England vs Belgium LIVE: Latest team news and line-ups as Kobbie Mainoo starts Wembley friendly tonight

England face Belgium at Wembley tonight as Gareth Southgate’s side look to get back to winning ways following defeat to Brazil on Saturday. The Three Lions lost their unbeaten run as a result of Endrick’s late winner, while the injury crisis face Southgate’s team has worsened as England continue their Euro 2024 preparations.

Southgate is dealing with an “incredible number” of absent players, with captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka joined on the sidelines by Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker, who pulled out of the England squad following the 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

But it has led to opportunities for others to impress Southgate, with tonight’s match England’s final fixture before the squad for the Euros is announced in May. Kobbie Mainoo makes his full England debut after winning his first cap off the bench at the weekend, while Ivan Toney also starts for the Three Lions for the first time.

Follow live updates from England vs Belgium in tonight’s live blog, while you can get the latest odds and tips on the match, here:

England vs Belgium: Latest updates from Wembley

England face Belgium in Wembley friendly, with kick-off at 7.45pm tonight

Gareth Southgate’s side in action for final time before Euro squad announced

England without several first-choice names as injury crisis continues

Kobbie Mainoo, Ivan Toney and Ezri Konsa make full England debuts

Declan Rice captains England as midfielder wins 50th cap

England XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Dunk, Chilwell; Mainoo, Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Toney, Foden.

Belgium XI: Sels; Castagne, Debast, Vertonghen, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, Lukaku, Trossard.

Gareth Southgate speaks ahead of kick-off

19:21 , Will Castle

Gareth Southgate on Ivan Toney’s involvement tonight:

“You can’t disguise the fact that any game in an England shirt is an important one. But he’s playing with confidence with his club and, as everyone else does, all he has to do is bring his club form into the international shirt.

“He of course has different qualities to Ollie. He’s definitely a player who gets more involved in the lower build up and can come short, find those passes, it’s not just about hitting him as a target man. There are plenty of different attributes to his game.”

Make or break for Ivan Toney’s Euros dream?

19:15 , Will Castle

Ivan Toney leads the line for England this evening in what could easily be do or die for a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad.

He’ll be desperate to impress.

(The FA via Getty Images)

A mammoth clash across the border

19:10 , Will Castle

England aren’t the only ones in action tonight.

All the way down the M4 in Cardiff, Wales and Poland face off in a crucial encounter which will determine which of the two nations plays a part in Euro 2024 this year.

The teams are one game away from a place at the tournament and meet in a qualifying play-off final at Cardiff City Stadium where Wales should be the favourites to triumph. They have home advantage and although lacking the star power of a Robert Lewandowski, who is sure to line-up for Poland, they should have enough ability to reach a third successive European Championship in front of the Red Wall.

Follow live updates from the Welsh capital:

Wales vs Poland LIVE: Latest Euro 2024 play-off final updates

Euro 2024 kits: Every shirt so far ranked and rated

19:00 , Will Castle

Euro 2024 is nearly upon us and with it comes a sartorial smorgasbord for us to enjoy, or be deeply offended by.

What have Croatia done this time? Have England pulled off a genuine gem? Why are Belgium wearing brown shorts? And which kit has won our highly-coveted top spot?

There are still a few shirts to be released by Puma, Macron and the good people at Joma, but Nike and Adidas have dropped most of their gear already, so without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

By Lawrence Ostlere

Euro 2024 kits: Every shirt ranked and rated

Chances aplenty for Euro hopefuls - but Gordon perhaps unfortunate

18:54 , Will Castle

As many expected, Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo makes his full England debut this evening as the Three Lions take on Belgium.

He’s one of a handful of England’s fringe players who will be eager to make an impression on Gareth Southgate ahead of Euros selection, with the likes of Ezri Konsa, Jarred Bowen and Ivan Toney also starting tonight.

However, one notable omission from Southgate’s XI is Anthony Gordon, who would have been desperate to prove his worth across 90 minutes this evening.

Also on the bench is Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson - two players who were absent for Saturday’s clash with Brazil due to injury. A rare positive fitness update for England.

England vs Belgium LIVE: Latest updates from Wembley

18:40 , Will Castle

The teams are out!

ENGLAND XI: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Dunk, Chilwell; Mainoo, Rice, Bellingham; Bowen, Toney, Foden.

BELGIUM XI: Sels; Castagne, Debast, Vertonghen, Theate; Mangala, Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, Lukaku, Trossard.

The stage is set

18:34 , Will Castle

It’s going to be a wet night at Wembley!

(The FA via Getty Images)

England’s captain for the evening

18:25 , Will Castle

(The FA via Getty Images)

Half an hour until team news

18:15 , Will Castle

We’re 30 minutes out from lineups! Just to remind you of the team news, England are dealing with a long list of injuries.

Southgate is dealing with an “incredible number” of absent players, with captain Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka joined on the sidelines by Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker.

However, Cole Palmer is in contention to return to action after missing out on the weekend’s outing against Brazil, while Kobbie Mainoo could make his full England debut.

All will be revealed in half an hour...

England squad arrive at Wembley ahead of Belgium friendly

18:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Looks like the England squad managed to get out onto the pitch before the rain arrived...

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

Rivaldo backs England to win Euro 2024

18:00 , Will Castle

Brazil icon Rivaldo has tipped England to lift the European Championship this summer, going one better than they did three years prior.

Speaking to Betfair, Rivaldo said: “The England team is strong and there are great players throughout the squad. England have a great chance of winning the European Championships in Germany this summer.

“Many good players have worn the England shirt and yet they still haven’t won a major trophy since 1966. In that sense, they are similar to the situation Argentina were in before they won the World Cup in Qatar, they had many great players who deserved it which gave hope to fans and finally they won the title after many years.

“Under Gareth Southgate, England have given their fans hope, reached the final of Euro 2020, and are now ready to go one better and win a tournament. Everything is in place for them to have a great Euros this summer and a great World Cup in 2026.”

High praise.

(Getty Images)

England squad arriving at Wembley

17:45 , Will Castle

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

(The FA via Getty Images)

England pegged as favourites to win tonight... and to win the Euros

17:30 , Will Castle

Even after Saturday’s underwhelming outing against Brazil, the bookmakers are still liking the look of England ahead of the Euros.

Here are the latest Betfair odds for tonight’s contest with Belgium, as well as an updated look at the favourites to lift silverware at Euro 2024.

England vs Belgium

England 4/6

Draw 15/8

Belgium 10/3

Euro 2024 winner

England: 3/1

France: 4/1

Germany: 6/1

Spain: 7/1

Portugal: 8/1

Italy, Belgium 14/1

Last time out against tonight’s opposition

17:00 , Will Castle

England’s last outing against Belgium came in the Nations League nearly four years ago.

The Red Devils came out 2-0 victors, with goals from Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens sealing the win in Leuven.

Tonight’s game will be the 25th meeting between the pair, and will be the first to be played out in front of fans since the 2018 World Cup - with their last two meetings being played behind closed doors due to restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Getty Images)

A golden opportunity for Ivan Toney

16:40 , Will Castle

With limited availability comes increased opportunity.

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that amid England’s injury crisis, Ivan Toney will ‘for sure’ be involved in tonight’s game against Belgium.

It acts as a massive chance for the Brentford frontman to leave an impression and prove why he should be on the plane bound for Germany come the summer.

Ivan Toney is set to win his second England cap on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Belgium entering a new generation under Domenico Tedesco

16:20 , Will Castle

It’s safe to say that Belgium’s side has evolved since beating England at the 2018 World Cup. In fact, they’re almost unrecognisable.

With headline talents like Eden Hazard, Toby Alderwiereld and Dries Mertens no longer involved, a new generation of talent has emerged under head coach Domenico Tedesco.

It acts as a fresh challenge for Gareth Southgate, who can appreciate the job Tedesco has done in revamping a squad which, after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, was clearly beginning to stagnate.

“It’s obviously a new generation, if you like, bar (Romelu) Lukaku, (Jan) Vertonghen, I suppose (Timothy) Castagne to a degree,” Southgate told the PA news agency. “But from that team from 2018, a big evolution.

“I think Domenico (Tedesco) has done a very good job to this point through the qualifying campaign.”

DOMENICO TEDESCO (AP)

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?

16:00 , Will Castle

Time is running out for England players to impress manager Gareth Southgate and win a place in his 23-player squad for Euro 2024.

England play Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C when they begin their quest to win the tournament in Germany this summer.

Southgate’s side topped their qualifying group without defeat and are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Germany on 14 July, given their recent record in major tournaments and the outstanding form of attacking duo Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham this season.

But this is the last chance for players before he decides on his provisional squad on 21 May.

By Lawrence Ostlere

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the plane and who has work to do?

Declan Rice ‘speechless’ at being granted honour of England captaincy

15:40 , Will Castle

Declan Rice on captaining England for the first time:

“I am speechless to be honest with you; absolutely lost for words.

“When Gareth said to me last night I was going to be captain, I gave him a hug, shook his hand and said thank you very much.

“I owe him a lot since I first came into the team. He’s always made me feel at home, I’ve always felt so comfortable playing under him and I have really grown in confidence.

“So on my 50th cap to walk out at Wembley in front of my family and my friends, it is an absolute honour.

“I think you can see by my face that I am a bit speechless, to be honest with you.”

Declan Rice captains England for the first time

15:20 , Will Castle

It’ll be a momentous occasion for Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice as he wears the armband for the first time in tonight’s encounter with Belgium.

Rice already boasts captaincy experienced at club level, having been West Ham’s skipper as they won the Europa Conference League last season – his final game before a club-record £105million move to the Gunners followed.

He has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League this season as Mikel Arteta’s side push for the Premier League title and prepare for a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Following in the footsteps of England’s World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore - a fellow former Hammer - Rice will have plenty of players running through his thoughts when he leads England out.

Declan Rice: As England captain I’ll be thinking of players I’ve learned from

Jordan Henderson a doubt, while Jude Bellingham is ‘ready for games’

15:00 , Will Castle

Some slightly better injury news to bring you.

Jordan Henderson and Cole Palmer were both absent for the weekend’s outing against Brazil - and while the new Ajax skipper is unlikely to make his return against Belgium, Gareth Southgate is hopeful Palmer can feature this evening.

The England manager is also certain that Jude Bellingham is ready to play a full match, having spent close to two months rehabbing a sprained ankle.

Speaking in his press conference on Monday, Southgate said: “Hendo probably not, Cole is back in training so that is possible.

“With Jude, absolutely (he can play the full 90 minutes). Jude had cramps the other day. He’s missed quite a bit of football recently so actually, he is ready for games.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate sees silver lining to England injury woes

14:40 , Will Castle

Gareth Southgate on England injuries:

“It’s an incredible number unavailable to us. I haven’t experienced that before.

“But it means there’s opportunities for other people. We saw against Brazil players step up and take those opportunities which is great for us as well.

“I have to say, with everything that’s happened, the original idea or plan for the week is a little bit different.

“We’re probably finding out about more players, but that’s really helpful. To see all those players against high level opposition will help us make better decisions moving forward.”

Four players return to clubs as injury crisis worsens

14:20 , Will Castle

As preparations ramp up for Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate can now count as many as 15 regular players unavailable to him through injury.

A crisis that has exacerbated in the aftermath of England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday, Southgate has since seen Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Sam Johnstone and Harry Maguire all return to their clubs with fitness woes.

The quartet joins Bukayo Saka on the list of recent England casualties, with the Arsenal winger having pulled out of the squad prior to the weekend.

Adding to a lengthy absentee list that includes the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nick Pope, Luke Shaw, Mark Ghehi and Callum Wilson, Southgate has bemoaned the misfortune of his side in what is the worst injury crisis he has ever experienced.

(The FA via Getty Images)

England vs Belgium predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

14:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

England win: 7/9

Draw: 11/4

Belgium win: 7/2

Prediction

Considering injuries to both sides, a narrow home win looks the likeliest result. England 2-1 Belgium

England vs Belgium predictions: Football betting tips, odds and free bets

England vs Belgium: Predicted line-ups

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Branthwaite, Gomez; Mainoo, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Toney, Rashford.

Belgium XI: Sels; Castagne, De Winter, Faes, Deman; Vranckx, Onana, Tielemans; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Trossard.

What is the Belgium team news?

14:03 , Jamie Braidwood

For Belgium, the most notable absentees are Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois, with the former withdrawn and the latter still out with a knee injury. Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku and Amadou Onana will be hoping to start after initially being rested against the Republic of Ireland.

What is the England team news?

14:02 , Jamie Braidwood

England are still working through an injury crisis. Already without Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker have since pulled out of the squad following the defeat to Brazil. Cole Palmer has recovered from a knock that saw him miss the Brazil defeat, but Jordan Henderson has been ruled out.

Kobbie Mainoo is therefore set to make his full England debut, after winning his first cap on Saturday after coming off the bench against Brazil. The 18-year-old Manchester United midfielder caught the eye with his late cameo, and will be given the chance to continue his breakthrough season.

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Ivan Toney will play a part, while Declan Rice has been named captain and will start as he wins his 50th cap. Jude Bellingham has been passed fit after coming off in the second half against Brazil due to cramp.

Mainoo is set to make his full debut (The FA via Getty Images)

When is England v Belgium?

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

England v Belgium is due to kick off at 7.45pm tonight, Tuesday 26 March at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Channel 4, with coverage from the broadcaster from 7pm GMT. A livestream will be available via the Channel 4 app or website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Following a late defeat against Brazil at the weekend, England continue their Euro 2024 preparations as Belgium visit Wembley.

Having fallen to a first defeat since the Qatar World Cup against the Selecao, England welcome Belgium as one of their final three fixtures before the start of the summer tournament. They will face both Iceland and Bosnia and Herzegovina before their opener against Serbia on 16 June.

This game presents Gareth Southgate with another chance to evaluate some of the members of his potential summer squad, with a few notable absences and players such as Kobbie Mainoo, Conor Gallagher and Jarrod Bowen playing for a spot in the side.

For Belgium, it gives manager Domenico Tedesco the opportunity to build a new-look team before they open their Euro 2024 campaign against Slovakia on 17 June.

Follow live updates as we build-up to kick-off: