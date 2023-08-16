England vs Australia LIVE: Women’s World Cup team news and build-up as Lionesses face hosts in semi-finals

England face hosts Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as the Lionesses come up against not just the Matildas but an entire nation in Sydney.

The stage for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s historic rivalry could not be bigger as both teams aim to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final, with the hosts gripped by Matildas fever and set for their biggest sporting occasion since the 2000 Olympic Games.

The Lionesses rode the wave of home support as they won the Euros last summer but will now look to spoil the party as Sarina Wiegman’s side attempt to make history of their own. England have overcome several challenges to reach the semi-finals and are now faced with their biggest yet as they take on a near-80,000 capacity crowd at Stadium Australia.

A place against Spain in Sunday’s final is up for grabs, with ‘La Roja’ defeating Sweden 2-1 yesterday. Follow live updates from England vs Australia in the semi-finals and get all the latest Women’s World Cup odds here

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Latest England vs Australia updates

England face hosts Australia in Women’s World Cup semi-finals with kick-off at 11am BST

Hosts gripped by Matildas fever as England and Australia’s old rivalry takes to new stage in Sydney

Lionesses are looking to spoil the party and reach their first ever Women’s World Cup final

Sarina Wiegman’s side remain without suspended star Lauren James but have no injury concerns

Australia set to make decision on Sam Kerr’s fitness - with star striker hoping to start semi-final

Women’s World Cup: England vs Australia

06:41 , Jamie Braidwood

When is kick-off?

The Women’s World Cup semi-final will kick off at 11am UK time (BST) on Wednesday 16 August, and will be played at the Stadium Australia, Sydney.

How can I watch it?

England vs Australia will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer, with coverage getting underway from 10am.

Good morning!

06:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as England look to take down hosts Australia in Sydney.

Both teams are aiming to reach their first-ever Women’s World Cup final and the stage could not be bigger for the latest chapter of England and Australia’s sporting rivalry.

Australia has been gripped by World Cup fever with the Matildas’ dramatic penalty shootout victory against France in the quarter-finals becoming the most-watched sporting event in the country since the 2000 Olympic Games.

But England will be out to spoil the party as the Lionesses look to make history of their own. The European champions defeated Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-finals and are set to face another hostile atmosphere as they take on Australia and a near-80,000 capacity crowd in Sydney’s Olympic Stadium.

The winner will play Spain in Sunday’s showpiece in Sydney, after La Roja defeated Sweden 2-1 in the other semi-final.

Follow all the latest news and build-up in our live blog