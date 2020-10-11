England vs Belgium LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Uefa Nations League fixture today

England will attempt to move top of their Nations League group by beating Belgium in Sunday's Wembley encounter. Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell missed Thursday's friendly against Wales after breaching Covid-19 guidelines when they reportedly gathered for a surprise birthday party. Southgate says he has now drawn a line under that incident.

"Tammy and Jadon both trained this morning, so everybody is available. They've obviously missed a bit of training so that's a bit of a concern in terms of their load through the week. But it's done. That situation is done, they are back with the group and we move forward," said Southgate.

Speaking about Chilwell, who will not play against Belgium due to a non-Covid-related illness, Southgate said: "Ben will be tested today and we will have to wait for the results of that tomorrow and then we can make a decision from there medically on that."