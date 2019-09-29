England vs Argentina, Rugby World Cup 2019: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

England vs Argentina is a must win game for both teams in hotly contested Pool C - Getty Images

What is it?

England vs Argentina in both sides third match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. England have recorded two bonus point victories in their opening matches against Tonga and the USA. Argentina lost their opening match narrowly to France.

When is it?

Saturday 5 October in Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this game is 9.00am BST, 5.00pm local time.

What TV channel is it on?

This one will be broadcast on ITV, with the replays and a live stream available on the ITV Hub. Alternatively, you can follow all the action here with Telegraph Sport.

What is the latest squad news?

England

Mako Vunipola, Henry Slade and Jack Nowell have all been carrying injuries throughout the World Cup.

All three players are in contention to face Argentina according to England attack coach Scott Wiesemantal but it is likely that if they were selected it would be from the bench.

Piers Francis was cited for a high tackle during the opening seconds of England's second pool match against the USA. He will face a disciplinary panel and it is probable that Francis will be banned for a number weeks which would rule him out of England's last two pool matches against Argentina and France.

Argentina

The Pumas made a four changes from the loss against France for their second match against Tonga. Fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta, winger Santiago Carreras, hooker Julian Montoya and number eight Tomas Lezana all were named as starters by coach Mario Ledesma.

Established starter Nicolas Sanchez and former captain Augustin Creevy will both be trying to force their way back into the starting side to face England.

The Argentina squad is currently healthy with no major injury concerns.

What is the head to head record between the two teams?

England and Argentina have met on 23 occasions, with England coming out on the winning side 18 times. Argentina have won on four meetings with the first fixture between the sides in 1981 ending with a draw.

England last played the Pumas in November 2017, winning 21-8 at Twickenham.

What are they saying?

England attack coach Scott Wisemantal:

“[Argentina will pose] a huge challenge. They carry a lot of threats and that reflects what they have done with their systems with the Jaguares in Super Rugby and also their Argentina B team which plays regularly as well.

“They have a good system and play a lot of rugby. You have your spiritual leaders like Agustin Creevy, but you also have guys who can really open a game up like Emiliano Boffelli at full back – a very good player.

“There is a lot of experience and [Nicolas] Sanchez knows who to move his team around the field. You also have Tomas Cubelli at half back. They are a really good team.”

Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma following their loss to France:

"The message hasn't changed, not just from this staff, but from any the Pumas have ever had. The key thing in wearing the Pumas' shirt is to do your best. Nobody can take it for granted. Everyone who's worn this shirt knows it. That's the name of the game."

"Our mindset (is) very ambitious, perhaps, but we must do what we set out to do.

"Against France, we didn't in the first 40 minutes, so we must remain focused and overcome our mistakes. The most dangerous teams are the ones who aren't afraid to make mistakes."

What are the betting odds?

England to win: 1/5

Argentina to win: 4/1

Draw: 22/1

What is our prediction?

England look the stronger of the two sides and know that a victory against Argentina will put them through into the quarter-finals. The Pumas were impressive in the second half against France but struggled in the early stages. If England's pack can assert dominance with its power game then victory should follow.

Predicted score: England 24 Argentina 15