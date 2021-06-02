England vs Austria LIVE: Euro 2020 friendly team news, line-ups and more tonight

(Getty Images)

Follow all the action as England host Austria in their first Euro 2020 warm-up match at the Riverside Stadium tonight.

Gareth Southgate finalised his 26-man squad for the tournament yesterday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold included as a fourth right-back, while Jesse Lingard, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey, Ben White, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins were dropped. The six have continued to train with the England team, though, and will feature tonight. Mason Greenwood has returned to Manchester United due to an injury that rules him out of the tournament.

Harry Maguire is a doubt for England’s opener against Croatia and will be absent tonight, while the likes of Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish will be hoping to prove their fitness after long injury lay-offs. The friendly should also offer chances to players currently outside of Southgate’s first XI after those involved in the Champions League final arrived late to the international camp. Austria will be relying on their talisman, David Alaba, who has joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich this summer, however, the world No 23 ranked side should, in theory, not pose too many problems.

Follow all the action from Middlesbrough throughout the night live below:

