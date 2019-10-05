England vs Argentina, Rugby World Cup 2019: live score and latest updates from Tokyo

Argentina concede a red card early on against England - Getty Images AsiaPac

11:04AM

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Man of the match

Sam Underhill is the Man of the Match in what will feel like somewhat of a twitchy Tokyo win

Sam Underhill is named the man of the match in a twitchy Tokyo performance

11:03AM

80 min: Cowan-Dickie puts the icing on the cake England 39 Argentina 10

Argentina concede the breakdown penalty and we have a 5 metre lineout for England, we wait for the drive...

It's a convincing maul move and substitute hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie flops down for England's sixth score.

Farrell lines up the conversion to end the game. The kick is good and England finish just shy of 40 points in what will feel like an underwhelming performance from the skipper and his charges alike against a 14-man Argentina team.

10:59AM

77 min: Pumas lose possession once again England 32 Argentina 10

Argentina concede yet another handling error, that's 14 turnovers conceded now for Mario Ledesma's men.

England have another scrum just outside the Argentine 22 an could strike for a sixth try here.

10:56AM

75 min: Try Nowell! England 32 Argentina 10

England's set-piece comes for a fifth try! Jack Nowell slips through the Argentinian defence down the right touchline to race over for the score.

Farrell's conversion bounces off the posts and in for another 2 points and a healthy 22-point lead.

10:54AM

73 min: Manu poleaxes Matera England 25 Argentina 10

Argentina are under pressure from the English defence within their own half ad Manu Tuilagi sends Pumas skipper Pablo Matera backwards, conceding the knock-on and setting up a scrum down the left flank 25 metres out.

10:52AM

71 min: Argentina get their score! England 25 Argentina 10

Argentina finally come good with a set-piece move.

Story continues

Left wing Santiago Carreras slices through the English defence coming on from the blindside and links up with fellow winger Matias Moroni for the score.

The conversion is good and England's lead is reduced to 15.

10:49AM

69 min: Exeter duo take to the field England 25 Argentina 3

Argentina can't make the most of their possession, England clear the ball and the sides exchange kicks once more. Eventually Argentina lose the ball forward and Tuilagi charges through two tackles. England kick once more, as do Argentina.

We finish with an England lineout well within their own half and we see the Exeter Chiefs pairing of Jack Noewll and Henry Slade replace Anthony Watson and George Ford. Farrell reverts to fly-half with the Six Nations midfield of Tuilagi-Slade.

10:44AM

65 min: Boffelli error England 25 Argentina 3

Argentina win a scrum penalty against the head, but Emiliano Boffelli send his kick too far, a real coach killer of an error there.

Courtney Lawes is penalised for making contact with Boffelli after a failed charge down following England's drop out kick. Boffeli goes for the corner again.

10:41AM

63 min: Fresh legs for England's scrum England 25 Argentina 3

Dan Cole joins Ben Youngs at the third highest capped players in English history on 92 appearances. Cole arrives from the bench to replace Kyle Sinckler at tighthead while Mako Vunipola makes his return from injury for the hobbling Joe Marler.

England are struggling to breakdown a 14-man Argentine defence here, a lack of urgency and those pesky handling conditions seems to be playing their part.

10:38AM

60 min: Creevy won't go quietly into the night England 25 Argentina 3

Former skipper and now Argentina's record appearance holder Agustin Creevy won't let his team go quiet here, he wins penalty at the breakdown from a Lewis Ludlam carry, a second from the young backrower.

Argentina change their fly-half with Lucas Menza coming on for Ben Urdapilleta, who's been somewhat underwhelming today.

10:35AM

Fumes from the frontrow

10:34AM

59 min: More changes while Argentina fizzle out England 25 Argentina 3

Argentina's kicking game can't match the accuracy of England's here and heads are beginning to drop. They make another change, this time with injured halfback Tomas Cubelli coming off for Felipe Ezcurra.

10:31AM

55 min: Changes England 25 Argentina 3

England bring on hard-hitting lock Courtney Lawes for lineout guru George Kruis while Argentina bring on Tomas Lezana for Guido Petti and Matias Orlando for Bautista Delguy.

We're just inside England's half with an England scrum to come.

10:27AM

52 min: Farrell penalty, Ford the puppet master England 25 Argentina 3

George Ford is finding space in the Argentine backfield for fun in Tokyo.

Argentina are offside and hand England Farrell another kick at goal. He dissects the posts and England have a 22-point lead.

10:24AM

50 min: Argentina ring the changes England 22 Argentina 3

Mario Ledesma has changed his entire front row in the hope of dragging back some momentum.

Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas and Santiago Medrano are on for Tetaz Chaparro, Montoya and Figallo. Number 19 Matias Alemanno has also replaced Javier Ortega Desio in the backrow.

10:22AM

47 min: Youngs off England 22 Argentina 3

We restart and England have changed Ben Youngs for Willi Heinz.

Argentina have the ball but Marcos Kremer is wrestled backwards by Joe Marler. Maro Itoje comes in to assist and rips the ball away!

Ford gets his hands on the ball and grubbers through deep into the right corner, it bounces off the outside of the corner flag for a tough defensive lineout for Los Pumas.

10:19AM

45 min: Argentina desperate in defence England 22 Argentina 3

England are on the charge and pull the Argentinian defence from left to right. Farrell is caught man and ball but gets enough support to hold onto possession.

We get a Manu Tuilagi carry, then a surge from Sam Underhill before George Ford dives over down the left flank for England's bonus-point score.

Farrell lines up his fifth kick at goal and... he gets his first!

10:16AM

In fine company...

The only other @EnglandRugby player to miss four successive kicks at goal in the @rugbyworldcup was Jonny Wilkinson, who missed four penalty attempts in a row against Argentina at Dunedin in 2011! — Stuart Farmer (@Stu_Farmer) October 5, 2019

10:16AM

42 min: Argentina halt own momentum England 15 Argentina 3

Saracens tighthead prop Juan Figallo, starting for Argentina, wins the turnover penalty at the breakdown from a Ludlam carry. Argentina kick to touch and mount an attack.

But Jeronimo de la Fuente can't take Matera's offload and hands England a scrum around halfway.

10:12AM

40 min: Vunipola off England 15 Argentina 3

After suffering a tweak to his ankle in the first half, England's number eight Billy Vunipola has been replaced by Lewis Ludlam in the 20 jersey.

Aside from that we're back in action with the same teams.

10:06AM

Never miss a thing

Join The Telegraph's Rugby WhatsApp group to stay up to date with all things rugby throughout the tournament.

10:02AM

Half-time verdict England 15 Argentina 3

Credit: ITV

It's been a surprisingly sloppy game in Tokyo today, with the red card for Tomas Lavanini opening up plenty of holes in the Argentinian defence that England haven't been sharp enough to concisely expose.

Argentina have shown flashes of potential in the wider channels through some swift outside backs, but they're swimming against the tide here with 14 men.

Still, it's a 12-point lead for England against a fast-tiring Los Pumas side. Expect the points to start rolling in during the second half.

9:57AM

42 min: Try for Youngs! England 15 Argentina 3

It's relatively sloppy stuff from England against a 14-man defence here. Isolated carrier, loose balls and delayed passes feature, but they roll on regardless with a try for Youngs.

It's Farrell's fourth attempt from the boot for the conversion with the clock in the red and... he misses again! That's 0 from 4 for Farrell in an unprecedented poor performance from the England captain with the boot.

We head to the changing rooms where both coaches are likely prepping their hairdryers.

9:53AM

39 min: Sloppy from Argentina England 10 Argentina 3

It's sloppy from Argentina at maul time. Number eight Ortega Desio lifts both of Tom Curry's legs off the ground and hands England a kick to touch.

Farrell buries the ball deep into Argentina's half and England are on the attack again, looking for their third try of the half.

9:50AM

36 min: Try! England 10 Argentina 3

England spread it left and Daly nearly loses the slippery ball. After a few seconds juggling, he collects himself and steps through two Argentine defenders for England's second score.

Farrell lines up the kick out left and... misses for a third time today! Very out of character from the skipper.

9:48AM

33 min: Penalty England 5 Argentina 3

Argentina are guilty of conceding the knock-on this time after brief moment of promise in attack, England force the scrum penalty and Elliot Daly uses his specialist left boot to get the lineout within Argentina's half.

England are on the charge and find themselves on Argentina's line. The siege continues in the tight...

9:42AM

30 min: England press the advantage England 5 Argentina 3

Argentina attempt an attacking kick in behind England's defence but knock it on into touch.

It's been all England since with plenty of kicking from hand and some prodding and poking of Argentina's wide defence.

You feel England are happy to tire out a 14-man opposition before turning up the heat later in the game.

9:38AM

25 min: On the back foot England 5 Argentina 3

Argentina may be down a man, but they have the penalty against Joe Marler at the breakdown. They kick for the lineout within England's half and look to take the game to England.

Urdapilleta attempts the up and under kick for his back three to chase but it's dealt with easily by Daly. He calls the mark and clears for an Argentina lineout just inside England's half.

9:36AM

24 min: England look to press advantage England 5 Argentina 3

After Manu Tuilagi is penalised for tackling the player in the air, we have alternating skirmishes from both sides.

England seem happy to continue to pressure their opposition through Ben Youngs' kicking game here.

9:31AM

A closer look

It's an easy decision for Nigel Owens. We've had five red cards so far this Rugby World Cup, two of which have come from high shots on Owen Farrell

He's OFF ��



Argentina down to 14 as Tomas Lavarini is red carded for a high tackle on guess who? Farrell again...@Nigelrefowens explains the decision #RWC2019#ENGvARGpic.twitter.com/DYMncqqiyX



— ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 5, 2019

9:28AM

18 min: Red card! England 5 Argentina 3

There's no mitigation to apply and it's straight to the jaw of Farrell. Lavanini is shown red within 20 minutes.

Farrell kicks penalty but sends it wide.

Argentina have to plat over an hour with 14 men.

9:24AM

18 min: We go to TMO England 5 Argentina 3

Nigel Owens goes to the TMO here for a high shot from Argentina's Leicester-bound lock Tomas Lavanini.

We might be looking at a red here.

9:21AM

16 min: Los Pumas clear their lines England 5 Argentina 3

Kyle Sinckler is guilty of losing the ball in contact this time and Argentina are able to clear their lines.

England carry up to halfway through a combination of Daly and Underhill, Youngs kicks to the opposition and look to apply some positional pressure here.

9:18AM

13 min: Tempers flare England 5 Argentina 3

Argentina captain Pablo Matera concedes the penalty for a late tackle Ben Youngs and teams are enjoying a spot of handbags. Tom Curry is having a nice chat with Matera here.

Referee Nigel Owens warns Matera that he's close to conceding an early yellow card.

England kick for the lineout but lose the ball! Argentina take a run but knock-on. England take a run, but they knock-on. Eventually, we finish with an England scrum within Argentina's half.

9:13AM

8 min: England press on the attack England 5 Argentina 3

England reply swiftly to Argentina's score through the fleet-footed Daly and Watson. First Daly releases Watson down the right wing, then he pops up down the left to send a grubber for May.

Argentina get to the ball first but hand England a 5m lineout.

George Ford makes it look simple with a draw and pass to May and we have the first points for England.

Owen Farrell lines up the kick and... sends it just left. But they have the lead.

9:10AM

7 min: The kick is good! England 0 Argentina 3

Urdapilleta's kick is good and Argentina take the early lead. The tenth-ranked side in the world have looked dangerous so far after an underwhelming build up to this game.

9:09AM

6 min: Daly saves the day England 0 Argentina 0

Argentina carry through number eight Javier Ortega Desio to the right of the scrum but then spread it wide and left.

It's Matias Moroni who nearly scores this time but Daly has just enough pace to scrag him into touch.

But it's an Argentinian penalty for an offside call against George Ford and a no arms tackle from Kyle Sinckler.

9:07AM

5 min: Early danger for England! England 0 Argentina 0

Billy Vunipola loses the ball forward and Argentina kick down field. Jonny May races to just beat opposite man Santiago Carreras to the ball within England's scoring area.

Argentina have the scrum on England's five metre line just right of the posts.

9:02AM

0 min: We're off! England 0 Argentina 0

Argentina's Ben Urdapilleta kicks off and we're underway!

8:58AM

Rugby World Cup 2019: Deconstructing the controversial high-tackle law

Kick-off is moments away, but will we see another controversial high-tackle event? Join Charlie Morgan as he deconstructs the most talked about issue so far this tournament.

8:51AM

Ten minute warning!

We're ten minutes from kick-off here. Will England stumble at their first real Rugby World Cup challenge?

8:48AM

Japan is heating up!

Hear from the experts at The Telegraph throughout the Rugby World Cup

8:43AM

Telegraph columnist Maggie Alphonsi is ready for kick-off

8:35AM

Argentina are in the building

8:32AM

One to watch: Argentina

Pablo Matera of Argentina is seen in the tunnel prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group C game between Argentina and Tonga

There was plenty of surprise across the rugby world when Argentina opted not to take barnstorming Toulon number eight Facundo Isa to the World Cup. However, captain and blindside flanker Pablo Matera has enough x-factor to trouble England's defence, and could prove a thorn in the rose's side if allowed the opportunity to carry hard in the wider channels.

8:27AM

One to watch: England

Jack Nowell catches the ball during the England training session

Had he not succumbed to an ankle injury during the 2018/19 Premiership final earlier this year, Exeter Chiefs utility back Jack Nowell may well have headed into the World Cup as one of England's starting back three, but makes his return from injury from the bench today.

Capable on the wing, at fullback, in the midfield (and if you believe Eddie Jones an auxiliary flanker in the backline) Nowell is the type of bouncing, bonding player that could terrorize a tired Argentinian defence across the pitch.

8:20AM

What are they saying?

England attack coach Scott Wisemantel:

"[Argentina will pose] a huge challenge. They carry a lot of threats and that reflects what they have done with their systems with the Jaguares in Super Rugby and also their Argentina B team which plays pretty well.

"They have a good system and play a lot of rugby. You have your spiritual leaders like Agustin Creevy, but you also have guys who can really open a game up like Emiliano Boffelli at fullback - a very good player."

8:07AM

Most capped in history

Agustin Creevy of Argentina and Paula Ngauamo of Tonga embrace after the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group C game between Argentina and Tonga at Hanazono Rugby Stadium

Assuming he takes to the field from the bench today, former Argentina captain and substitute hooker Agustin Creevy will become the most capped player in Los Pumas' history with 88 appearances, overtaking former fly-half and current Leinster coach Felipe Contepomi.

7:59AM

Inside the changing rooms...

A general view of the England dressing room prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group C game between England and Argentina

A general view of the Argentina dressing room prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group C game between England and Argentina

7:41AM

England vs Argentina: pre-game stats

England have won each of their last nine Test matches against Argentina, their last defeat against the Pumas coming in June 2009 in Salta, a game which took place whilst the British and Irish Lions were touring South Africa.

This will be the third Rugby World Cup clash between England and Argentina, England won the previous two meetings in 1995 (24-18) and 2011 (13-9).

England have scored 21 tries and conceded just one in their last three Rugby World Cup matches, scoring 4+ tries in three consecutive games for the first time in the tournament.

Argentina’s win against Tonga in their last match ended a run of 10 consecutive defeats in Test rugby for the Pumas, their worst ever losing run.

England have won six of their last 10 Rugby World Cup matches in which they have been trailing at half-time, including their pool stage meeting with Argentina in 2011. Overall, England have come from behind at the break to win seven World Cup games, more than any other side.

After beating Tonga in their last game Argentina are looking to record back-to-back wins in Test rugby for the first time since beating Italy and then France on the spin in June 2016.

Agustin Creevy is set to make his 88th appearance for Argentina, overtaking Felipe Contepomi (87) as his country's most capped player.

7:35AM

Here come the boys...

The boys are en route to the Tokyo Stadium ��



90 minutes to kick-off...#ENGvARG#CarryThemHomepic.twitter.com/5SXY1ue4PT



— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 5, 2019

7:31AM

How things stand...

The maths is simple... beat Mario Ledesma's men today in Tokyo and England will qualify for the quarter-finals. Then it will be a straight shoot-out with France next week for who finishes top of the group.

7:22AM

The teams...

England

Argentina

7:13AM

England vs Argentina: match preview

It's a bright and early start for those eagerly readying themselves to find out just how well Eddie Jones' England cope with their first real Test match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Mario Ledesma's Argentinian outfit offer up a first 'tier one' opponent for the nation that crashed out of their own World Cup at the group-stage hurdle four years ago.

Thus far, England have cruised with relative ease past a physical Tongan side and an ever-improving USA team to pick up the maximum possible 10 points in two bonus-point victories over the last fortnight. In Argentina, however, Jones' men face a side that have both experience in World Cup playoff action – having finished fourth overall in 2015's tournament – and the ferocious glint in their eyes that can only come when faced with the prospect of a pool-stage exit after losing 23-21 to France in a spirited round one affair.

In hopes of turning their tournament around and felling one of the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis trophy this November, Argentina have taken the curious decision to drop their nation's record point scorer and incumbent fly-half Nicolas Sanchez from the matchday 23 entirely, preferring 33-year-old, 14-cap Castres standoff Ben Urdapilleta in the crucial 10 jersey. Los Pumas have also dropped former captain, the nation's record appearance holder and starting hooker Augustin Creevy, preferring Julian Montoya in the front row.

England, meanwhile, have showed what is potentially their full hand in this first real challenge, sending out the dual playmaking axis of George Ford and Owen Farrell inside the bulldozing, Samoan-born Manu Tuilagi at outside centre, while also seeing the dual openside 'Kamikaze Kids' pairing of Tom Curry and Sam Underhill either side of barnstorming No 8 Billy Vunipola.

Jones' side are also boosted by the return to fitness of usual starting loosehead prop Mako Vunipola, brother of Billy, and the Exeter Chiefs pairing of centre Henry Slade and bouncing utility back Jack Nowell.

Lose today, and England face the risk of consecutive pool-stage exits should they then get beaten by the woefully – or wonderfully depending on your perspective – French this time next week.