England vs Afghanistan live: Score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Dawid Malan has been in fine form - Arun Sankar/AFP

09:26 AM BST

Former England bowler Steven Finn on BBC TMS

“We saw a high-scoring game here between South Africa and Sri Lanka. This looks pitch also like a belter. I think Afghanistan will give themselves every opportunity but will face a fired up Reece Topley and Chris Woakes’ booming outswingers. They will want to get a good score on the board then hope their spinners can play a part.”

09:25 AM BST

Time for the anthems

Afghanistan up first, followed by England’s God Save the King.

09:24 AM BST

Reminder of the team news

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

09:23 AM BST

Familiar face in Afghanistan ranks

England fans will recognise a certain member of the Afghanistan coaching staff. Former England batsman Jonathan Trott is the current Afghanistan head coach and he has been talking all about his current role and his hopes of becoming the England head coach one day.

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott comes up against the country he played for - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

09:19 AM BST

Afghanistan team news

🚨 STARTING XI 🚨



We are going with a solitary change from our previous game ☝️



➡️ Najibullah Zadran misses out

⬅️ Ikram Alikhil comes in



Here's our full XI 👇#AfghanAtalan | #CWC23 | #AFGvENG | #WarzaMaidanGata pic.twitter.com/tGpNaruIYc — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 15, 2023

09:18 AM BST

On the ground

“Morning from Delhi. England have won the toss and will bowl. They’re unchanged - which means that Ben Stokes’s wait for his first appearance in this World Cup continues. Chris Woakes has recovered from his illness, which means that David Willey’s wait for his ODI World Cup debut continues.”

09:14 AM BST

Woakes trying new things

Chris Woakes picked up two wickets in the win over Bangladesh. He has not been at his best so far in the tournament in terms of his rhythm but he is still a leader in the bowling attack. He has been talking about working on a new ball.

Chris Woakes will be hoping to build on his two wickets against Bangladesh - Arun Sankar/Getty Images

09:11 AM BST

The thoughts of Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi

“We want to put England under pressure – above 300 would be a good target as we have good spinning options. We are hopeful we can get a bit more turn in the second innings.”

09:11 AM BST

No Stokes

Sky Sports’ Mike Atherton, who is out in Delhi, has just said that Ben Stokes was very close to returning today. He believes had today been a crunch game, he would have played.

Ben Stokes still not quite ready to play - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Michael Atherton discusses England's decision to stick with the same side and Ben Stokes' fitness... pic.twitter.com/YZWMStUBdr — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 15, 2023

09:08 AM BST

The view from Jos Buttler at the toss

“We’re going to bowl first, no particularly reason, it looks like a good wicket and we want to chase.

Team news?:

“We’ve gone with an unchanged team.

Thoughts on the pitch?:

“It’s looked like a pretty good batting wicket so far, South Africa put on a big score here, India looked good chasing here too. We looked good in the last match and we want to back that up.

Key to winning today?:

“We want to keep our momentum, we pride ourselves on our intensity and we want to keep that going today.”

09:07 AM BST

England team news

As Jos Buttler has just declared, England remain unchanged so no Ben Stokes.

09:04 AM BST

England win the toss

The coin has gone up and it falls down in the favour of England, who choose to bowl first. England captain Jos Buttler says he fancies a chase. England are unchanged from a dominant win over Bangladesh last time out. That means there is still no Ben Stokes, who was expected to return from injury today.

08:55 AM BST

Just got to keep winning

England are one from two heading into today’s game against Afghanistan in Delhi. A chastening defeat to New Zealand in Ahmedabad in the opening game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup was followed by a convincing win over Bangladesh in Dharamshala. England know they cannot afford to slip up today against an Afghanistan side that has lost their opening two fixtures to Bangladesh and India respectively.

Afghanistan’s defeat to India on Wednesday by eight wickets came at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi where today’s game is, so they should be slightly more attuned to conditions.

These two sides met at Old Trafford in 2019. Eoin Morgan blasted a magnificent hundred, England’s fastest ever in 50-over World Cups, as England strolled to victory by 150 runs. England’s total that day, 397-6, was their highest ever at a 50-over World Cup.

One of the main talking points going into this World Cup was the trend of home winners. The last three tournaments have been won by the home nation; India in 2011, Australia in 2015 and England in 2019. India were seen as favourites going into the tournament and their emphatic win over bitter rivals Pakistan yesterday made it three wins from three for the hosts.

England look to make it two wins from three against Afghanistan in Delhi - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England seamer Chris Woakes, who was part of England’s 2019 World Cup winning side, knows that familiar conditions will suit sides like India but he wants to knock them off their perch.

“It’s an incredibly tough challenge to win in India. Naturally, I think the sub-continental teams will feel more at home with the conditions.”

“That makes it extremely hard for us to knock them off their perch, so to speak. But we’ve got the squad and the players to be able to compete. People have looked at us for a while and we’ve had a little bit of a target on our back as a white-ball team, around the world.

“It’s a tough competition to win isn’t it? Especially here. But we’ll give it a good crack. We’re taking it each game as it comes. Naturally, people have got expectations of us and we’ve certainly got our own expectations of ourselves.”