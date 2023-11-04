England vs Australia LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup team news and updates from Ahmedabad

England have one last chance to restore some pride in their Cricket World Cup campaign, and make a push for a place in the top eight, when they take on the old enemy Australia in Ahmedabad.

Jos Buttler’s side have fallen far short of all expectations surrounding the defending champions when they took off for India at the start of October, having recorded just one win from their six matches so far at the tournament.

Ben Stokes, who came out of retirement to help the team defend their title, admitted on the eve of the Australia match that England have been ‘crap’, and it is a statement that is hard to argue with.

England have one big opportunity against Pat Cummins’ side to restore some pride to the side, especially after the Australia captain could barely suppress laughter when asked about Buttler’s side’s fortunes at the end of October.

Ben Stokes admitted England have been 'crap' in the tournament

The toss will take place at 8am GMT (1.30pm local time)

England have won the toss and will bowl first against Australia.

Here’s a look at how some of the Australian cricketers reacted to the news that ‘Bazball’ will be added to the Collins English Dictionary:

England men’s Test cricket coach Brendon McCullum may not approve of the term ‘Bazball’ but the word is set to enter the Collins English Dictionary.

The phrase was coined to describe the swashbuckling brand of cricket England’s red-ball side adopted after McCullum – nicknamed ‘Baz’ – took over 18 months ago.

The New Zealander is known not to like the terminology, which he feels over-simplifies the philosophy and takes emphasis away from the players – but it has become common shorthand for the ultra-aggressive tactics employed since he and captain Ben Stokes took charge.

Australian cricketers react as ‘Bazball’ enters Collins English Dictionary

Ahead of the game against Australia, here’s a look back at the aftermath of the crushing 100-run defeat to India:

The fireworks exploded in Lucknow in celebration of India’s victory, and England’s hopes of restoring any pride disappeared as they faded into the night sky.

India had secured a resounding victory against the double world champions and are on course to lift the trophy themselves in just a few weeks, while England crashed to yet another catastrophic defeat, this time by 100 runs.

England had hit rock bottom, or maybe the shelf just a fraction above that with a match against Australia scheduled for the following weekend. Another humiliation against the old enemy would just rub salt into already gaping wounds.

England badly need leadership – and worse could be yet to come

Australia’s World Cup chances were dealt a blow with two key injuries:

Australia suffered another setback ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh flew back home for personal reasons.

Australia, eyeing a semi-final spot, will walk into the big game against England on 4 November without two all-rounders by their side.

Before Marsh, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was ruled out on Monday. He suffered a concussion following a freak injury after slipping and falling off the back of a golf cart.

Australia suffer blow as Mitchell Marsh ruled out of Cricket World Cup indefinitely

However, Joe Root has remained optimistic ahead of the match against high-flying Australia:

Joe Root is feeling bullish ahead of England’s weekend clash with Australia, claiming he would “have this team every day” over their rivals despite wildly differing fortunes at the World Cup.

The Ashes adversaries meet on Saturday at Ahmedabad’s 130,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, which will also host the tournament final on November 19.

Only one of the two teams has any prospect of making it that far, with England propping up the table in 10th place after one win in six while Australia appear set fair for the knockouts after four victories.

Joe Root: England are better than Australia man for man despite World Cup woes

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the Cricket World Cup match between England and Australia.

Talk has been swirling around since the Ashes finished, about the ‘moral Ashes’, the word ‘Bazball’ being added to the Collins English Dictionary, and endless discussions over Jonny Bairstow’s run out at Lord’s.

This time however the contest looks far less evenly matches. Australia have won four of their six matches, while England hold just one solitary victory over Bangladesh and are rooted to the foot of the table.

Can England restore some semblance of pride and maintain their hopes of qualifying for the ICC 2025 Champions Trophy?