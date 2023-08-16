England vs Australia live: score and latest updates as Ella Toone smashes home first goal

Toone smashed home England's opener - Getty Images/Brendon Thorne

11:47 AM BST

45 mins: Australia 0 England 1

England have a few attempts at clearing the danger from the corner, first with Daly heading away but it soon bounces back. Earps claims the looping ball and England are a step closer to half-time. Just a single minute of time to be added on.

Australia’s best period of the game since the goal. Probably. England clear the danger again with Hemp bursting out of her own half. That should be that for the half...

11:45 AM BST

42 mins: Australia 0 England 1

Australia have looked their most dangerous down the right and they come again with an attack there now. Cooney-Cross sends in a cross-field ball from deep and Bronze has to nod it back for a corner with Foord waiting just behind her.

11:44 AM BST

Luke Edwards on the Toone goal

“And that’s what happens when you go forward, show a bit of adventure and look to ping quick passes around. England sliced through Australia there. The touch from Russo to get away from two defenders on the touchline was silk and then the pull back for Toone to hit on the run. Great goal. That is what England are capable of when they move the ball fast.”

11:41 AM BST

37 mins: Australia 0 England 1

Such a good goal.

It's Ella Toone's first goal since the Finalissima, and what a night to score a goal like that #Lionesses — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) August 16, 2023

11:37 AM BST

GOAAAAAL! England take the lead in Sydney

England take the lead... a superb strike from Ella Toone! The patience paid off!

Russo on the byline, cuts back for Toone (via a Hemp dummy) in space about 13 yards out and cuts across it with her right foot and sends in a thunderous strike into the right side-netting, Mackenzie Arnold with no chance of stopping that one. Wonderful strike. England (deservedly probably) take the lead.

Ella Toone of England scores her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

Australia 0 England 1

11:37 AM BST

33 mins: Australia 0 England 0

England were fairly patient early on, but they’ve had less of the ball and fewer promising positions in the final third in the last 10 or so minutes. A little impatience is perhaps starting to sink in. Australia are clinging to those blue shirts, so, so tightly, though.

Rachel Daly fights for the ball during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup semi-final football

11:34 AM BST

31 mins: Australia 0 England 0

Australia coming back into this a little more. Or at least it’s a quieter period for England. The Matildas break after a misplaced Carter pass but Carpenter on the right flank overhits her cross and England escape from danger.

11:30 AM BST

30 mins: Australia 0 England 0

Raso gets to the byline and Daly puts it out for a corner. Raso goes down clutching her ankle but it was not a foul. Not that she cannot be hurt, but it was not a foul. Not that she was trying to claim one.

The ball falls to Raso at the back post, Lucy Bronze deflects it behind for a second corner in quick succession.

11:29 AM BST

28 mins: Australia 0 England 0

Daly is fouled on the touchline, quite clearly, by Raso but the referee gives nothing, lets play go on and Australia end up with a throw. Sarina Wiegman is not happy and nor should she be. Australia getting away with a few here, I feel.

11:27 AM BST

25 mins: Australia 0 England 0

England go aerial again (though there is a foul in the build-up that is not given), but Arnold in goal or the Matildas, claims comfortably to a significant cheer from the partisan crowd.

11:26 AM BST

23 mins: Australia 0 England 0

England getting joy down both sides. Russo receives a fairly robust challenge and the referee does not give anything before Kerr is fouled by Jess Carter, whose foot is high. Not 100 per cent sure it was a foul, really. The ball hit her in the face, not Carter’s foot.

Sam Kerr of Australia and Jessica Carter of England compete for the

Kerr has been fouled a few times already, perhaps unsurprisingly.

England's defender #05 Alex Greenwood (L) fights for the ball with Australia's forward #20 Sam Kerr during the Australia and New Zealand 2023

11:23 AM BST

21 mins: Australia 0 England 0

Russo picks up the ball from Hemp on the left of the box but cannot get the ball in a position to shoot – despite some nifty footwork – with her right foot and is dispossessed by Raso.

11:21 AM BST

19 mins: Australia 0 England 0

I wouldn’t say it’s been a nervy start for Australia, more that England have been very good so far.

11:19 AM BST

16 mins: Australia 0 England 0

Australia get a bit of the ball, on the right flank. England work a pay very well from a goal kick, Bronze flicks it onto Toone who then sends a through ball to Russo who fires a shot off in the right edge of the box and into the side-netting. Should have done a bit better there maybe? Encouraging, though, and super-link up play.

Carter fouls Foord on the half-way line.

England with five shots, none on target, to Australia’s one.

11:16 AM BST

14 mins: Australia 0 England 0

Russo and Hemp link up on the right this time, Hemp beating Hunt and turning, although the attack then breaks down. England comfortably the better side here and are looking creative and dangerous.

England's Lauren Hemp shoots during the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final match at Stadium Australia,

11:14 AM BST

12 mins: Australia 0 England 0

England causing Australia a few problems with some cross-field aerial balls into the box. Nothing yet but a couple of corners, but some concern for the hosts.

11:11 AM BST

9 mins: Australia 0 England 0

And now England get their first chance! Greenwood lofts one over the top from the left edge of the midfield and finds Stanway in the penalty box. She shoots first time down low and Arnold saves with her feet and it’s an England corner. Nice work, especially from Greenwood.

Mackenzie Arnold stops a shot on goal by England's midfielder #08 Georgia Stanway

After that speculative opening few minutes, the game has become a bit open.

Greenwood then hacks down Sam Kerr, who is on the break, and is booked.

11:09 AM BST

8 mins: Australia 0 England 0

A first worry for England... A superb pass from the midfield pierces through the entire England backline, finding Sam Kerr who runs it on onto the penalty area and then shoots low with her left foot... it’s a superb save from Earps with her feet and it goes out for a corner.

Australia's Sam Kerr has her shot saved

Or rather it doesn’t as Kerr is then flagged offside. She just went a bit early there, but that was a little bit too easy for Australia.

11:07 AM BST

6 mins: Australia 0 England 0

England with the lion(esses?)’s share of the possession in the opening minutes but most of it has been sideways and backwards in their own half. Cagey. Cartner miscontrols it with her back to goal 25 yards out, and Foord chasing her down but gets away with it.

Tom Garry:

“It’s been an interesting start from Australia. They’re choosing not to press England’s back three, and instead are trying to mark central midfielders Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway out of the game. England have attempted long balls forward from the back four times already, perhaps as a result.”

11:05 AM BST

4 mins: Australia 0 England 0

England keeping possession at the back, taking their time and patiently trying to work it forward. Hemp lofts one in towards Toone but she cannot control it and the ball goes out of play for an Australia throw.

11:04 AM BST

1 min: Australia 0 England 0

Keira Walsh sends in a late tackle on Sam Kerr very early on. She is not carded but it is a foul.

11:02 AM BST

Kick-off!

We are under way in Sydney.

10:58 AM BST

...as is Tom Garry

“Representatives from the local aboriginal community have just welcomed everybody to the stadium with an opening speech, which receives warm applause. Next up, the players will come out of the tunnel. A thumping drum beat awaits them from the speaker system. On the pitch, huge flags of Australia and England are being held tight by zones of volunteers. Smoke is pumped into the air. The stage is well-and-truly set. Now here come the roars...” “The sound system here at Stadium Australia is so deafeningly loud at the moment, I hardly heard anybody singing. It certainly looked like 75,000 Aussies were belting out ‘Advance Australia Fair’ at the top of their voices, but somebody has got the volume on the speakers here at their highest setting.”

10:57 AM BST

Luke Edwards in the stadium is feeling the atmosphere

The atmosphere inside the stadium is intense. Not sure I’ve experienced better for a women’s international fixture. Yellow and gold everywhere... a sprinkling of white and red. There are supposedly around 8,000 England fans here.... England need to silence this crowd in the first half .

10:54 AM BST

A bit of fan trouble in the fan park

The barricades on the river side have been pushed down for a second time and an extra hundred two to three hundred people have rushed in to Fed Square. #FIFAWWC #Matildas @GuardianAus pic.twitter.com/g8DshnyY0m — Matilda Boseley (@MatildaBoseley) August 16, 2023

10:51 AM BST

Sarina Wiegman speaks to BBC Sport

“I think we played a very good game, it was a great team performance so I don’t see any reason to change it. It doesn’t change at all, we were ready for everything. They have played with her and without her... we know what we can expect. We as a team look forward at this match, it’s a big big game and it’s going to be a battle. Probably we will have some tactical things to find solutions to.”

Sarina Wiegman, Head Coach of England, is seen prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup game

10:43 AM BST

Australia vs England: A tale of female sporting rivalry

Heather Knight, Emily Scarratt and Geva Mentor talk about what it is like to take on and beat the Australians in action.

10:36 AM BST

Rio Ferdinand has made his prediction

Big shout out to the @Lionesses today… good luck 👊🏽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️



Toooney going to win it for us#FIFAWWC @ellatoone99 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 16, 2023

10:29 AM BST

Luke Edwards in Sydney

“I might be wrong but I’m detecting some apprehension among the Australian fans before kick off. I also thought some of the comments from Mackenzie Arnold before the game were strange talking about the negative reaction if she played badly. It was meant as a joke but many a true word is said in jest. “The supporters I spoke to on the train out to the stadium were worried about the fact England have not played well and still reached another semi-final. They also think, on paper, we have the better players. “The return of star striker Sam Kerr to the starting line up will ease some home crowd nerves but if England score first I think the Matildas could push the panic button.”

10:24 AM BST

Spying row before Australia vs England Women's World Cup semi-final

England’s World Cup semi-final showdown with Australia has been soured by a spying controversy after a helicopter was used to film the Lionesses’ final training session before the match in Sydney. The Australian Daily Telegraph sent the helicopter to spy on Sarina Wiegman’s side as they worked on a plan to beat the Matildas and knock them out of the tournament they have co-hosted alongside New Zealand.

Read more from Luke Edwards here.

10:17 AM BST

Jess Carter also spoke to BBC Sport

“I feel like we are gelling together... the team as a collective is gelling really well together. I think everyone’s pretty chilled to be fair. “There’s history in this kind of tournament for England but we are looking to write our own history. I think everyone’s just excited for the game, everyone’s going out there and give it their all and hopefully come away with a positive result. “[Sam Kerr] is obviously a top player but I think that we are well equipped to deal with her and whatever Australia throw at us.”

10:13 AM BST

Millie Bright spoke to BBC Sport

“It is exciting. We are ready as a team, ready to perform and step up as always. “Really excited for the atmosphere. Credit to Australia for creating that throughout the tournament, we have felt welcomed by everyone on and off the pitch. “Who wants to play in a quiet semi-final? Not us! “The game is between two teams that know a lot about each other, but tournament football is all about turning up, fighting for your place in the next game. We are ready to do absolutely everything.”

10:09 AM BST

Australia have never made it this far before

They will obviously have the support of the home crowd. England fans will be outnumbered and outvoiced.

Australia fans in attendance

09:56 AM BST

Tom Garry is on the ground

'It doesn't get much bigger than this!'



🎥 @TomJGarry sets up a huge semi-final clash between Australia and England.#TelegraphWomensSport | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/15bCMRLb7E — Telegraph Women’s Sport (@WomensSport) August 16, 2023

Weather looks decent, doesn’t it?

09:51 AM BST

Fancy a free bet?

It’s crunch time for England as once again, they are favourites to reach the final. Back them to get past today’s opponents with these Women’s World Cup free bets and betting offers.

09:49 AM BST

Australia's side is also in

📋 Your Semi-Final Starting XI ✅



We make two changes to our team that will take on England 👊#Matildas #FIFAWWC #TilitsDone pic.twitter.com/NEqsaHFX2j — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) August 16, 2023

Starting XI: Arnold, Polkinghorne, Cately, Foord, Fowler, Hunt, Raso, Gorry, Kerr, Carpenter, Cooney-Cross

Substitutes: Williams, Nevin, Luik, Vine, Van Egmond, Micah, Yallop, Simon, Grant

Alanna Kennedy is out: “This morning Alanna Kennedy was ruled out of tonight’s clash due to illness. Alanna will not be in attendance tonight,” according to the team.

09:43 AM BST

What time is kick off and how can you watch?

Kick-off between Australia and England is at 11am UK time on Wednesday August 16 (8pm Sydney local time). If you are in the UK, you can watch it live on BBC One or on BBC iPlayer.

09:37 AM BST

Tom Garry has been subject to some riotous banter in Australia...

“The Aussies have been dishing out banter ever since this blockbuster semi-final was confirmed. I was in an Uber this morning and the driver offered me and the rest of the English press pack a lift to the airport tomorrow!” “In our hotel, the concierge had the cheek to recommend a hotel in Brisbane for this weekend - to cover the 3rd & 4th-place play-off. And a number of the Australia newspapers’ front pages have made a reference this morning to ‘beat the Poms’.” “It’s largely been good-natured but, make no mistake; the co-hosts would love nothing more than to knock England out tonight. This is a sporting rivalry that runs deep.”

09:32 AM BST

The England team is in

Starting XI: Earps, Bronze, Walsh, Greenwood, Bright (c), Stanway, Daly, Toone, Hemp, Carter, Russo

Substitutes: Charles, Nobbs, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Morgab, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Roebuck, Robinson

09:25 AM BST

Good morning

Hello and welcome to a huge day for England football as the European champions take on Australia in Sydney. The winner will move through to the World Cup final where they will face Spain on Sunday. The biggest threat to England’s hopes will come in the shape of Sam Kerr, who is fit to play after struggling with a calf injury.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said: “Australia is not just Sam Kerr. Yes, we have a plan [if she starts]. She can play and she can start on the bench, so that’s the situation. Of course she is a threat, she’s a very good player, so a lot of respect [to her].

“But there is more than Sam Kerr, because at the end it is always a team performance. When the team does really well an individual can do even better. That’s the same for Australia and it’s the same for England.

“There is a lot of pressure on her because everyone expects things from her. I think Australia have grown in the tournament too, they had some difficult situations they had to come back from and they did really well. We expect a very strong Australia tomorrow.”

England captain Millie Bright, Kerr’s club team-mate at Women’s Super League champions Chelsea, echoed her manager’s assessment, adding:

“I think everyone knows [Sam] pretty well. On the worldwide stage, I think she’s made a name for herself. “It’s pretty hard not to know Sam and her abilities, but like Sarina said there’s other players in the team. I think we’re prepared to play against Australia as a team.”

Packed fan zones in cities around Australia will have giant screens showing the match, and thousands of pubs will broadcast. And you can follow the match live with us here, with the kick-off for the big game at 11am BST.