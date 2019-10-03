England vs Argentina, Rugby World Cup 2019: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

England vs Argentina is a must win game for both teams in hotly contested Pool C - Getty Images

What is it?

England vs Argentina in both sides third match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. England have recorded two bonus point victories in their opening matches against Tonga and the USA. Argentina lost their opening match narrowly to France.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When is it?

Saturday 5 October in Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this game is 9.00am BST, 5.00pm local time.

What TV channel is it on?

This one will be broadcast on ITV, with the replays and a live stream available on the ITV Hub. Alternatively, you can follow all the action here with Telegraph Sport.

What is the latest team news?

England

England will enter their crucial World Cup clash with Argentina boosted by the return of Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell from the bench.

Vunipola and Nowell missed the Pool C victories over Tonga and USA because of respective hamstring and ankle injuries but have been passed fit for the first major test of the group phase.

The starting XV shows only one change to the side that secured a bonus point in the Sapporo opener with George Kruis replacing Courtney Lawes in the second row.

Kruis is England's best line-out technician and he partners Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje at lock with Lawes dropping to the bench to supply engine room cover.

Vunipola has played just 17 minutes of rugby since May 11 after his comeback against Ireland during the warm-up Tests was aborted when he damaged the scar tissue on his hamstring.

Joe Marler continues at prop with Vunipola, the sport's foremost loosehead, set to make his return as a second-half replacement at Tokyo Stadium.

Nowell has not played since his blockbusting performance for Exeter in last season's Gallagher Premiership final but is present on the bench where he will be unleashed as a hard-running impact substitute.

Argentina

Story continues

Argentina have left fly-half Nicolas Sanchez out of their matchday squad for the first time in three years for their must-win clash against England in Tokyo.

Sanchez has not missed a World Cup or Rugby Championship game since 2016 when he was injured, but Benjamin Urdapilleta has been preferred in the number 10 jersey with Lucas Mensa offering cover on the bench.

The Pumas make one change to the side that defeated Tonga 28-12 with Javier Ortega Desio replacing Tomas Lezana at number eight.

Agustin Creevy started a war of words earlier this week when he described England's style of play as "boring", but the veteran hooker can only win a place on the bench.

If he does appear at Tokyo Stadium, however, he will break Felipe Contepomi's record to become Argentina's most capped player on 88 Test appearances.

There are only six survivors from 21-8 defeat by England in 2017 - the last time the nations played - including inspirational captain Matera and openside Marcos Kremer.

Team: E Boffelli; M Moroni, M Orlando, J de la Fuente, S Carreras; B Urdapilleta, T Cubelli; N Tetaz Chaparro, J Montoya, J Figallo, GP Pagadizabal, T Lavanini, P Matera (capt), M Kremer, JO Desio.

Replacements: A Creevy, M Vivas, S Medrano, M Alemanno, T Lezana, F Ezcurra, L Mensa, B Delguy.

What is the head to head record between the two teams?

England and Argentina have met on 23 occasions, with England coming out on the winning side 18 times. Argentina have won on four meetings with the first fixture between the sides in 1981 ending with a draw.

England last played the Pumas in November 2017, winning 21-8 at Twickenham.

What are they saying?

England attack coach Scott Wisemantal:

“[Argentina will pose] a huge challenge. They carry a lot of threats and that reflects what they have done with their systems with the Jaguares in Super Rugby and also their Argentina B team which plays regularly as well.

“They have a good system and play a lot of rugby. You have your spiritual leaders like Agustin Creevy, but you also have guys who can really open a game up like Emiliano Boffelli at full back – a very good player.

“There is a lot of experience and [Nicolas] Sanchez knows who to move his team around the field. You also have Tomas Cubelli at half back. They are a really good team.”

Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma following their loss to France:

"The message hasn't changed, not just from this staff, but from any the Pumas have ever had. The key thing in wearing the Pumas' shirt is to do your best. Nobody can take it for granted. Everyone who's worn this shirt knows it. That's the name of the game."

"Our mindset (is) very ambitious, perhaps, but we must do what we set out to do.

"Against France, we didn't in the first 40 minutes, so we must remain focused and overcome our mistakes. The most dangerous teams are the ones who aren't afraid to make mistakes."

What are the betting odds?

England to win: 1/5

Argentina to win: 4/1

Draw: 22/1

What is our prediction?

England look the stronger of the two sides and know that a victory against Argentina will put them through into the quarter-finals. The Pumas were impressive in the second half against France but struggled in the early stages. If England's pack can assert dominance with its power game then victory should follow.

Predicted score: England 24 Argentina 15