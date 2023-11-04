England vs Australia LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup updates as Marnus Labuschagne out for 71

Marnus Labuschagne sxored a half century against England (REUTERS)

England have one last chance to restore some pride in their Cricket World Cup campaign, and make a push for a place in the top eight, when they take on the old enemy Australia in Ahmedabad.

Jos Buttler’s side have fallen far short of all expectations surrounding the defending champions when they took off for India at the start of October, having recorded just one win from their six matches so far at the tournament.

Ben Stokes, who came out of retirement to help the team defend their title, admitted on the eve of the Australia match that England have been ‘crap’, and it is a statement that is hard to argue with.

England have one big opportunity against Pat Cummins’ side to restore some pride to the side, especially after the Australia captain could barely suppress laughter when asked about Buttler’s side’s fortunes at the end of October.

Follow all the live action in the blog below and get tips and a betting preview here:

Ben Stokes admitted England have been ‘crap’ in the tournament

England won the toss and will field first against Australia

Wicket! Head out for 11! ct Root b Woakes - Australia 11-1

Wicket! Warner out for 15! ct Willey b Woakes - Australia 38-2

Wicket! Smith out for 44! ct Moeen b Rashid, Australia 113-3

Wicket! Inglis out for 3! ct Moeen b Rashid - Australia 117-4

Labuschagne 50!

Wicket! Labuschagne out for 71! lbw Wood - Australia 178-5

Australia 197-5 (36) Green 38, Stoinis 7, Rashid 2-36 (9)

11:16 , Sonia Twigg

Green has a single first ball and Rashid has another chance at Stoinis, but he is already into his second-last over.

But Stoinis has smashed him into the stands for six, that is the first six for a long time in this innings! He follows it up with a lovely delivery that just beats the outside edge.

Australia 190-5 (35) Green 37, Stoinis 1, Wood 1-47 (7)

11:13 , Sonia Twigg

Wood will have a go at the new batter here after taking the wicket of Labuschagne at the end of his previous over.

It has been a tighter start, the last over was nine balls after three wides. Green has completely mistimed one that crashed into his gloves, and he did not look comfortable at all there.

The next one has gone to the boundary however, Green just put the bat in the way and the ball flew.

Australia 181-5 (34) Green 28, Stoinis 1, Rashid 2-29 (8)

11:07 , Sonia Twigg

It’s the match up England will have wanted, Adil Rashid against Stoinis who has struggled many times against the English spinner.

Wicket! Labuschagne out for 71! lbw Wood - Australia 178-5

11:02 , Sonia Twigg

Wood’s over starts with a wide, but the next one is hit high into the air by Green, but it falls short of the fielder on the boundary and over the ones in the ring.

There’s a couple of singles and then another two more wides. Not great from Wood, who hasn’t had the best tournament overall.

There’s a four flashed off the bat, and Wood does not look confident, but he might have a wicket there!

Labuschagne has immediately reviewed the decision, but he was struck on the pad and the umpire’s finger was in the air.

But there are three reds on the screen and Labuschagne has gone!

Australia 166-4 (32) Labuschagne 67, Green 21, Rashid 2-26 (7)

10:51 , Sonia Twigg

Rashid has done what he has done all innings and kept it tight. That will be drinks as well, it does seem quite hot out there, with the temperate in the mid-30s, but not as oppressive as Mumbai where players were cramping up almost constantly towards the end of the first innings.

Australia 162-4 (31) Labuschagne 64, Green 20, Wood 0-26 (5)

10:47 , Sonia Twigg

Mark Wood will come back on to replace Livingstone, and an injection of pace will hopefully bring another angle to this game.

There is just a hint of reverse, which will encourage the seamers.

The extra pace does also mean the ball comes off the bat quicker however, and Green has carved one into the off side for a boundary.

Green has absolutely skied one! The bat flew out of his hand and went further away than the ball, but neither Wood nor Buttler could get there in time. There were four fielders running towards it but none close enough to get a hand to it.

The next ball is short, wide and dispatched to the boundary!

Australia 152-4 (30) Labuschagne 62, Green 12, Rashid 2-21 (6)

10:41 , Sonia Twigg

Rashid has bowled very well here and Labuschagne is struggling to get the ball away.

He can only defend it back to the bowler. Just one run from the 30th over, Rashid has four more he can bowl.

Australia 152-4 (29) Labuschagne 62, Green 12, Livingstone 0-30 (5)

10:38 , Sonia Twigg

Livingstone drags one down and Bairstow dives on the boundary to try and stop the four. He manages to do so, but it has not been brilliant from the all-rounder.

Australia 146-4 (28) Labuschagne 59, Green 9, Rashid 2-21 (5)

10:34 , Sonia Twigg

Rashid will continue at the other end, he has bowled very well today and this over was no different.

Australia have not really been able to settle against him.

Having said that Labuschagne plays a strong cut behind square for a boundary from the final ball of the over.

Australia 138-4 (27) Labuschagne 52, Green 8, Livingstone 0-24 (4)

10:31 , Sonia Twigg

Ben Stokes has slid to stop one on the boundary and gingerly got to his feet, it is always a worry when he dives for the ball due to his ongoing left knee problems. He confirmed ahead of the match that he would be undergoing surgery after the World Cup.

Green smashes a boundary off Livingstone. It’s hard to work out why he’s bowling rather than some others who have looked more like taking wickets.

Australia 129-4 (26) Labuschagne 50, Green 1, Rashid 2-13 (4)

10:28 , Sonia Twigg

Labuschagne moves on to 49 with a ball that Bairstow has to dive for on the boundary, he doesn’t quite get it cleanly but it’s enough to stop the boundary.

However, Labuschagne brings up his milestone later in the over, from 63 deliveries, his second World Cup 50!

Australia 124-4 (25) Green 1, Labuschagne 45, Ali 0-28 (4)

10:24 , Sonia Twigg

Cameron Green has one run after that Rashid over, and Moeen will continue, Labuschagne edged it! But it has raced away for a boundary.

Labuschagne is nearing a half century with that delivery.

Wicket! Inglis out for 3! ct Moeen b Rashid - Australia 117-4

10:17 , Sonia Twigg

Inglis has carved Rashid straight to backward point! He goes for a reverse sweep and just plays it straight to Ali.

Inglis scored just three runs, and with one wicket comes two!

Australia 117-3 (23) Labuschagne 39, Inglis 3, Moeen 0-23 (3)

10:16 , Sonia Twigg

Ali will continue against the new batter Inglis, and this has been a much tighter line and length, with just three runs coming from it.

Wicket! Smith out for 44! ct Moeen b Rashid, Australia 113-3

10:10 , Sonia Twigg

The running from this pair has not been as sharp as it could be, there has been a bit of hesitation.

Smith has gone! Rashid has his and England’s wicket, he goes chasing a wide one and top-edged it to a diving Moeen Ali.

Australia 111-2 (21) Smith 43, Labuschagne 37, Ali 0-20 (2),

10:08 , Sonia Twigg

Smith hits one in the air but just past Woakes at mid off, he dives but can’t get a hand to it and it will be a boundary.

Another expensive over that from Ali, and the batters are starting to look pretty set.

Australia 101-2 (20) Smith 35, Labuschagne 35, Rashid 0-3 (1)

10:05 , Sonia Twigg

Rashid has now been brought on to bowl, but the 100 runs is up for Australia.

20 overs gone, England need another wicket, and as far as Australia are concerned, they can afford to take their time and wait while these two get set as there is still a lot of time left to accelerate later.

Australia 94-2 (19) Smith 34, Labuschagne 33, Ali 0-10 (1)

10:02 , Sonia Twigg

Moeen Ali has been brought into the attack, and has gone for a boundary. It’s starting to look a bit too comfortable for the pair in the middle as far as England are concerned.

An expensive over from Ali, 10 runs from it.

Australia 82-2 (17) Smith 26, Labuschagne 22, Wood 0-17 (4)

09:55 , Sonia Twigg

But Labuschagne has a boundary off Wood, that will ease some of the pressure.

It’s a bit disappointing to see England look to be content with just restricting Australia’s scoring rather than trying to take wickets, as that has so often been their undoing when it comes to their own innings.

Labuschagne is struck on the pad and England review! It’s missing the stumps and they will lose that review.

Australia 75-2 (16) Smith 25, Labuschagne 21, Livingstone 0-9 (2)

09:49 , Sonia Twigg

Livingstone will continue, and these two are just starting to look comfortable. They don’t seem to be troubled by either the pace of Wood or the spin of the all-rounder.

There hasn’t been a boundary since the 12th over.

Australia 70-2 (15) Smith 23, Labuschagne 17, Wood 0-12 (3)

09:43 , Sonia Twigg

Australia are struggling to find the runs here, there aren’t too many loose deliveries, but England are not doing what India did to them and really turning the screw and trying to impose themselves on the game.

Australia paused over a run but were able to scamper back.

Australia 64-2 (14) Smith 21, Labuschagne 13, Livingstone 0-3 (1)

09:38 , Sonia Twigg

Liam Livingstone has been brought on as England are in the hunt for a third wicket, interesting decision to go with him rather than the first-choice spinner in Rashid.

Three runs from it, with the batters not going after him, it might be a good time for him to get through a few overs.

Australia 61-2 (13) Smith 19, Labuschagne 12, Wood 0-6 (2)

09:35 , Sonia Twigg

Wood has been bowling quickly, but he has struggled for breakthroughs in this tournament, although today he has not gone for many runs.

Three runs from that over.

Australia 58-2 (12) Smith 17, Labuschagne 11, Woakes 2-30 (6)

09:30 , Sonia Twigg

Smith has edged it but short of Joe Root and straight into the ground.

But Labuschagne has eased that pressure a bit with a four, only his second of the match so far.

The next one has also just evaded Root at slip and Rashid dives and prevents a boundary.

Australia 50-2 (11) Smith 15, Labuschagne 6, Wood 0-3 (1)

09:26 , Sonia Twigg

Wood comes into the attack for the first time, and hits over 90mph almost immediately.

Three runs from his first over, since the loss of the openers, Australia’s run-scoring has just been pegged back slightly.

Australia 48-2 (10) Smith 13, Labuschagne 5, Woakes 2-23 (5)

09:21 , Sonia Twigg

Just the one from the over from Woakes, this is good pressure from England in the powerplay.

Australia 47-2 (9) Smith 12, Labuschagne 5, Willey 0-21 (5)

09:17 , Sonia Twigg

Slightly overpitched from Willey and Labuschagne has hit that for four.

Australia 41-2 (8) Smith 11, Labuschagne 1, Woakes 2-22 (4)

09:12 , Sonia Twigg

Another good over from Woakes, just the two runs from it.

Australia 39-2 (7) Smith 9 Labuschagne 1, Willey 0-16 (4)

09:08 , Sonia Twigg

Smith has inside-edged it but it’s fallen safe, he was trying to run it down to third man.

Labuschagne and Smith was always likely to slightly stem the flow of runs, and that was a good maiden.

Wicket! Warner out for 15! ct Willey b Woakes - Australia 38-2

09:01 , Sonia Twigg

Warner has smashed Woakes for a big six down the ground!

And he has gone, trying for another big shot and he skies it straight into the hands of David Willey!

That is just what England want.

Australia 32-1 (5) Warner 9, Smith 9, Willey 0-16 (3)

08:58 , Sonia Twigg

Willey has tightened up things here, until the last ball of the over which Smith hits for four.

Australia 26-1 (4) Warner 8, Smith 4, Woakes 1-13 (2)

08:51 , Sonia Twigg

Root appeals from first slip as Smith gets across his stumps! But Buttler was not having it and England choose not to review.

It’s a good thing they didn’t as impact was outside the line.

Warner doesn’t get hold of one properly but it still goes for a boundary, Australia have started quickly here.

Australia 15-1 (3) Smith 4, Warner 0, Willey 0-10 (2)

08:46 , Sonia Twigg

Warner inside edges it! But only onto his pads, England won’t mind that at all!

The next one has been driven hard but straight to Moeen Ali at cover.

Australia 11-1 (2) Smith 3, Warner 0, Woakes 1-5 (1)

08:42 , Sonia Twigg

A second slip comes in for the new batter, England will be encouraged by that!

Smith has almost missed one into his pads but as he so often does it has been worked for three.

Wicket! Head out for 11, ct Root b Woakes

08:40 , Sonia Twigg

After a slightly expensive first over, Chris Woakes will want to keep it tight against Head. The first ball comes into him and he can only defend it.

Head was fending at one that just nipped a bit off the seam, England might be encouraged by that.

But another wide one is smacked upwards and almost to the boundary, he has thrown his hands at that!

But the next one is the breakthrough they wanted! A perfect delivery, Head tries to work it down to third but edges it straight to Joe Root and England have their first wicket!

Australia 9-0 (1) Head 9, Warner 0, Willey 0-9 (1)

08:36 , Sonia Twigg

This stadium will not hold happy memories for England, they were beaten here by nine wickets at the hands of New Zealand in the opening match.

Head was off the mark immediately with a two from the first ball of the game, but there was a hint of swing a few balls later with one that just jagged back into the pads, and that’s what England will want.

Head goes for a big one over the top from the fourth ball of the over, it doesn’t quite make it to the boundary, but the intent is clear.

The next one is a bit wider and Head pounces! That one has gone all the way to the boundary! Australia have started so aggressively here.

And a single from the final ball means Head will keep strike.

08:29 , Sonia Twigg

Anthems are done, and it’s time for England to take the field and try and regain some pride that has been lost in this tournament so far.

08:25 , Sonia Twigg

The teams and the umpires are making their way to the middle for the national anthems.

08:25 , Sonia Twigg

We’re now nearing the start of this match between England and Australia.

England will be desperate to avoid a collapse as has happened far too often this World Cup, while Australia would love nothing more than to get the better of the team they had to share the Ashes with in July.

08:20 , Sonia Twigg

Questions have already been raised over what will happen after the World Cup - especially to captain Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott. But Eoin Morgan took a step to dispel some of the rumours:

Eoin Morgan has distanced himself from the England white-ball coach’s job and says Matthew Mott should be given more time.

England are on the verge of crashing out of the World Cup after losing five of their six matches so far to sit bottom of the table.

After the defending champions’ latest defeat – against hosts India on Sunday – former one-day captain Morgan said the players were “definitely unsettled” and “there’s something else going on, there has to be”.

A bit far-fetched – Eoin Morgan dismisses link with England white-ball coach job

08:18 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the stadium in Ahmedabad:

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

08:15 , Sonia Twigg

In a slightly bizarre turn of events, England’s central contracts were announced during the World Cup.

Mark Wood has denied England were sidetracked by contract negotiations at the World Cup but admitted performances need to improve to live up to the new terms.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revamped its central contract system in a bid to ward off the growing threat from T20 franchises, handing out long-term deals for the first time in addition to the usual annual extensions.

Wood was one of three players to sign a lucrative three-year term, having previously admitted that a huge offer to play in the United Arab Emirates was testing his resolve, with Joe Root and Harry Brook following suit.

Mark Wood insists contract talks were not distraction for England at World Cup

08:10 , Sonia Twigg

Ben Stokes bluntly stated on the eve of England’s clash with Australia in the Cricket World Cup that the team have been “crap”, but there is still a slim chance to restore some pride against the team who have laughed loudest at their misfortune.

At the end of October, Pat Cummins could barely suppress his laughter when asked about England’s difficulties at the tournament, but old passions will be reunited when the sides meet in Ahmedabad.

Ben Stokes’ brutal World Cup review leaves England with one final chance

08:06 , Sonia Twigg

England have won the toss and will bowl first against Australia.

08:05 , Sonia Twigg

Here’s a look at how some of the Australian cricketers reacted to the news that ‘Bazball’ will be added to the Collins English Dictionary:

England men’s Test cricket coach Brendon McCullum may not approve of the term ‘Bazball’ but the word is set to enter the Collins English Dictionary.

The phrase was coined to describe the swashbuckling brand of cricket England’s red-ball side adopted after McCullum – nicknamed ‘Baz’ – took over 18 months ago.

The New Zealander is known not to like the terminology, which he feels over-simplifies the philosophy and takes emphasis away from the players – but it has become common shorthand for the ultra-aggressive tactics employed since he and captain Ben Stokes took charge.

Australian cricketers react as ‘Bazball’ enters Collins English Dictionary

08:00 , Sonia Twigg

Ahead of the game against Australia, here’s a look back at the aftermath of the crushing 100-run defeat to India:

The fireworks exploded in Lucknow in celebration of India’s victory, and England’s hopes of restoring any pride disappeared as they faded into the night sky.

India had secured a resounding victory against the double world champions and are on course to lift the trophy themselves in just a few weeks, while England crashed to yet another catastrophic defeat, this time by 100 runs.

England had hit rock bottom, or maybe the shelf just a fraction above that with a match against Australia scheduled for the following weekend. Another humiliation against the old enemy would just rub salt into already gaping wounds.

England badly need leadership – and worse could be yet to come

07:55 , Sonia Twigg

Australia’s World Cup chances were dealt a blow with two key injuries:

Australia suffered another setback ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh flew back home for personal reasons.

Australia, eyeing a semi-final spot, will walk into the big game against England on 4 November without two all-rounders by their side.

Before Marsh, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ruled out on Monday. He suffered a concussion following a freak injury after slipping and falling off the back of a golf cart.

Australia suffer blow as Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Cricket World Cup indefinitely

07:50 , Sonia Twigg

However, Joe Root has remained optimistic ahead of the match against high-flying Australia:

Joe Root is feeling bullish ahead of England’s weekend clash with Australia, claiming he would “have this team every day” over their rivals despite wildly differing fortunes at the World Cup.

The Ashes adversaries meet on Saturday at Ahmedabad’s 130,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, which will also host the tournament final on November 19.

Only one of the two teams has any prospect of making it that far, with England propping up the table in 10th place after one win in six while Australia appear set fair for the knockouts after four victories.

Joe Root: England are better than Australia man for man despite World Cup woes

Friday 3 November 2023 11:31 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the Cricket World Cup match between England and Australia.

Talk has been swirling around since the Ashes finished, about the ‘moral Ashes’, the word ‘Bazball’ being added to the Collins English Dictionary, and endless discussions over Jonny Bairstow’s run out at Lord’s.

This time however the contest looks far less evenly matches. Australia have won four of their six matches, while England hold just one solitary victory over Bangladesh and are rooted to the foot of the table.

Can England restore some semblance of pride and maintain their hopes of qualifying for the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy?