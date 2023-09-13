Stunning Ben Stokes smashes England to victory over New Zealand with record score

Ben Stokes scored 182, England's highest-ever individual innings in one-day internationals - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

A “no brainer” was how Jos Buttler described luring Ben Stokes out of retirement for the World Cup and it has taken less than a week to justify the move.

Stokes produced a quite stunning 182 from 122 balls, marmalising New Zealand in only the third innings of his comeback to set a new high in One Day International cricket by an England player, breaking Jason Roy’s record score of 180 against Australia in Melbourne five years ago.

Stokes is not motivated by records but he has quite a collection: the fastest Test double hundred for England, the most Test sixes by anyone and now the best ODI score. The only disappointment was that he did not go on to make England’s first double hundred in 50 over cricket. That can wait.

“I apologised to Jason [Roy] upstairs,” said Stokes. “I didn’t know about the record until the guy on the Tannoy announced it and I got out next ball. It is satisfying. As an experienced player you want to go out and show the guys you can do that and it isn’t just words.”

It is just eight weeks since he smashed 155 against Australia in the Lord’s Ashes Test, the nation’s capital seeing the best of Stokes’s bloodletting this summer. His post-Ashes break only ended on Friday with the first ODI in Cardiff, where he marked his return with a fifty, and found his stride here setting up a one-sided win, New Zealand keeling over for just 187 in 39 overs to lose by 181.

England’s 368 was dominated by Stokes and Dawid Malan’s 199 from 165 balls for the third wicket. Apart from a cameo from Jos Buttler, there was little to back up Stokes and Malan.

New Zealand never threatened because Chris Woakes reprised his last day Oval Ashes heroics with an opening burst of three for 31, bowling eight overs off the reel as the ball swung more under the lights. New Zealand were 70 for five as the combination of Woakes and Reece Topley proved unstoppable and the game quickly over as a contest. Glenn Phillips gave them respectability with 70 from 72 but it was a walkover.

Chris Woakes's opening burst put England in prime position to win - PA/John Walton

In some ways this was classic Stokes: a slow start with 20 off 25 before a blitzkrieg of boundaries, most delivered on one leg over the onside as his gammy left knee flared up. It kept him off the field for the start of the New Zealand chase. “ It’s getting better and better,” Stokes insisted but it will always be a worry.

Sitting in the front rows was dangerous but everyone was rooted to their seats as Stokes delivered a barnstormer, peppering the boundary with nine sixes and 15 fours. His first fifty took 44 balls without any sixes, but he got going against the left-arm spin of Rachin Ravindra, smacking him over the rope twice as his two overs went for 28. His hundred came off 76 balls, his 150 from 106.

This was only his fourth ODI hundred and first since 2017. Since then he has specialised in gutsing it out in low scoring fistfights. But here, just like in the Lord’s Ashes Test, he proved he can still be a destroyer. Credit to New Zealand for not folding and the skills of Trent Boult, whose five for 51 prevented a bloodbath.

Ben Stokes started steadily before an onslaught - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

For Malan this was an important innings and cements his World Cup place, putting to bed any twitchiness for the selectors over him or Harry Brook. His 96 from 95 was full of glorious timing, better than Stokes, on a pitch with bounce and pace that suited his game.

It was a bad day for Roy. Not only did he see his record go, he again failed a fitness test, suffering a back spasm in the warm up. There must be question marks over his sustainability at a World Cup, a tournament that sees England criss-cross India playing in 10 different cities if you include the warm-up games.

Even if he holds off Brook, he may have seen his starting place slip away to Malan, who never lets England down when given a chance and oozed class with 12 fours and one six.

Malan and Stokes steadied England after they fell to 13 for two, Jonny Bairstow out first ball and Joe Root dragging on, his fifth single figure score in a row. Malan’s best shot was a straight drive down the ground for six off Kyle Jamieson, and it was a surprise when he got out, caught behind flicking a leg side wide from Boult.

This was dream scenario for England, Buttler walking to the crease at 212 for two and 20 overs to go. He hit his sixth ball for six and at the end Stokes was ticking. It became free for all as Stokes moved past his highest ODI score with a six, brought up his 150 in similar fashion and moved seamlessly towards Roy’s record.

Buttler was caught in the deep off Phillips’s off-spin, the wicket upheld after a long look at a potential back foot no ball. Stokes broke Roy’s record with his ninth and last six (getting there 30 balls quicker than Roy). Two balls later he was gone, picking out deep square leg.

The rest of the innings faded, but it mattered little as soon as Woakes ran in from the Pavilion End and swung the ball both ways. He knocked over Will Young, Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham in an exhibition of old fashioned seam and swing before Liam Livingstone mopped up the tail.

England crush New Zealand in third ODI, as it happened

08:05 PM BST

The winning captain Jos Buttler speaks

“Really pleased with the performance. Malan and Stokes made a brilliant partnership and put the pressure back on them. There’s levels that we can keep achieving, there’s still more in the tank I think as well... that’s exciting. I thought Stokesey’s innings, 182, was incredibly professional. Dawid has done brilliantly well every time he gets his chance. I though that new ball spell from Topley and Woakes was as good as you’ll see.”

08:00 PM BST

Ben Stokes speaks... he's player of the match

“It’s always nice to come in and contribute to games. I apologised to him upstairs. It was a good wicket, I think the conditions did actually change once the lights came on. We spoke about putting New Zealand under a bit more pressure... they got off to a good start getting early wickets. As experienced players you want to be showing the guys that you can go out there and do it, it’s not just words. We tried to do that at Southampton and it didn’t work. Boulty at the top has been very good for New Zealand but you’ve still got to put quality bowlers off their line.”

07:52 PM BST

ENG (368ao) beat NZ (187ao) by 181 runs

Well, New Zealand did get to half of England’s total but that was a right royal shellacking. No doubt that Ben Stokes will be player of the match after his superlative 182 earlier in the day. England head into the next game at Lord’s 2-1 in the series.

07:51 PM BST

WICKET! Lister st Buttler b Livingstone 4 (7)

Livingstone ends with three. Lister is out either stumped or edged behind. There is no edge but his huge heave leaves him out of his ground and he cannot get his back foot into the crease in time and he has to go. He had already shaken hands with Buttler behind the stumps so I think he knew it was out.

NZ 187 all out

07:47 PM BST

OVER 38: NZ 186/9 (Ferguson 4 Lister 4) chasing 369

Lister has a heave at Topley but it lands safely at mid-off with Moeen unable to get round in time.

07:46 PM BST

OVER 37: NZ 182/9 (Ferguson 4 Lister 1) chasing 369

A comprehensive victory on the way for England. Livingstone with 2-15 now from his four overs. Has had a good series with the bat so will be pleased to get a couple of wickets.

07:42 PM BST

WICKET! Boult c Moeen b Livingstone 2 (5)

Boult has a big swipe and he skews it in the air to Moeen Ali who claims a catch in the covers over his shoulder.

I guess the only question now is whether NZ can get to half of England’s total. They’ve avoided the follow-on at least...

FOW 181/9

07:39 PM BST

OVER 36: NZ 179/8 (Boult 2 Ferguson 3) chasing 369

Ferguson trying to get bat on ball but not succeeding entirely. Backs away, misses. And so on. A nice clip off the pads gets him a single, though. Boult sees off the final ball.

07:36 PM BST

OVER 35: NZ 176/8 (Boult 1 Ferguson 1) chasing 369

New Zealand now have two new batsmen at the crease and they both get off the mark in the remainder of Livingstone’s third over.

07:30 PM BST

WICKET! Phillips LBW b Livingstone 72

England think they have a wicket. Livingstone hits Phillips on the pads straight in front, the finger goes up... but Phillips reviews straight away which suggests he thinks he has hit it. The replays shows there is a spike when the ball passes the bat but it’s basically hitting the pad at the same time. The review is overturned by the third umpire which I am not sure is the right decision. He may have squeezed it, which is why he was so confident he hit it... but I thought I could see daylight between the ball and bat.

In any case it doesn’t matter as Phillips misses a big swipe at a short one and England review. It hit him in the box but Livingstone correctly thought that it happened as the ball was on the way down. England review the not out decision, Livingstone is proved right and New Zealand are now eight down...

FOW 173/8

07:28 PM BST

OVER 34: NZ 173/7 (Phillips 72 Ferguson 0) chasing 369

The run rate has climbed to 12.25 runs per over and Topley has 2-25 off his seven overs so far. Lockie Ferguson the man in at No 9.

07:27 PM BST

WICKET! Jamieson c Buttler b Topley 14 (25)

Reece Topley returns. He squares Jamieson up, it glances off the top of his pad and Buttler deflects it onto the helmet behind the stumps for five penalty runs. You don’t see that often...

A bit of extra bounce from a cutter then does for Jamieson, who gets a bit stuck on his crease and attempts a back-foot drive but cuts straight into Buttler’s gloves. 14 off 25, not sure what the point of that was, even batting at eight.

FOW 173/7

07:23 PM BST

OVER 33: NZ 166/6 (Phillips 72 Jamieson 12) chasing 369

Big six from Phillips! Down on one knee and he slog sweeps Moeen over deep midwicket and moves to 69, his highest ODI score. He has a couple of centuries in T20Is, though. A two and then two singles brings up the 50 partnership at 5.76 runs per over. NZ just pootling along here, really.

07:20 PM BST

OVER 32: NZ 155/6 (Phillips 63 Jamieson 11) chasing 369

Good evening. The game is still going on in south London, but it’s not really. Livingstone bowls a wide and then four other singles. Glen Phillips going pretty well here, though it is all in vain with New Zealand needing a lot of runs with not many wickets remaining. The rate is edging up to 12 an over...

07:17 PM BST

OVER 31: NZ 1516 (Phillips 61 Jamieson 9) chasing 369

Much to the bemusement of Messrs Sangakkara and Doull, neither batsman shows any sign of doing anything other than bating normally. Phillips cuts nicely for four but that apart they just pat and prod their way to four singles.

Luke Slater will see you home from here.

07:11 PM BST

OVER 30: NZ 143/6 (Phillips 55 Jamieson 7) chasing 369

Liam Livingstone is brought into the attack for a sustained spell of leg-breaks to the right-handers, not needing to mix it up with offies had there been a left-hander at the crease. Decent, skiddy bounce that stops either hitting out so they share four singles instead.

Drinks time again.

07:09 PM BST

OVER 29: NZ 139/6 (Phillips 53 Jamieson 5) chasing 369

Fifty for Phillips, brought up with a cut through cover off Moeen after the offie angles one across him from round the wicket.

07:06 PM BST

OVER 28: NZ 131/6 (Phillips 47 Jamieson 3) chasing 369

Two singles and a leg-bye off Curran’s over. Good point from Simon Doull. The game is long gone for New Zealand but with a World Cup imminent and 10.8 an over required, why don’t they practice trying to achieve that rate for five overs, working scenarios in their heads that will come in useful should they need that kind of rate closer to the end of an innings.

07:01 PM BST

OVER 27: NZ 128/6 (Phillips 45 Jamieson 3) chasing 369

Phillips is tempted by the flight when Moeen tosses one up very high. Down he comes and dumps it over midwicket for six. The offie ends the over beating Jamieson but Buttler cannot whip the bails off in time because he didn’t take it cleanly.

06:57 PM BST

OVER 26: NZ 120/6 (Phillips 38 Jamieson 2) chasing 369

Curran beseeches the umpire’s finger to go up when he hits Phillips flush in the goolies from round the wicket. Looked too high, which is why Jos Buttler decided not to review. Wisely too as it proves on ball-tracking that it was also veering wide of leg stump.

06:55 PM BST

OVER 25: NZ 119/6 (Phillips 38 Jamieson 1) chasing 369

Things could not have gone much better for England with the ball today. Always easier with a Himalayan score on the board to create a daunting kind of pressure.

06:49 PM BST

Wicket!

Ravindra b Moeen 28 Darts it through from round the wicket to the left-hander, skidding low into his pad as he tried to cut and cannoning into leg and middle. FOW 116/6

06:48 PM BST

OVER 24: NZ 115/5 (Phillips 35 Ravindra 28) chasing 369

Sam Curran changes ends and Ravindra takes him for two fours, the first a sweet, wristy leg glance followed by a pull that Chris Woakes should have stopped but he dived over it at deep backward square. Up goes the palm of apology.

Sam Curran dismisses Daryl Mitchell - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

06:45 PM BST

OVER 23: NZ 104/5 (Phillips 33 Ravindra 19) chasing 369

One man went to Mo ... Buttler turns to his offie who is worked around for three singles and a two. Good flight and dip stops the right-handers teeing off.

06:41 PM BST

OVER 22: NZ 99/5 (Phillips 29 Ravindra 18) chasing 369

Another dreamy stroke from Ravindra, this one an on-drive, that streaks down the ground. Atkinson bounces one past the young left-hander’s right ear as he shaped to hook. Sharp and slippery.

06:38 PM BST

OVER 21: NZ 92/5 (Phillips 29 Ravindra 12) chasing 369

Phillips continues after a lengthy check and a new lid. After Ravindra works a two and a single off his toes, Curran serves up the inevitable bouncer to Phillips who nails a pull in front of square. Topley, who caused himself a world of pain when dislocating his shoulder diving in the field in the UAE in the spring, dives headlong to save two.

Phillips, a future commentator no doubt, yells ‘Wow!’ when surprised by Curran’s bounce off a good length. He manages to get his hands up and fend it down to third man for a single.

06:29 PM BST

OVER 20: NZ 86/5 (Phillips 26 Ravindra 9) chasing 369

Ravindra drives Atkinson through cover for four. Moeen gives chase and almost does himself a mischief on the fence when he cannot slow down. After Ravindra glides Atkinson down to third man for a single, Phillips needs the physio after being sconned by the Surrey speedster, too late on the hook.

06:24 PM BST

OVER 19: NZ 81/5 (Phillips 26 Ravindra 4) chasing 369

Curran saws Phillips in half with a nip-backer so good that Phillips yelps ‘Oh s---!’ as it whistles past his box and over the bails. Before that Phillips punches two through mid-off and then hammers a drive through cover for four.

06:20 PM BST

OVER 18: NZ 75/5 (Phillips 20 Ravindra 4) chasing 369

Atkinson diddles Ravindra with a scrambled seam delivery that nibbles away from the left-hander’s edge and kisses the thighpad on its way through to slip. Ravindra, as stylish a left-hander as you’ll see from the Land of the Long White Cloud, harpoons a cover drive for four, next ball, to get off the mark.

NZ need 294 from 32 at 9.18 runs per over.

06:17 PM BST

NOT OUT

Yes, thigh pad. Big noise. No bat preceding it.

06:17 PM BST

ENG review

Ravindra c Root b Atkinson Thigh pad?

06:16 PM BST

OVER 17: NZ 70/5 (Phillips 19 Ravindra 0) chasing 369

Curran starts with a bouncer across Mitchell who pulls. Cries of ‘catch it!’ go up. Topley runs round and dives forward but the ball just scuttles under his big mitts. Another inch and he would have had it. They run a single then Phillips, clearly on the understanding that Curran has to go, flashes a cut 2ft above point’s leap for four.

Mitchell plays and misses as he tries to accelerate and finally nicks off, as Curran dazzles him with an inswinger.

06:12 PM BST

Wicket!

Mitchell c Buttler b Curran 17 Yes, he nicked it. Mitchell knew and watched the screen with a face like a slapped bottom. FOW 70/5

06:12 PM BST

ENG review

Mitchell c Buttler b Curran Hit something? Bat or pad and if pad is it lbw?

06:08 PM BST

OVER 16: NZ 64/4 (Mitchell 16 Phillips 14) chasing 369

Atkinson’s short ball leaps up and hits Phillips on the glove as he tried to play it down, which he manages to do, more painfully than had he used his bat. Moeen, the vice-captain, is at mid-off and constantly talking to the young quick. As in his first over, the two right-handers work him for a pair of singles apiece. Surrey have not really given their home hero a pitch to suit his wheels.

06:01 PM BST

OVER 15: NZ 60/4 (Mitchell 14 Phillips 12) chasing 369

He beats Phillips again with the first ball of his new over, making it three times in succession, as the ball tails away past the edge. When Phillips does get bat on it, he clips it to point and sets off. It’s a very tight single, putting Mitchell at risk, but Curran can’t gather, the ball scooting under his hand. Great run-out opportunity had he picked it up. Eoin Morgan is not impressed and calls it ‘a coach-killer’. They run two.

Drinks. NZ need 309 off 35 overs – 8.82RRR.

05:57 PM BST

OVER 14: NZ 56/4 (Mitchell 14 Phillips 9) chasing 369

Gus Atkinson is first change and starts on the money, mid to late eighties in pace, and New Zealand work him around for four singles. Woakes is given another over by Buttler, having beaten Phillips with the final two snorters of his previous over.

I wonder if Ben Stokes might sit out Friday’s game. He’s reminded himself how to play ODIs, and England surely don’t want to take any risks with him from here.

05:52 PM BST

OVER 13: NZ 52/4 (Mitchell 12 Phillips 7) chasing 369

Stokes goes to third slip for Phillips who drills a no-ball though point for a single. Mitchell winds up for the free hit but it’s a slower ball and gulls him as he winds up. He nicks it through to Buttler but, of course, it doesn’t count. No run.

Mitchell presses a single to cover, Phillips is cramped by the seam movement but chops two down to third man. Woakes beats Phillips with a pair of jaffas to complete the over, beating Phillips on the outside edge before it whistle past off stump.

05:46 PM BST

OVER 12: NZ 46/4 (Mitchell 10 Phillips 4) chasing 369

Mitchell plays one of his favourite shot, a hold the pose lofted straight drive for four. Topley shapes the next ball into off and middle and Mitchell takes a tight single to mid-off. Phillips gets off the mark with a slash over the slips for four. Woakes will continue but that may ne it for Toppers for a while.

05:43 PM BST

OVER 11: NZ 37/4 (Mitchell 5 Phillips 0) chasing 369

Mitchell walks down to Woakes and steals a single with a drop and run. Latham is bowled, as Richie used to say, ‘neck and crop’ , by the best bowler in England (ie in English conditions). Enter Phillips for the last ball of the over and he, too , is beaten outside off. Woakes has three for 21 off six. Would you not keep him going?

05:39 PM BST

Wicket!

Latham b Woakes 3 Fantastic opening spell by the Compton-Miller medal winner. He has had the New Zealand captain groping after inswingers and outswingers and now hoops one back through the gate to knock back middle and leg. FOW 37/4

05:36 PM BST

OVER 10: NZ 36/3 (Mitchell 4 Latham 3) chasing 369

Topley still has two slips and is troubling Latham with late swing, racking up five dot balls after the booming inswinger is called wide and Mitchell eases a drive down the ground for a single. Well, when I say drive, I mean a minutely elongated defensive.

05:32 PM BST

OVER 9: NZ 34/3 (Mitchell 3 Latham 3) chasing 369

Latham gets away by pushing a single through point and then triples his score by working the straighter one fine for two.

05:28 PM BST

OVER 8: NZ 30/3 (Mitchell 2 Latham 0) chasing 369

Just two off Topely’s fourth over, No sends of ‘going harder’ here from New Zealand. Mitchell keeps out five deliveries before punching the left-armer for two through cover.

05:26 PM BST

OVER 7: NZ 28/3 (Mitchell 0 Latham 0) chasing 369

Fine, old-fashioned stop with his instep by Topley stops four. Looked like a big rozzer’s Doc Marten stomping a rat as he went for a Gus Fraser tribute act of fieldsmanship.

Nicholls is stuck on the pad as he walks across and diverts it over the slips for two leg-byes but won’t learn his lesson, walks across again and pans it to Curran, who actually mistimed his jump but got there anyway.

05:20 PM BST

Wicket!

Nicholls c Curran b Woakes 4 Walks across to try to outwit England’s offside ring, all he ends up doing is flipping it to midwicket. Catching practice. FOW 28/3

05:19 PM BST

OVER 6: NZ 24/2 (Nicholls 2 Mitchell 0) chasing 369

Topley beats Nicholls twice, firstly with one that nips back and crashes into his glove, and then with one that lures him into a drive then sears past the edge. Nicholls works a shorter one off his hip and, just before he departs, Conway’s Jekyll creams a cover drive for four and a ball later his Hyde catches him stone dead.

05:15 PM BST

Wicket!

Conway lbw b Topley 9 An illustration of plumb. Looks leaden footed in the last two games and he tries to flick one off the front foot, having transferred all his weight forward, and then overbalanced. Pinned in front of middle, not even middle and leg. FOW 24/2

05:11 PM BST

OVER 5: NZ 19/1 (Conway 5 Nicholls 1) chasing 369

I think Woakes planned that dismissal, having seen him come down a couple of times. Enter Nicholls, not in the World Cup squad, and he stands tall to glide a single down through gully.

Woakes pushes the last ball wider and Conway has a big waft at it.

05:07 PM BST

Wicket!

Young c Buttler b Woakes 12 Young, a Test opener by style and temperament, falls going against his nature by charging Woakes and trying a yeoman’s slog through midwicket, feathering an edge through to the keeper, who may well have stumped him had he not hit it. FOW 18/1

05:04 PM BST

OVER 4: NZ 16/0 (Conway 4 Young 11) chasing 369

England are hoping to turn Conway’s penchant for aerial drives against him and he does flash at a tempter from Topley, slicing it over backward point for a single. Swing and nip for Topley, as there was for Trent Boult.

05:02 PM BST

OVER 3: NZ 14/0 (Conway 3 Young 10) chasing 369

Will Young, who has been preferred to Finn Allen in the World Cup squad, charges Woakes but can’t unleash and plays it back up the pitch. He does free his arms when Woakes drops his length a couple of feet and the right-hander collars a pull for four. Woakes reverts to a fuller length, treats him with a nip-backer that he jams his bat down to block but the last ball is too full and Young creams the half-volley with a square drive for four.

04:56 PM BST

OVER 2: NZ 2/0 (Conway 3 Young 2) chasing 369

Topley, too, moves it both ways to Young who plays and misses at the one angled across and knocks the next down to point with a straight-bat clip for a single. Conway works a legside flick to midwicket. The ball dies two inches before Malan’s dive. Kumar Sangakkara wonders whether he could have dived forward instead of sideways. I don’t think he would have reached it diving forwards or, at least, only forwards.

04:52 PM BST

OVER 1: NZ 2/0 (Conway 1 Young 1) chasing 369

If New Zealand are to pull off this record chase at the Oval, the usual suspects, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, will need better support. Woakes moves the ball both ways to Conway and he definitely fiddles after the one that shapes towards the slips before chastising himself. The next ball is shorter and he clips it with a horizontal bat, almost dragging on. They run a single to fine leg.

Woakes draws the right-handed Young’s edge but he guides it down with soft hands to third man for a single. Woakes pins Conway with the last ball and appeals but they decide not to use DRS as it obviously pitched outside leg.

04:48 PM BST

Out come the teams

Chris Woakes will open the bowling for England.

04:22 PM BST

Innings break

Superb, truly, from Stokes given his lack of mobility to make 182. He was ably supported by Dawid Malan in a fine stand of 199 yet, although there was a typically belligerent cameo from Jos Buttler, no one else could get going. Boult ends with figures of 9.1-0-51-5. He is still a formidable white-ball bowler in this format despite his decision to restrict himself to the franchise circuit for the past year.

England should have enough but there is always a sense of disappointment when a side seemed poised for so much more.

NZ need 369 to win. Play will resume in about 30 minutes.

04:17 PM BST

Wicket!

Atkinson b Boult 2 Spears it on to middle and leg from round the wicket. Atkinson tried to flick it with the angle but missed the ball entirely. FOW 368 all out

04:17 PM BST

OVER 48: ENG 368/9 (Atkinson 2 Topley 0)

Lister follows the Boult model, changing his pace with each delivery as well as his length and line. Atkinson gets off the mark with a push to point. Atkinson calls Woakes through when Latham doesn’t collect cleanly and his dive beats the keeper’s underam throw which does, for the first time today, knock over the stumps.

This is the definition of petering out.

04:15 PM BST

Wicket!

Woakes c Mitchell b Lister 3 Swings at a fullish ball and chips it to long on. FOW 368/9

04:12 PM BST

OVER 47: ENG 364/8 (Woakes 1 Atkinson 0)

When teams lose wickets late after an onslaught, these innings can end with a whimper. Boult gives them a couple of wides but the rest of the over is canny, varying his speed from 66 to 84 throughout the over, giving a new batsman no chance of lining him up or finding any rhythm. And hence Curran departs.

04:11 PM BST

Wicket!

Curran c Conway b Boult 3 Loops a catch to the cover sweeper off the toe as he tried to break the manacles of Boult’s clever over. FOW 364/8

04:06 PM BST

OVER 46: ENG 355/6 (Curran 2 Woakes 0)

England, without a thought in their heads for averages and red-inkers, just keep swinging and Moeen falls, following his instincts and general instructions.

04:03 PM BST

Wicket!!

Moeen c Phillips b Ferguson 12 Moeen hit the previous one just wide of Phillips for a one bounce four. Ferguson keeps the same length but pushes it wider, forcing him to fetch it and he he pulls it down Phillips’ throat. FOW 360/7

04:02 PM BST

OVER 45: ENG 355/6 (Moeen 8 Curran 1)

Ben Stokes stands tall and carts a length ball over long on for six that makes this the highest innings by an Englishman in ODIs. Well played. Two balls later he tries to flip a low full toss fine but spoons it to midwicket

Sam Curran is off the mark first ball with a legside flick and Moeen ends the over by driving a wide one over point for four and cover-driving for two.

03:58 PM BST

Wicket!!

Stokes c Young b Lister 182 Two balls after he makes England’s record ODI innings, 182 off 128 with 15 fours and nine sixes, he top-edges a legside flick to midwicket. FOW 348/6

03:56 PM BST

OVER 44: ENG 342/5 (Stokes 176 Moeen 2)

Moeen jams out the yorker and almost runs himself out with a crazy run to mid-on. He banks on Nicholls missing, which he does. No coconuts in four run-out chances for the Kiwis today.

Timing deserts Stokes in this over as Ferguson bangs it in and takes the pace off.

03:53 PM BST

03:51 PM BST

OVER 43: ENG 336/5 (Stokes 173 Moeen 0)

Lister tries the yorker, doesn’t land it and Stokes flips the knee-high full toss over long leg for his eighth six. When he does land it, Livingstone chisels it straight to Nicholls after hitting the ground with his bat. After being thumped for six, he recovered well in that over.

03:50 PM BST

Wicket!!

Livingstone c Nicholls b Lister 11 Looked like he’d dug it out of the blockhole straight to point, which he had. But they had to check whether it was a bump ball or not. FOW 336/4

03:45 PM BST

OVER 42: ENG 328/4 (Stokes 166 Livingstone 10)

Phillips has big stones to bowl in the final 10. But you need more than nerve when bowling to Stokes in this mood and he plonks him into the second tier of the pavilion for six! After the DRS was called into service, Stokes slog-sweeps the offie for another towering six.

03:43 PM BST

NOT OUT

Umpire’s call on whether it was hitting leg stump.

03:43 PM BST

NZ review

Stokes lbw b Phillips Hit on thigh pad when trying to reveres sweep. Think it’s missing leg.

03:40 PM BST

OVER 41: ENG 314/4 (Stokes 153 Livingstone 9)

Fergsuon continues to rein in England’s boundary hunters and breaks Stokes’ bat when he cramps him with a short ball he splices away for a single. Livingstone ends the over with a square drive for two

03:37 PM BST

OVER 40: ENG 307/4 (Stokes 152 Livingstone 5)

That’s gone miles! Stokes leans back when Phillips drops six inches too short and knocks it into the upper tier near the dressing rooms at the Pavilion End. That’s his 150 and England’s 300. What a knock. Only six other batsmen have made 150+ for England in an ODI, DI Gower, The Judge, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler twice, Jason Roy thrice and, lest we forget, and most have, Andrew Strauss thrice.

03:33 PM BST

OVER 39: ENG 296/4 (Stokes 143 Livingstone 3)

Ferguson returns and, having been butchered for 56 off his previous five overs, six singles off this one must seem like a win.

03:29 PM BST

OVER 38: ENG 290/4 (Stokes 140 Livingstone 0)

Livingstone is sent in ahead of Moeen to keep the left-hand right-hand combo going. Tidy over from Phillips after all that carnage.

03:25 PM BST

Wicket!

Buttler c Young b Phillips 38 Took an age to confirm as there was a strong suspicion that it was a back-foot no ball because Phillips threw himself very wide on the crease. But after several replays it was determined his first point of contact was on the right side of the lien. Buttler bottom edged a leg-side swipe and was caught by the midwicket sweeper. FOW 290/4

DRS view of the no-ball

03:22 PM BST

OVER 37: ENG 287/3 (Stokes 138 Buttler 37)

Stokes tonks Jamieson over long on for a steepling six that is tidily caught by a very hairy Esau in the stand. Having used the middle to violent effect, he Harrow drives the next off an inside edge for two.

His 138 is now the highest score by a non-opening batsman in an Oval ODI.

Ben Stokes acknowledges his late father, Ged, with his 'missing finger' gesture after bringing up his fourth ODI hundred - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

03:18 PM BST

OVER 36: ENG 276/3 (Stokes 128 Buttler 36)

Buttler opens his stance and muscles a pull through midwicket for four, absolutely flogging it. Lister, though, comes back hard with a sharp lifter that spits into Buttler’s ribcage. He yelps, understandably, but still runs a leg-bye. Stokes cloths two over mid-off, the ball plugging about 20 yards in from the rope, then squirts a single through cover.

Buttler ends the over with a short-arm pull for four. Young tries to claw it back from the boundary but lands very heavily when he dives, smashing his sunglasses. He takes a while to get up but eventually seems to be OK.

03:11 PM BST

OVER 35: ENG 264/3 (Stokes 125 Buttler 28)

Jamieson, who has gone at eight an over, replaces Boult. He varies his pace and the work a couple of singles before Buttler flips a scoop over his shoulder for four.

Kumar Sangakkara outs himself as a Queen fan when the camera pans to Brian May in the pavilion and the trumpeter gives us the chorus of Radio Gaga when Buttler hammers a pull through midwicket for four.

03:06 PM BST

OVER 34: ENG 253/3 (Stokes 124 Buttler 18)

Latham turns back to Lister. He wouldn’t let it lie. The left-armer, who prefers the acquaintance of doctors, dentists and architects, comes round the wicket and Stokes nudges a single from back of a length. Buttler, given one in his arc, not by design, flays it for four past long off who hasn’t a prayer of stopping it.

03:01 PM BST

OVER 33: ENG 244/3 (Stokes 122 Buttler 12)

Boult, who has taken all three wickets, has three overs left. Latham has to stick with him given how much tap the others have been taking.

Buttler thick edges for a single and Boult serves up the orthodox slower ball that Stokes waits for and heaves down through mid-on for four. The next ball is a yorker and Stokes works it out of the blockhole with a flick for a single. Boult tries to diddle Buttler with the knuckle ball but he picks it and lamps it over mid-off for six! England are heading beyond 400 on this course.

02:55 PM BST

OVER 32: ENG 232/3 (Stokes 117 Buttler 5)

Ferguson’s return lights Stokes’ blue touch paper after a becalmed over or two. He stands and delivers on his wounded knee, pulling two fours, cover driving another and earning two with a big swipe through midwicket. All this on one leg.

More drinks.

02:52 PM BST

OVER 31: ENG 218/3 (Stokes 103 Buttler 5)

‘Bernie’ Boult makes the breakthrough. Buttler enters, pulls for a single then, after Stokes pumps a single to cover, pulls with murderous force for four, hitting it so hard it bursts through the sub fielders attempt on the rope to cut it off.

Horrible luck for Dawid Malan, who doesn’t get his daddy hundred (geddit), but a real statement that only tightens his grip on his place in the World Cup squad. If I were Jason Roy, I’d be very worried...

02:45 PM BST

Wicket!

Malan c Latham b Boult 96 The faintest tickle. No’ but a scratch. Excellent review. The partnership is broken at 199. Jinxed that. Bah! FOW 212/3

02:44 PM BST

NZ review

Malan, for a legside strangle that was called wide.

02:43 PM BST

OVER 30: ENG 212/2 (Malan 96 Stokes 102)

Ben Stokes brings up his fourth ODI hundred off 76 balls by playing tip and run off Phillips through mid-on. He’s hit three sixes and 11 fours in the innings and the England dressing room rise along with the crowd to applaud England’s Barbarossa. Milky, milky. Six singles off the over.

02:41 PM BST

OVER 29: ENG 202/2 (Malan 93 Stokes 99)

Back comes Boult and ties England down to four singles with slow balls, knuckle balls and using the crease. Stokes’ two come from a mistimed pull and drive, Malan’s better timed, both into the legside.

02:36 PM BST

OVER 28: ENG 202/2 (Malan 91 Stokes 97)

Latham has to turn back to spin but dare not use the left-armer so it’s Phillips and his off-breaks. And Stokes rides his luck when going for the reverse sweep but gloving it instead.. The ball loops over the captain-keeper and they jog a single.

The partnership is 189. England’s highest for the third in ODIs is 221 between Jason Roy and Joe Root at the MCG five years ago.

Stokes has been all muscle and big swings but Malan has been timing the ball superbly today on a pitch with bounce that suits his game. It is hard after the Ashes to gauge the importance of these games. Full house at the Oval, so it brings in much needed revenue to the game and a good day out for those here, but the intensity from the players is down several notches. Fair enough. It is all about conserving mental energy for the World Cup to come. International cricket is about peaking at the right times.

02:31 PM BST

OVER 27: ENG 200/2 (Malan 90 Stokes 96)

Malan drives Mitchell square for two and makes the same sweeper work again when he leans over to squirt another single down to him when the ball is tossed even wider. Stokes and Malan exchange quick singles, the second of them, on Malan’s call, to mid-on. Had Phillips hit the stumps with his side-arm skimming throw, Malan would have been short by a yard.

02:27 PM BST

OVER 26: ENG 194/2 (Malan 86 Stokes 94)

Stokes opens his stance by stepping across with his right foot to leg to pull through mid-on for four. It means all the weight is on his game left knee and he winces when he twangs it playing the stroke. Tendinitis is awful but imagine it being a daily battle as an elite cricketer for more than a year.

Two balls later he charges down to pull and hurts it again, limping a single, which doesn’t stop Malan calling him through for a tight single next ball. Stokes gets home and wears the shy at the stumps on his left buttock. He laughs ... perhaps grateful the pain transfers from knee to glute.

02:21 PM BST

OVER 25: ENG 185/2 (Malan 84 Stokes 88)

Such are New Zealand’s travails that Latham turns to his seventh bowler, Daryl Mitchell, a veritable trundler. At least Stokes and Malan will have to do all the work in generating power which may force a mistake. Malan bunts a drive through extra for a single and Stokes has to fetch a slow bouncer from outside off and can only swat it for two. Mitchell has an offside ring and is trying to hide the ball on a fifth/sixth stump line to Stokes to stop him targeting the long pasture at deep midwicket. So far so good.

02:17 PM BST

OVER 24: ENG 181/2 (Malan 83 Stokes 85)

Jamieson replaces Lister and comes round the wicket to Malan who plays a gorgeous straight drive for four and then, when Jamieson strays too straight, he lifts him over long on for six with almost casual brutality. The partnership swells to 168 off 128.

02:15 PM BST

OVER 23: ENG 169/2 (Malan 72 Stokes 85)

Ravindra has a huge target on his back and Stokes keeps hitting the bullseye when he comes over the wicket. First ball he reveres sweeps for four followed two and three balls later with a pair of slog swept sixes to cow corner. Ravindra comes round the wicket and immediately cramps Stokes for room to free his arms. Two dot balls end the over but ‘Chinny’ needs more protection against these two powerful left-handers ... saved for right-handers would be best of all.

Ben Stokes sweeps a pair of sixes - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

02:10 PM BST

OVER 22: ENG 152/2 (Malan 67 Stokes 73)

Lister tempts Malan outside off and he lofts a drive over cover for four. Certainly flirted with the fielder but it flew. My word he is batting well.

02:06 PM BST

OVER 21: ENG 144/2 (Malan 61 Stokes 71)

Ravindra, the SLA spinner, comes on and Stokes, who, like most batsmen, loves the stick ball that turns into him, slog sweeps him for six. When he goes for it again, Ravindra has tossed it a bit wider and he doesn’t middle it, dragging it for a single. One six and five singles off the over as this partnership continues to blossom. This is only the second time they have batted together in ODIs after putting on 40 two years ago in India.

02:01 PM BST

OVER 20: ENG 133/2 (Malan 59 Stokes 62)

Ben Lister replaces the rapid but costly Ferguson. Again he manages to stop the scoreboard rattling round but then drops short with his final delivery and Malan pulls elegantly for four. The pull isn’t really an elegant stroke, not like a straight drive or a late cut. But in Malan’s hands it is.

01:57 PM BST

OVER 19: ENG 125/2 (Malan 54 Stokes 60)

Phillips wrests back a modicum of control but England still glean six via three singles and a legside wide plus a Stokes reverse-sweep for two that he absolutely lamped through point who got a hand on it and had to count his fingers afterwards, just to make sure.

Magnificent stuff from Ben Stokes, this. I find it so surprising that his highest ODI score is just 102*, which means he has two hundred smaller than that! He specialised in 2019 in anchorage, and made five scores of 80-ish, always when England most needed him.

01:53 PM BST

OVER 18: ENG 119/2 (Malan 52 Stokes 57)

Stokes joins Malan as a half-centurion and brings up the century partnership to boot by stepping across to Ferguson who is bowling at 93mph and reverse ramping him for four. Get that wrong and it would have banjoed one of the three lions on his helmet.

Stokes ends the over with another four, this one all biceps rather than insouciance and timing, winding up to lamp a pull through mid on.

01:45 PM BST

OVER 17: ENG 106/2 (Malan 50 Stokes 48)

Malan creams Phillips through cover for four. You get the sense that Morgan has never been completely sold on his former Middlesex colleague as a white-ball team regular. Even now, when asked by Isa Guha whether he would be in his World Cup XI, he ums and ahs, admits ‘it’s a very good question’ and then says it couldn’t be in place of Bairstow or Roy so it would have to be Roy and it is too soon to tell. With the state of Roy’s back three weeks out from the World Cup opener, I wouldn’t be so equivocal.

That’s drinks.

01:41 PM BST

OVER 16: ENG 98/2 (Malan 44 Stokes 46)

Ferguson continues and bounces Malan, who ducks and can’t work the next two balls through the infield either. The left-hander splices a single to mid-off after an awkward bounce, giving Stokes the strike and he goes into thrashing mode, withdrawing his right leg towards the square leg umpire to give him the room to cart a back of a length delivery through midwicket for four.

01:37 PM BST

OVER 15: ENG 92/2 (Malan 43 Stokes 41)

Some close assessment of the off-spinner, working him for three singles, ends when Stokes bends the troublesome left knee and slog sweeps Phillips in front of square for four.

01:32 PM BST

OVER 14: ENG 85/2 (Malan 41 Stokes 36)

Stokes’ tactic of charging Lister makes him bowl shorter and he forgets to push it fuller after Stokes slaps a single behind point. He goes short again to Malan who pulls it crisply for four.

Time for some spin and Phillips’ offies.

01:30 PM BST

OVER 13: ENG 79/2 (Malan 36 Stokes 35)

Phillips is back on and is fortunately only bruised.

Stokes decides to tee off, as per Buttler’s lament on Sunday that England did not go hard enough when losing early wickets. Ferguson scales 90mph with cross-seamers. Stokes crouches deep to swat a pull for four, then just beats the fielders at cover point and cover both of whom thought they might catch it with a dive but couldn’t. The ball races between them for four. Stokes has a big yahoo at the next and cloths it for two and then lofts an off-drive one-handed for a third four of the over. Ferguson cranks it up to 94mph and fires it into Stokes’ body and the Test captain tucks it away for a single.

01:25 PM BST

OVER 12: ENG 64/2 (Malan 36 Stokes 20)

Stokes tries to throw the very miserly Lister off his length by charging him but the left-armer has seen his feet move early and follows him, forcing Stokes to fend it down off his body for a single which is the only dent on his figures of the over. Good start by Lister who bowls a heavy 84mph from about 6ft 1in.

Dawid Malan leads England's revival - Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

01:21 PM BST

OVER 11: ENG 63/2 (Malan 36 Stokes 19)

Double change. Lockie F in full goth rig with black boots, which look like pitman’s boots, comes on. Malan and Stokes share four hard-run singles before Stokes collars one through cow corner for four with fine timing rather than brute force. That’s the fifty partnership.

01:17 PM BST

OVER 10: ENG 55/2 (Malan 34 Stokes 13)

Big scare for New Zealand when Phillips makes a superb, diving save at backward point to stop a crashing Malan square cut. It hits him on the base of the thumb by the wrist and he has to go off for treatment. Phillips, an explosive middle-order bat and the team’s gun fielder, would be a huge loss for India. Instead of four Malan has to settle for a single.

01:12 PM BST

OVER 9: ENG 53/2 (Malan 33 Stokes 12)

Latham perseveres with Boult who finds the brake with a tighter line. Malan fends a shorter one down for a single, Stokes, cramped, pulls for a single. Malan, after two dot balls, decides he needs to burgle a single to cover point. Stokes wisely sends him back. A direct hit would have rotisseried him but the throw missed by a good four or five inches.

First change imminent: Ben Lister, a tall left-armer comes into the attack from the Pavilion End.

01:08 PM BST

OVER 8: ENG 51/2 (Malan 32 Stokes 11)

Malan punches a fuller one wide of mid-on for four, the fielder diddle by the bounce, and then brings up England’s fifty by scything a square cut off Jamieson through point for four more.

By contrast with Root, here are Malan’s last eight ODI scores: 59, 12, 118, 114*, 11, 0, 54, 32*

Four years ago to the day on this ground:

01:03 PM BST

OVER 7: ENG 42/2 (Malan 23 Stokes 11)

Boult strays on to Stokes’ pads and he flicks it fine for four. Just before that he had called for a new right glove, having split the leather on the palm the ball before as the ball hit the bat hard and made it rotate in his grip. Stokes pushes a single through point and Malan calls him through for a quick one to mid-off when he, too, is surprised by the bounce and jabs it down.

01:00 PM BST

OVER 6: ENG 36/2 (Malan 22 Stokes 6)

Once Malan gets going ... he really gets going. Malan plays a very deft glide through point for four off Jamieson, followed by a slog that comes off the bottom edge but is hit with such venomous power that he dragged it in front of square leg for four before deep backward could run round. Malan opens the face to dab a single down to third man and then Jamieson shocks Stokes with one that spits up off the seam and, as the batsman shaped to play a backward defensive, was then forced to jerk his head out of the way and wear it on the left shoulder as he squared up.

12:55 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 25/2 (Malan 13 Stokes 5)

Both sides of England’s left-handers, Stokes working the inswinger off his pads with immaculate timing and then, after he pokes a single to point, Malan cleaves a cut for four. Boult is to right-handers what Broad was to lefties. But to the mollydookers his line is all over the shop and England’s sinister twins cash in.

12:50 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 14/2 (Malan 7 Stokes 0)

Malan works one off his hip for a single that turns out to be a leg-bye. Jamieson angles it across Stokes from round the wicket and he does follow one, thinking about trying to jab it down through third man but he misses it as it keeps swinging.

12:47 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 13/2 (Malan 7 Stokes 0)

Big inside edge from Root as he played away from his body. Simon Doull points out that he shuffled out to meet the ball rather than striding purposefully as usual. They won’t leave him out for Brook for the trip to India, he has far too much credit in the bank but his last eight scores in ODIs are: 0, 11, 0, 86, 1, 6, 0 and 4.

12:42 PM BST

Wicket!

Root b Boult 4 Looks out of nick. Having thumped the previous fullish ball for four through cover, if uppishly, this one swings in a touch more and he drags it on when going for a second expansive drive. FOW 13/2

12:42 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 9/1 (Malan 7 Root 0)

Kyle Jamieson, making his way back fairly gingerly from a long lay-off following that back injury, shares new-ball duties and starts with a juicy pie on leg stump that Malan works away with a flick of the wrists, closing the face to cuff it for four. Jamieson recovers his line and racks up four dot balls until he again strays on to Malan’s big pads and the left-hander gets out the whisk to work it away for two.

12:36 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 3/1 (Malan 1 Root 0)

Boult still makes things happen with the new ball, swinging it further than any other new white Kookaburra bowler than anyone this side of Lahore. Root uses the extravagant swing to run a a bye, one boomerangs wide (and doesn’t come back) then Malan drills a drive for a single to put the first run off the bat on the board.

A couple of times this series Jonny Bairstow has fallen to cracking catches on the legside. Great effort from Devon Conway, and you suspect a bit of a plan from New Zealand. He’s absolutely middled that.

12:32 PM BST

Wicket!!

Bairstow c Conway b Boult 0 Diamond duck. Big hooping inswinger that he leg-glanced and backward square dived to his right to catch. Nice snaffle. FOW 0/1

12:31 PM BST

Roy a cause for concern

Jason Roy’s back spasms are starting to become a cause for concern. World Cup squads are small, and steady opening partnerships are important. They can’t carry him around if he’s not quite right. If Malan makes some runs today, things might start to crystallise in the selectors’ minds, with Harry Brook a very handy spare batsman for a World Cup. You’d think Roy needs to play on Friday, or be drafted into the squad to face Ireland next week, which would upset a few plans. He is worth a right of reply but his time is running out.

12:23 PM BST

Two changes for England

Harry Brook and Dave Willey drop out: Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes replace them. Jason Roy has had another back spasm and Adil Rashid is still resting a tight calf.

NZ make four changes: Ben Lister, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson and Henry Nicholls come in for Finn Allen, Tim Southee Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner. Little wonder that with three fresh quicks, NZ wants to bowl first.

Thanks to Cameron Henderson for the preview. London Transport, state of confusion, delayed my arrival.

12:20 PM BST

Your teams

England Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley.

New Zealand Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ben Lister.

12:18 PM BST

New Zealand have won the toss

And have put England in to bat at the Oval where it is a good 3-4C cooler than yesterday and 10C cooler than Saturday and Sunday.

12:14 PM BST

England look to get their noses in front

By Cameron Henderson

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of England’s third ODI of the series against New Zealand.

England rallied brilliantly after a woeful start to beat New Zealand by 79 runs in a rain-affected second match to level the series 1-1 on Sunday.

Today, Jos Buttler’s side have the chance to get their noses in front ahead of the final showdown at Lord’s on Friday.

The England captain will be hoping for a stronger performance from his top order, after England were left reeling at 28-4 in the eighth over on Sunday with Trent Boult taking the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

As for their bowling attack, England have been boosted after Jofra Archer bowled an extended spell in training yesterday, keeping alive the prospect of the fast bowler traveling to next month’s Cricket World Cup as a reserve.

The 28-year-old, part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2019, has missed the entire summer because of a stress fracture in his right elbow and was not considered fit enough for a place in the provisional 15-man squad for the tournament in India.

However, with his recovery tracking in the right direction, it’s not out of the question that Archer could be picked as cover, joining the squad in India and becoming available if injuries strike during the World Cup.

Competition is tight, with all-rounder David Willey said he is ready to do the “donkey” work if it will help him secure a place in the squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup after missing out on the last edition.

The 33-year-old has been included in England’s provisional squad for the One Day International tournament, which starts on Oct. 5, but says he will be take nothing for granted until he is on the plane to India.

Willey had been in the running for England’s 2019 World Cup squad but was ditched to make way for Archer.

“I’m happy to be here now, but until you’re on that flight out there you can’t rest on your laurels,” Willey told reporters ahead of today’s match.

“It’s out of my control. It was out of my control in 2019. I’d have given my left arm to be a part of the last World Cup. Anything that happens to me in cricket now is never going to be as bad as that.”

“Call me a donkey if you want, but to take a donkey out to what could be a tough trip, you just might need a donkey,” he said.