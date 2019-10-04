England vs Argentina Rugby World Cup 2019: When is it, UK start time, how to watch online and TV channel

Eddie Jones oversees England training ahead of their match with Argentina: Getty

England can book their place in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup if they can beat Argentina on Saturday, effectively sending the Pumas home in the process.

Having taken a maximum of 10 points from their opening two games against Tonga and the United States, England are in pole position in Pool C, and need just one more victory to guarantee a place in the last eight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Pumas meanwhile will be fighting to keep their tournament hopes alive. After losing to France 23-21 in their opening fixture, Mario Ledesma’s side are on the back foot, needing to beat England and hope that France do them a favour next weekend in Yokohama.

If England win and France beat the Tonga on Sunday as they are expected to do so, Argentina will be heading home at the pool stage for the first time in 16 years at a World Cup.

England meanwhile could secure their first quarter-final appearance since 2011 if they win, but should they slip-up they will head into a nail-biting finale against the French in a winner-takes-all clash.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

England vs Argentina takes place on Saturday 5 October at the Tokyo Stadium.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 5pm Japan Standard Time, which is 9am BST.

Where can I watch it?

Live coverage will be shown in ITV and the ITV Hub online from 8:10am BST.

England can book their place in the quarter-finals with victory (Getty)

Teams

England: Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell.

Story continues

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli; Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Santigo Carreras; Benjamin Urdapilleta, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Juan Figallo; Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Javier Ortega Desio.

Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Santiago Medrano, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lezana, Felipe Ezcurra, Lucas Mensa, Bautista Delguy.

Odds

England to win: 1/7

Argentina to win: 7/1

Draw: 40/1

Prediction

England 20-7 Argentina: With Argentina fired up with their World Cup lives on the line, they should muster a much better performance than what they’ve shown so far in Japan. But England have looked very comfortable so far this tournament, and as the odds reflect, they should emerge unscathed from this encounter.