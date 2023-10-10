England vs Bangladesh live: score and latest updates from the Cricket World Cup

Dawid Malan gets England off to a good start against Bangladesh - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

07:09 AM BST

Ground force

After some talk about Dawid Malan starting a little slower than Jason Roy he’s played exquisitely this morning to reach a 39-ball 50. Within the first seven overs he twice hit Mustafizur over the short square boundaries - the first a flick, the second a hook. After the hooked six Mustafizur overcorrected: Malan crunched a full toss down the ground for another four. He’s also been aggressive against spin, reverse sweeping Shakib for a boundary. On a fine batting track, England might have have designs on reaching the 386 they hit against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup. The outfield has held up OK, barring a minor scare when Shanto misfielded at point and a small piece of turf came up when his knee landed on the outfield. Fielders seem to be a little more cautious than normal but the outfield has so far been less of a talking point than feared.

07:07 AM BST

OVER 14: ENG 89/0 (Bairstow 38 Malan 50)

The first extra of the innings is added when Shakib fires one past Malan’s leg stump. Malan takes a single with a cut, Bairstow works covers legs for another and then Malan brings up a 39-ball fifty by slipping a single fine off his pads.

Bairstow is pinned while sweeping, Shakib having given it a touch more air as it curved in. But it was sliding down.

07:04 AM BST

OVER 13: ENG 84/0 (Bairstow 36 Malan 48)

The spinners are leaking boundaries. Mehidy errs too short and Bairstow flays him through cover for four and, though his field keeps England down to just two singles off the final four deliveries, the openers are rattling along.

07:01 AM BST

Yorkshire synergy?

Just the start England needed after the timid, tentative approach in the opening match. Spin will be the challenge, rather than the ball coming on to the bat from the seamers. Bairstow is having to step up in the absence of Roy and play as the senior partner, even though Malan is older. In the past, he has sometimes struggled with more responsibility. Remember how Bairstow looked uncomfortable with the tail in Test cricket when batting down the order. Roy was a great foil for Bairstow, and very good at cajoling the best out of a complex player to produce England’s best ODI opening partnership. Malan is different, a bit more like Bairstow in how he can fret over his place and become wrapped up in his own game.Both are fine players with different strengths, and it will be fascinating to see how they develop in this tournament. They could be a natural fit.

06:59 AM BST

OVER 12: ENG 77/0 (Bairstow 31 Malan 46)

Bairstow drills a cover drive for a single and Malan reverses the hands to sweep Shakib past short third man for four. Malan works a single through midwicket, Bairstow carves one down to long off and Malan ends the over farming the strike with another wristy push through mid-on.

06:56 AM BST

OVER 11: ENG 69/0 (Bairstow 29 Malan 40)

Malan uses his feet to dance down and whisk Mehidy for four through midwicket then, after three dot balls arcing onto him from round the wicket, he gorges on a wider one, opens the face and laces it behind point for four more. That was a very deft piece of wrist work. Shot!

06:52 AM BST

OVER 10: ENG 61/0 (Bairstow 29 Malan 32)

Shakib brings himself on, left-arm spin round the wicket to Bairstow and he re-establishes some control with a lower trajectory than the offie. England take a single apiece off his skidders. None of the startling bounce that earned him a three-for against Afghanistan in that over.

Malan pulls Mustafizur for six - Darrian Traynor-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

06:49 AM BST

OVER 9: ENG 59/0 (Bairstow 28 Malan 31)

Mahedi, who replaced Mahmadullah in the XI, is coming on for an over of Powerplay spin. He’s an off-spinner and comes round the wicket to Malan who caresses a drive down to long off for the single that brings up England’s fifty.

His first ball to Bairstow is too short and, though it skids on, Bairstow takes a step back and hammers it through cover for four with his bat at five o’clock. Malan doesn’t get hold of an off drive having come down the pitch but he bullies it past the bowler for four anyway.

Lisa Sthalekar points out that the overthrow in the previous over came because Mushfiqur thought Bairstow was dawdling and not grounding his bat – shades of Lord’s.

06:44 AM BST

OVER 8: ENG 49/0 (Bairstow 23 Malan 26)

Bairstow pulls out of his stance with Shoriful halfway to the crease because the DJ/PA has kept the inter-over sting pumping at high volume. With the swing now evaporating, Bairstow clatters a square drive for four then, by pinching a single to leg gully and doubling his return when Mushfiqur’s throw cannons off the stumps and makes a gift of a buzzer.

06:37 AM BST

OVER 7: ENG 43/0 (Bairstow 17 Malan 26)

The Fiz continues for a fourth over and, after the openers exchange singles, Malan streakily off the top edge on the pull, the ball sailing 3ft over a leaping midwicket, the tall left-hander threshes a pull off his midriff from outside off over fine leg for six!

Having gone short, Mustafizur overcompensates and pitche sit up, right in Malan’s slot and he drills it past the bowler for four!

06:35 AM BST

OVER 6: ENG 31/0 (Bairstow 16 Malan 15)

After his fielding aberration in the last over, Shoriful is given the ball. The tall left-armer pins Bairstow first ball with one that was just pitched outside leg. Attractive swing, though, and right on the money. Bangladesh fancy sneaking one through Bairstow’s gate and he gives them some encouragement by whipping one off middle through square leg for a single. A wee bit more tail in and he would have been in trouble. Malan earns one off the inside edge as he pushes around his pad and Bairstow ends the over thumping four down the ground.

Good start from Bangladesh, who have made life hard for England. It’s easy to think of them as a spin-bowling team, and they will be fierce later. But they have some very handy seamers. On the tour there earlier this year, I really liked Hasan Mahmud, who only makes the bench today, but will succeed Taskin at some stage, I reckon.

06:27 AM BST

OVER 5: ENG 25/0 (Bairstow 11 Malan 14)

Fantastic decision from Ahsan Raza and their doubts have cost Bangladesh a review. Malan, having been done for pace but survived, has never felt more alive and two balls later lamps a cover drive for four through a poor dive from Shoriful followed by a towering six, slog swept into the second tier. It made a lovely sound off the bat, that one.

06:24 AM BST

NOT OUT

It hit his left shoulder as he missed with his pull.

06:24 AM BST

BANG review

Malan c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur Did he hit it? There was a noise.

06:23 AM BST

OVER 4: ENG 15/0 (Bairstow 11 Malan 4)

Taskin drops one short outside off and Bairstow is on to it in a flash, pulling it hard for four. The right-arm quick pushes his length up and tempts Bairstow into a flashing cut that he misses as it nips back in, losing his bottom-hand grip as he tried to fetch and clobber it. Two balls later is an exact duplicate right down to the one-handed swipe. Bangladesh know he does drag on now and again and are feeding that option. Twice he connects with the stroke, twice extra-cover stops a run.

06:20 AM BST

OVER 3: ENG 11/0 (Bairstow 7 Malan 4)

Bangladesh put in a leg gully for Bairstow, looking for a legside flick, or, rather, a lazy legside flick. Bairstow does make him work to stop a single and then has a big swish at the one the left-arm quick. Mustafizur, pushes across him. But the stock ball with this field targets the pads and Bairstow scuffs it off the inside edge square of that leg gully for a single. Malan blocks out the next ball then has a big swing and a miss at the last ball of a probing over. He looks dangerous while it’s swinging and Malan is always going to drive on length.

Here come the Tigers of Bengal - ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

06:12 AM BST

OVER 2: ENG 10/0 (Bairstow 6 Malan 4)

Taskin take the other new ball, overpitches, straining for swing and Bairstow creams the half-volley for four through extra-cover. That’s enough of that ... he takes out the slip, pulls his length back and Bairstow misses out on the square cut, under-edging it into the ground and Mushfiqur stops the run. Definitely swing but straight from the hand and thus easy to counter. No chance for him to diddle a batsman with it without a slip too.

Bairstow’s cross-bat chop earns him one as it bursts through points hands on the bounce but Malan is not so fortunate at beating the infield.

06:07 AM BST

OVER 1: ENG 5/0 (Bairstow 1 Malan 4)

This is the quickest pitch at the World Cup and Mustafizur decides to start with a short one that lifts towards his sternum and he blocks it back down the pitch. The next ball is fuller and YJB plays tip and run into the offside for a single.

The left-handed Malan is beaten by a ripper that shapes away from the edge and seems to keep a little low, passing the O in the TON on the maker’s name. Whoops! he does it again next ball, too. The left-arm quick is swinging it.

But Malan, having groped at two, eases ‘the Fiz’ through cover for four and it’s noticeable that the chasing fielder doesn’t try to dive to claw it back, though he would have done and would have been successful elsewhere.

06:03 AM BST

Out come the openers

This is a day game and about as north as you can play international cricket in India, so dew will not be a issue. Mustafizur takes the first over.

06:00 AM BST

A very heavy storm last night

Of the electrical variety ... and they have had to put even more sand on the outfield this morning. Its shoddy state is the result of a fungal infection, says Michael Atherton.

05:55 AM BST

Sky just lost the feed from Dharamsala

But it seems to be working now, just before the national anthems.

05:50 AM BST

Pitch looks a belter

Greetings from Dharamsala, where the dramatic overnight thunder and lightning has given way to a lovely morning. The pitch looks excellent for batting, so England will aim to score 300 after being inserted - Bangladesh will hope to exploit any early moisture in the wicket. Jonny Bairstow is playing his 100th cap; Eoin Morgan made the presentation before returning to his commentary duties. As expected the only England change is Reece Topley for Moeen Ali, which gives England four seamers: a better balance generally, and certainly at one of the most pace-friendly grounds in the competition. Now lets see how the outfield holds up.

05:43 AM BST

Team news: a change apiece

Bangladesh Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

England Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Reece Topley replaces Moeen Ali for England, Mahmudullah is out for Bangladesh and is replaced by Mahedi Hasan.

05:34 AM BST

Bangladesh have won the toss

And put England in to bat. Ho, hum. That’s two in succession Buttler has lost.

03:54 PM BST

Preview: Time for Toppers?

It would be rash and hysterical to conclude after England’s opening defeat by New Zealand in Ahmedabad that the world champions’ bid to win a second successive World Cup is in crisis. There were plenty of mitigating issues, not least the absence of Ben Stokes and the lack of authentic match preparation in India. That has long been the players’ preference and they have tended to go into every series, home and away in all formats recently, positively undercooked. Remember how shaky they were in their first innings against New Zealand in 2022 in Stokes’ first match as long-term Test captain, or again against South Africa at Lord’s following a white-ball break or against Ireland in the World T20 or, indeed, at Edgbaston and Lord’s in the Ashes.

They usually find a way to come good and today, even on the decidedly dodgy Dharamsala outfield, they have the perfect opportunity to get their bandwagon rolling.

And yet, although England beat Bangladesh in last March’s ODI series, Shakib Al Hasan’s side were well worth their victory over India at the Asia Cup last month and he and the off-spinner Mehidy rattled through Afghanistan in their opening match on this ground. If the pitch allows turn again, they would pose far more problems for England’s hitters than Messrs Santner, Ravindra and Phillips who lured five batsmen, all of who had played themselves in, to their doom on Wednesday.

Any repeat of that tentativeness, in going for expansive shots but without fully committing, messing up their timing with uncharacteristic confusion, and they will come another cropper. The problem with the batting – leaving at least 60 runs out there – was nothing compared with the pat-a-cake quality of their bowling. The lack of swing rendered Sam Curran after his opening spell and Chris Woakes throughout eminently tonkable. Mark Wood looked rusty and lacked rhythm, the spinners had no scoreboard pressure to bolster their defences and the dew affected their grip and rip. But let us not forget that the best figures recorded on an ODI at this Himalayan idyll were Suranga Lakmal’s four for 13 in 2017, when he reduced India to 28 for six, and Tim Bresnan’s four for 45 10 years ago. So nip rather than swing and spin can serve England well. It should be perfect for Reece Topley.

