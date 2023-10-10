England vs Bangladesh LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates as Bairstow and Malan open in Dharamshala

England will be looking to show that their opening-day defeat against New Zealand has not affected their morale when they take on Bangladesh today in the Cricket World Cup in Dharamshala.

The defending champions were utterly humbled by the Kiwis in a nine-wicket defeat that left viewers stunned, and even more problematically, dealt a significant blow to the side’s net run rate.

The Himalayan foothills provide a stunning backdrop to the occasion, but all the pre-match discussions have centred around the nature of the pitch. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the clash, Jos Buttler described the pitch as “poor”, claiming it was different to the one used when he played at the same ground during the IPL.

The pitch was also a cause for concern when Afghanistan played against Bangladesh there, as Mujeeb Ur Rahman jarred his knee in the sandy turf diving for a ball, and head coach and former England batter Jonathan Trott said players were “unsure” over their footing.

England vs Bangladesh Live:

England make one change from New Zealand, with Reece Topley brought in for Moeen Ali

Toss: 5.30 am (10 am local time) - Bangladesh win the toss and chose to field

Match start: 6 am (10.30 am local time)

Malan 50! England 88-0

England 89-0 (14), Bairstow 38, Malan 50, Shakib 0-15 (3)

07:07 , Sonia Twigg

Other than Malan’s milestone there was just the hint of an appeal against Bairstow, but even the wicketkeeper had doubts over the line of the ball.

50! Dawid Malan scores a half-cenutry- England 88-0

07:06 , Sonia Twigg

Malan brings up his half century off just 39 balls, he has played well so far today.

England 84-0 (13) Bairstow 36, Malan 48, Miraz 0-15 (2)

07:03 , Sonia Twigg

Malan hits a four to bring him closer to a first half-century of this World Cup.

Bairstow has looked less comfortable but still going on nicely and supporting his teammate.

England 77-0 (12) Bairstow 31, Malan 46, Shakib 0-10 (2)

06:59 , Sonia Twigg

And the reverse sweep comes out and Shakib is swept to the boundary, this is lovely batting from Malan so far today.

A few months ago it looked inconceivable that anyone other than Bairstow and Roy would be opening, but he starred in the series against New Zealand and cemented his place, with Roy eventually dropped from the squad.

Malan has five centuries in the format this year, but could he be on course for another?

England 69-0 (11), Bairstow 29, Malan 40, Miraz 0-8 (1)

06:55 , Sonia Twigg

With the powerplay done it’s time for spin...and there could be a lot of it!

Malan uses his feet to drive through midwicket/mid-on and again the fielder doesn’t dive, there does not seem to be a lot of faith in this pitch!

And he has another boundary with a thick edge behind square.

England 61-0 (10) Bairstow 29, Malan 32, Shakib 0-1 (1)

06:52 , Sonia Twigg

The thunderstorm last night that brought the snow is just being discussed, I wonder if that’s had an effect on conditions?

England have looked to drive down the ground, it’s not the biggest boundary and it does vary from one end to the over, and at the end of the powerplay England are 61 without loss.

England 59-0 (9) Bairstow 28, Malan 31, Mahedi 0-10 (1)

06:48 , Sonia Twigg

Time for some spin from Mahedi, in the ninth over.

Malan drives down the ground but up to the fielder. Having gone with the extra seamer, England might be a bit concerned if there does seem to be a lot of spin on offer.

Malan dances down the track, and drives for four, this has been quite an expensive over.

England 49-0 (8) Bairstow 23, Malan 36, Shoriful 0-12 (2)

06:43 , Sonia Twigg

Shoriful will continue, Malan has looked more comfortable than Bairstow so far and unusually is also being the more aggressive of the pair.

But that one was too wide and Bairstow strokes that to the boundary for 4.

England 43-0 (7) Bairstow 17, Malan 26, Mustafizur 0-28 (4)

06:38 , Sonia Twigg

Mustafizur will continue, and that one had a bit of extra bounce but rushed Bairstow and the ball fortunately for England just missed the fielder on the edge of the ring.

Malan has pulled another one for six! Just picked it up perfectly to pull over the ropes.

The next one was too full and driven down the ground for four.

England 31-0 (6) Bairstow 16, Malan 15, Shoriful 0-6 (1)

06:33 , Sonia Twigg

There will be a change of bowling for Bangladesh with Shoriful brought into the attack, and the first ball causes problems, there’s a hint of swing on offer and Bairstow was trapped on his crease.

A big appeal, but it was not given out on field and Bangladesh choose not to review it, the replays show it was just impact outside the line.

Bairstow releases any pressure with a driven four down the ground last ball of the over.

England 25-0 (5), Bairstow 11, Malan 14, Mustafizur 0-16 (3)

06:28 , Sonia Twigg

Bangladesh have reviewed a caught behind from Dawid Malan, and he will stay at the crease after ultra-edge showed no spike as the ball passed the bat.

But Malan opens up with a four and the first six of the match!

England have really got going now inside the first powerplay.

England 15-0 (4), Bairstow 11, Malan 4, Taskin 0-9 (2)

06:23 , Sonia Twigg

Bairstow has his second boundary of the match with a square pull off Taskin, but too short and the Yorkshireman is not going to make any mistakes with that one!

England 11-0 (3), Bairstow 7, Malan 4, Mustafizur 0-5 (2)

06:18 , Sonia Twigg

Bangladesh have just been a bit indecisive in their field, moving them around too regularly to show they are comfortable.

But Bairstow managed to sneak a single, England are being a bit cautious here and taking their time.

England 10-0 (2), Bairstow 6, Malan 4, Taskin 0-5 (1)

06:13 , Sonia Twigg

Bairstow drives to score his first boundary the first ball of Taskin’s over. It was a wide half-volley and rightfully punished.

That was not the best, he chases a wide one next ball and inside edges it behind the stumps.

A miss-field brings another run.

England 5-0 (1), Bairstow 1, Malan 5, Mustafizur 0-5 (1)

06:07 , Sonia Twigg

And the match is underway! Bairstow got off the mark to the bowler who got him out in the pre-tournament warm-up game.

The next one to Malan had a bit more shape and kept low, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be completely straightforward for England.

But Malan found a four with the last ball of the over, and more interestingly the fielder running for it decided not to dive, the outfield has dominated pre-match discussions.

England vs Bangladesh

06:02 , Sonia Twigg

There was just time for a touching moment ahead of play when Eoin Morgan presented Jonny Bairstow with his 100th cap.

England vs Bangladesh

06:01 , Sonia Twigg

England will bat first against Bangladesh, the same as they did against New Zealand, but it’s day time, the sky is clear and they’ve gone for the extra seamer in Reece Topley

England vs Bangladesh

05:00 , Sonia Twigg

When the squad announced in Dharamshala, all eyes turned to the surface itself:

England are on alert due to concerns over the state of the ground in Dharmashala, where they hope to kickstart their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Worries are mounting over the suitability of the picturesque HPCA Stadium, which sits on the edge of the Himalayas, thanks to a loose, sandy outfield that represents a potential safety risk to players.

The venue hosted its first game of the tournament on Saturday, with Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman fortunate to escape unscathed after his knee jarred in the turf as he slid to prevent a boundary.

Jonny Bairstow wary of ground for England’s World Cup clash with Bangladesh

England vs Bangladesh

04:45 , Sonia Twigg

After the opening day defeat when many were downcast, England World-Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan was upbeat about their chances:

Eoin Morgan is still confident England will “lift the trophy” despite their “crushing defeat” to New Zealand in the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Defending champions England did not have the best start to their World Cup campaign as they were outplayed by the Black Caps, who won the game by nine wickets at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

In a column released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Morgan wrote about England’s nightmare outing against New Zealand.

Will England lift World Cup trophy? Eoin Morgan assesses team’s chances after defeat

04:30 , Sonia Twigg

Livingstone will hope to rediscover his Punjab Kings XI form from the Indian Premier League when he returns to the same stadium with England:

Liam Livingstone unleashed a six-hitting spree the last time he visited the Himalayan city of Dharamshala and believes it could be the perfect place for England to put their World Cup campaign back on track.

The reigning champions had a stuttering start to their title defence, thrashed by nine wickets after a timid performance in the curtain-raiser against New Zealand, and will be eyeing a much-improved performance against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The game takes place at the picturesque HPCA Stadium, framed against the backdrop of the Dhauladhar mountain range and sitting 1,500 metres above sea level.

Liam Livingstone: England can rediscover their power-hitting mojo in Dharamshala

England vs Bangladesh

04:15 , Sonia Twigg

Before we dive into the matches to come, here’s a look at just what happened on the first day of the tournament:

England’s World Cup defence began with a punishing nine-wicket defeat in Ahmedabad as New Zealand helped themselves to a slice of revenge four years in the making.

Organisers scheduled a repeat of the 2019 final to kick off this year’s tournament, but rather than a nail-biter to match the tension of that Lord’s classic, they had to settle for a thoroughly one-sided affair.

England needed a super over and a boundary countback to get their hands on the trophy last time around, but two majestic hundreds from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra meant the Black Caps romped home in the rerun with almost 14 overs to spare.

England put to the sword by New Zealand in World Cup opener

England vs Bangladesh

Monday 9 October 2023 17:37 , Sonia Twigg

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for England vs Bangladesh.

England will want to put the opening match behind them and show what they are capable of against Bangladesh in Dharamshala.

The surface is likely to be different from the batting-friendly and quick outfield England encountered in Ahmedabad and could offer more to the seamers.

England will have to decide whether to make any changes from their defeat to New Zealand, they could choose an extra seamer, with Reece Topley and David Willey among the travelling party as well as the XI who played the opening game.