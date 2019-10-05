England vs Argentina, Rugby World Cup 2019 LIVE: Result and latest reaction from today’s fixture

AFP

Follow the latest updates live from the Rugby World Cup as England take on Argentina in a crucial Pool C encounter in Tokyo.

England go into the match as strong favourites following their wins over Tonga and the United States, but face their first real challenge in Japan in the form of a fellow tier-one side in the Pumas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Eddie Jones has reverted to his strongest line-up for the match, and England also have Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell back from injury and on the bench for good measure. But while Argentina have sprung a few surprises with Agustin Creevy benched and Nicolas Sanchez left out completely, they remain a side who have not failed to get out of the pool stage since 2003, and with their World Cup hopes on the line, they could be more dangerous than ever. Follow the live updates below.

When is it?

England vs Argentina takes place on Saturday 5 October at the Tokyo Stadium.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 5pm Japan Standard Time, which is 9am BST.

Where can I watch it?

Live coverage will be shown in ITV and the ITV Hub online from 8:10am BST.

Teams

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli; Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santigo Carreras; Benjamin Urdapilleta, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Juan Figallo; Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio.

Story continues

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lezana, Felipe Ezcurra, Lucas Mensa, Bautista Delguy.

Odds

England to win: 1/7

Argentina to win: 7/1

Draw: 40/1

Prediction

England 20-7 Argentina: With Argentina fired up with their World Cup lives on the line, they should muster a much better performance than what they’ve shown so far in Japan. But England have looked very comfortable so far this tournament, and as the odds reflect, they should emerge unscathed from this encounter.