looking to exact a small measure of revenge for their 2018 World Cup defeat.

Gareth Southgate’s side were beaten by the Red Devils in the group phase and the third-place match in Russia and the teams clash again now in the Nations League.

Belgium are currently top, with two wins from two, while England have a win and a draw after games against Iceland and Denmark.

Both teams played a midweek friendly with rotated teams, as England beat Wales and Belgium drew with Ivory Coast.

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday, 11 October at Wembley.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

England will have Jadon Sancho and Tammy Abraham available again after they were forced to miss the Wales friendly having attended a party last week, but Ben Chilwell remains absent through injury.

However, captain Harry Kane could miss out after suffering a muscular injury in training.

Belgium fully rotated their side for the match against Ivory Coast and so are likely to revert to full-strength line-up for this fixture, with the exceptions of Thibaut Courtois and Dries Mertens, who have withdrawn from the squad.

Confirmed line-ups

England: Pickford, Walker, Maguire, Dier, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Rice, Trippier, Mount, Rashford, Calvert-Lewin

Belgium: Mignolet; Denayer, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, Castagne; De Bruyne, Lukaku, Hazard

Odds

England - 9/5

Draw - 27/11

Belgium - 133/67

Read more

England Euro 2020 squad: Who’s on the plane and who could miss out?