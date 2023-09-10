England level the series after Liam Livingstone's rescue act

Liam Livingstone enjoyed a rare opportunity for a lengthy innings to give England a match-winning score after their early collapse - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

England have beaten New Zealand by 79 runs in the rain-affected second one-day international in Southampton to level the four-match series at 1-1.

After a shaky start in which they slumped to 55 for five, Liam Livingstone made a magnificent 78-ball unbeaten 95 and out on 112 with Sam Curran (42) for the sixth wicket to give the hosts a fighting chance at the Ageas Bowl.

David Willey then took a wicket with the second ball of New Zealand’s chase and he and his fellow left-armer, Reece Topley, took three wickets each to secure victory by 79 runs.

Only Daryl Mitchell, who made a century at Cardiff on Friday, threatened to take the game away from England but when his partnership with Will Young, who was dozily run out when not running his bat in by Willey, ended he was left with too much to do on his own.

Trying to scale the required rate that had mushroomed beyond 10 an over, he became Moeen Ali’s 100th ODI wicket when he slapped a low full toss to mid-off. The sides have two days off before the series resumes at the Oval on Wednesday and culminates at Lord’s on Friday.

More to follow

England v New Zealand, second ODI

07:25 PM BST

And finally … Jos Buttler

Delighted from the position we found ourselves in. Liam Livingstone came out with intent and he and Sam Curran had a fantastic partnership. [Did you tell them to consolidate at 28 for four] I would want us to go harder. We needed to try and put pressure on the seamers and I’ve been encouraging everyone to be ultra-positive. Defining roles will come for the World Cup but it’s vital we have that batting depth. Livingstone and Curran are well within their rights to want to bat higher up. We managed to carry on our great start – a wicket with the second ball – throughout the innings.

07:21 PM BST

Liam Livingstone is man of the match

It wasn’t a rescue mission. We pride ourselves on the depth in our batting. Out team is built for situations like that. I just needed one innings. Sometimes you overthink things. Sometimes you need time in the middle but it’s hard and frustrating that you can’t get time in the middle whe you’re coming in for a few balls at the end of T20s which I’ve seemed to be doing all summer. All the hard work of the past two months has paid off.

07:14 PM BST

Liam Livingstone rescued England with the bat

From 55 for five to a defendable 226/7 with his 78-ball 95. Then the bowlers did their job. Very encouraging performances from Reece Topley and Dave Willey just when major doubts were beginning to surface. Real show of class and grit.

07:13 PM BST

Those bowling figures

Willey 5.5-0-34-3

Topley 7-0-27-3

Atkinson 5-0-23-1

Curran 4-0-31-0

Moeen 5-0-30-2

07:10 PM BST

Wicket!!

Boult c Curran b Willey 1 Swipes it to mid-on. 147 all out.

England win by 79 runs

07:06 PM BST

Wicket!

Southee c Bairstow b Willey 4 Willey goes short, inviting the cross-bat hoick. Southee takes it on and loops it down the midwicket sweeper’s throat. FOW 145/9

07:06 PM BST

OVER 26: NZ 144/8 (Henry 1* Southee 4*) target 227

Southee ends the over with a chipped drive over mid-off for four to take the toll on the over to 11 runs but Moeen will not care. He took two wickets, one of them the key scalp of Daryl Mitchell.

07:03 PM BST

Wicket!

Santner c Bairstow b Moeen 4 Two in three balls again. Santner came skipping down the pitch and tried to flip it over midwicket but the ball turned, took the edge as he closed the face and spooned up to Bairstow at shortish backward point. FOW 140/8

07:01 PM BST

Wicket!!

Mitchell c Topley b Moeen 57 Haha! What a pie to bring up his 100th ODI wicket. Mitchell spanked the previous ball for six over long-off but the next delivery slips out of Moeen’s hand and ends up as a low full toss. Mitchell tries to slap it over mid-off but towering Topley leaps and grabs it. FOW 139/7

Moeen Ali gets his 100th ODI wicket! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uIHRn10GQr — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 10, 2023

07:00 PM BST

OVER 25: NZ 133/6 (Mitchell 51* Santner 4*) target 227

Willey goes for back of a length as his stock death ball and both batsmen find it difficult to get him away. Mitchell’s second single of the over, skelped off his legs, brings up his 50 off 49 balls. Mitchell winds up for the final ball but has to abort as Willey pushes it further up, pace on and the right-hander can only work it through midwicket for another single. Five off the over.

06:55 PM BST

OVER 24: NZ 128/6 (Mitchell 48* Santner 2*) target 227

Jos Buttler turns back to Moeen who duly keeps the brakes on for his captain, leaking only four singles from the first five balls. With Mitchell on strike for the last ball he and Buttler have quite the conflab and then decide to go for dip and a middle and leg line. Mitchell rocks back to whisk it for a single through midwicket.

NZ need 10 an over off the last 10.

Dave Willey will replace Reece Topley.

06:52 PM BST

OVER 23: NZ 123/6 (Mitchell 45* Santner 0*) target 227

Two wickets a four and three dot balls crown Topley’s return to form with his day’s work done for figures of 7-0-27-3. Toppers has missed so many marquee moments because of injury – the 2019 World Cup and last year’s T20 World Cup. Great to see him clicking again on the eve of a career-defining tournament.

NZ need 105 from 66 balls.

06:47 PM BST

Wicket!!

Ravindra c Root b Topley 4 What a start to an over: W4W for Topley. After being creamed back down the ground for four he tempts Ravindra outside off with one that angles in then straightens and the left-hander nicks off to slip. FOW 123/6

06:45 PM BST

Wicket!

Phillips c&b Topley 2 Blimey, that’s a blinder. Phillips punched the ball back straight and Topley stuck out those big mitts to pouch it. FOW 119/5

This REACTION from Reece Topley! 👏⚡ pic.twitter.com/sZK0x9hwKP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 10, 2023

06:44 PM BST

OVER 22: NZ 119/4 (Mitchell 45* Phillips 2*) target 227

Mitchell gorges on Atkinson’s loosener, pulling it for four in front of square. Brook makes a total Horlicks of a golden run out chance when Phillips foolishly agrees to try to burgle one to short midwicket. Brook swoops and then the ball comes out of his hand as he tries to bring his wrist back to underarm it at the stumps. Phillips would have been stranded by three yards.

06:40 PM BST

OVER 21: NZ 113/4 (Mitchell 40* Phillips 1*) target 227

Reece Topley, one of the three left-arm swingers, replaces Sam Curran. He hits a shortish length hard and Latham cuffs a pull for a single. He stays over the wicket to Mitchell, unlike Curran. He starts with a slow bouncer that Mitchell crouches deep to pull for a single. More of a pat than a hit. Nelson!

And Nelson does his duty … for England. Topley finds the edge.

Phillips gets off the mark with a pull off his hip and Mitchell pinches the strike by dragging a drive off the inside edge through midwicket.

Time for Gus Atkinson to return against Phillips.

NZ need 115 from 78 balls at 8.84 an over.

06:36 PM BST

Wicket!

Latham c Buttler b Topley 19 After two short one he pushes this one further up, hits the seam and kisses the edge. Buttler snaffles the little feather. FOW 111/4

06:33 PM BST

OVER 20: NZ 109/3 (Mitchell 38* Latham 18*) target 227

Moeen massages his beard after Latham reverse sweeps him down to deep backward square. Should have been two at most but a wild throw from Atkinson earns them 50 per cent more.

06:32 PM BST

OVER 19: NZ 104/3 (Mitchell 37* Latham 14*) target 227

Sam Curran comes round the wicket to Mitchell who pulls it, short-arm style, cramped by the angle but still gets enough of his Gray Nicholls on it to spank it for four.

After another short ball that Mitchell collars for two through mid-on, Curran pitches up and finds the edge twice, one of which would have been a gimme for first slip, the other for second. But the cordon is vacant and Mitchell racks up two fours though there’s nothing meritorious about either. Both were good balls and enticed wafty drives.

Daryl Mitchell pulls for four - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

06:26 PM BST

OVER 18: NZ 89/3 (Mitchell 23* Latham 13*) target 227

Absolute peach from Moeen to Latham that drifts in, pitches and turns past the edge as the batsman groped towards it. A loose chip through cover lands safe as does a fine sweep. They glean three singles but not very convincingly.

The required rate jumps to 8.68.

06:24 PM BST

OVER 17: NZ 86/3 (Mitchell 22* Latham 11*) target 227

Here’s that dopey run out, in case you haven’t seen it:

Outstanding fielding from David Willey! 👏



Will Young is run out! 😮 pic.twitter.com/TQVvxLU3Yb — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 10, 2023

Atkinson is rested after four overs and is replaced by one of England’s three sinister swingers, Sam Curran. He starts back of a length and Latham hoicks him through mid-on for four. Curran varies his length, surprising Latham on the pull as the ball scuttled under his bat. Latham steers two to the point sweeper than swats a mistimed pull for a single.

06:17 PM BST

OVER 16: NZ 79/3 (Mitchell 22* Latham 4*) target 227

Moeen comes on to bowl, still one shy of a hundred scalps in ODIs. One drag-down is mowed over cow corner by Mitchell for a one-bounce four but he uses dip and drift to keep them down to only two more singles.

On come the drinks.

Mitchell’s last six scores in ODIs are 113, 129, 21, 34, 118* and now 22*.

06:14 PM BST

OVER 15: NZ 73/3 (Mitchell 17* Latham 3*) target 227

Evening all. Gus Atkinson continues, nice and rapid. Mitchell plays a couple of handsome looking strokes but without the timing which has been stymied by Atkinson’s pace. The first is a hook that he actually cloths over midwicket for two, the second a hold the pose straight drive that goes up farther vertically than horizontally and plugs into the outfield behind mid-on, 20m in for the boundary. He thought it was six initially but he has to scarper for two when he realises it was not what it seemed.

06:09 PM BST

OVER 14: NZ 68/3 (Mitchell 12* Latham 3*) target 227

Curran to Mitchell. Leeetle beet too full and Mitchell chips that down the ground for four. A quartet of singles garnish that tasty main dish.

I’m going to hand you over to Rob Bagchi for the rest of the innings.

06:05 PM BST

OVER 13: NZ 60/3 (Mitchell 6* Latham 1*) target 227

Atkinson continues to impress with a four run over.

06:05 PM BST

OVER 12: NZ 56/3 (Mitchell 3* Latham 0*) target 227

Just one off the over and the Kiwis are really struggling here from what should have been an impregnable position.

05:59 PM BST

WICKET! Young run out 33

Awful cricket from Will Young! Sam Curran comes on, Young pushes the ball into the infield and ambles for a single. Willey swoops on the ball at mid off, and underarms the ball at the stumps. No dive from Young, who has totally misjudged this, and he’s run out by the direct hit. Really thrown his wicket away there. He was slow to set off as well, from the striker’s end. FOW 55/3

05:55 PM BST

OVER 11: NZ 55/2 (Young 33* Mitchell 2*) target 227

Atkinson is really rattling these Kiwis, and these are good players as well. He’s dug in a bumper at Young. Called a wide. But spicy. Young gets up the other end and now another handy bumper from Atkinson, Mitchell ducks it but cannot drop his hands in time. Given caught behind off the glove, but Mitchell reviews and it soon becomes clear that it flicked his wrist band / sweat band and not his glove. Overturned.

05:50 PM BST

OVER 10: NZ 51/2 (Young 32* Mitchell 0*) target 227

Daryll Mitchell comes to the crease. The destroyer from the last match. Doesn’t get to face a ball in this over, though: Topley doing an admirable job with a two-run over.

05:46 PM BST

OVER 9: NZ 49/1 (Young 31*) target 227

That was the last ball of the over. Conway never got going this afternoon.

05:45 PM BST

WICKET! Conway c Buttler b Anderson 14

Good bowling from Surrey pacer Gus Atkinson! 88mph, in the channel, and on a length. But a very poor shot from Conway, who mystifyingly tries to hit that on the up, away from his body, and manages only to edge behind. FOW 49/2

Tim Wigmore writes: “Gus Atkinson’s first ODI wicket came with exactly the sort of delivery that earned his England selection: short of a length, at rapid pace - 88mph - while moving off the seam. After a difficult ODI debut, this has been a very hostile spell from Atkinson. He’s almost rewarded with a second wicket, but Daryl Mitchell overturns a caught behind decision which just evaded his glove after he ducked inside a menacing bouncer.”

05:40 PM BST

OVER 8: NZ 45/1 (Conway 12* Young 28*) target 227

Topley driven through the covers by Young.

Now a moment of alarm for Devon Conway as plays away from his body, and is caught at the wicket. Buttler and Topley are convinced, as is the umpire. But Conway reviews and he’s going to be reprieved. There seemed to be a noise but there was no edge.

05:34 PM BST

OVER 7: NZ 39/1 (Conway 12* Young 23*) target 227

Conway finds the fence off his 17th ball, comes across his stumps early for a cute little scoop. Willey retaliates with a bouncer next ball, Conway gets that away very fine.

05:31 PM BST

OVER 6: NZ 29/1 (Conway 4* Young 22*) target 227

Just one off Topley’s over: England are going delightfully well on a pleasant sunny evening.

05:29 PM BST

OVER 5: NZ 28/1 (Conway 3* Young 22*) target 227

Only two runs off the Willey over. Conway going nowhere fast on 3* off ten balls.

05:23 PM BST

OVER 4: NZ 26/1 (Conway 2* Young 21*) target 227

Young the man doing all the scoring so far, guiding Topley down to third man for four runs.

05:22 PM BST

OVER 3: NZ 19/1 (Conway 1* Young 17*) target 227

Now it’s New Zealand’s turn to land some blows. Young the scorer of three fours: cut through point, driven down the ground, jammy inside edge. Four, four, four.

05:20 PM BST

OVER 2: NZ 5/1 (Conway 0* Young 4*) target 227

Another left arm option for England: Topley. But obviously a lot more height and this second ball here climbs steeply. Young sways out of the way. There are four runs off the over.

05:10 PM BST

OVER 1: NZ 1/1 (Conway 0* Young 1*) target 227

Excellent start from David Willey.

05:10 PM BST

WICKET! Allen b Willey 0

Drama from the first ball. Willey seams the ball past the edge of Finn Allen’s bat. It’s very close to being feathered behind for a catch, given not out but England review. Unsuccessfully as it turns out and England lose the review.

But there is no need to review the next one! Willey seams that one back in from over the wicket, it nibbles back in after pitching and Finn Allen is bowled all over the place. FOW

05:03 PM BST

The players are back out

Lovely evening now.

04:52 PM BST

Change of innings verdict

Terrific innings from Liam Livingstone: narrowly misses out on a century, but that’s a brilliant 95 not out. The upshot is that England have set New Zealand 227 to win from 34 overs: some effort after their dreadful start. New Zealand will reflect on whether Trent Boult and Matt Henry could have had more than four overs each with the new ball after doing so much damage, and how England targeted Tim Southee, who leaked 65 runs from his seven overs, with batsmen sitting back to wait for his cutters. The sense is that England might just be slight favourites – but will need to bowl much better than on Friday. The dynamic opener Finn Allen will be crucial.

04:49 PM BST

New Zealand need 227 to win

Nice evening there now and I think the Kiwis should have the better of the batting conditions but Livingstone has kept England in the match from 55/5.

04:46 PM BST

OVER 34: ENG 226/7 (Livingstone 91* Willey 7*)

England lose Curran in that over, he comes down the pitch and then changes his mind, tries to chip it to third man, where he succeeds in picking out Boult, who does the business for his old pal Southee the bowler.

WICKET! Curran c Boult b Southee 42 So a very handy contribution from Sam Curran. FOW 215/7

That came off the second ball of the over, David Willey came in and thumped a six. England ran the rest hard and finish with a highly credible 226/7

04:42 PM BST

OVER 33: ENG 211/6 (Livingstone 91* S Curran 38*)

This is Livingstone’s longest innings in terms of balls faced in internationals. By miles, in fact. His longest previous knock was the 43 he faced against Pakistan in 2021 when he made a blistering ton in a T20 - an innings of particular enjoyment for me because I had predicted 42 balls as being the minimum to score a century that English season in the Walter Lawrence Trophy sponsored by Veuve Clicquot, for which I won a magnum of the same, if you can believe such a thing.

(42 balls to go past a hundred, like).

Anyhow, I’ve had a fondness for Liam ever since and I hope he can make three figures again today. He contributes to their being eight off this over.

04:32 PM BST

OVER 32: ENG 203/6 (Livingstone 88* S Curran 36*)

A super knock from Livi has been absent only a six - but he’s put that right too, now! Short ball from Matt Henry, slower too I fancy, Liam has at it and has walloped that for the maximum result. I thought he’d top-edged it at first but he’s that strong of a lad that it was eight rows back.

04:25 PM BST

OVER 31: ENG 192/6 (Livingstone 79* S Curran 35*)

Much-needed for NZ as Trent Boult comes back and bowls an over without a boundary in it. England do score off every ball however.

04:21 PM BST

OVER 30: ENG 184/6 (Livingstone 77* S Curran 29*)

13 off this over as well as Livingstone crunches Southee for two fours.

04:19 PM BST

OVER 29: ENG 171/6 (Livingstone 68* S Curran 25*)

Curran with a huge hit over extra cover, well worth the six. Cracked it. Some ones and twos in the over as well and that’s 13 off Santner.

04:12 PM BST

OVER 28: ENG 158/6 (Livingstone 63* S Curran 16*)

Phillips to Livingstone, heave across the line and he misses it. Arguably keeps a bit low. Hits him in the groin, given not out. Would have gone on to kiss leg stump but only on umpire’s call.

Broad on Sky: “hard to know what a good score is because England won’t have those swing-y, move-y conditions that New Zealand did.”

04:07 PM BST

OVER 27: ENG 154/6 (Livingstone 60* S Curran 16*)

Henry to LL. Swing and a miss, but repeats the same show next ball and connects with that one alright. Four.

04:02 PM BST

OVER 26: ENG 147/6 (Livingstone 54* S Curran 15*)

Sam Curran smacks Ravindra for a six to the legside.

04:01 PM BST

OVER 25: ENG 137/6 (Livingstone 52* S Curran 7*)

England starting to build up a bit of a head of steam here, so the Kiwis will welcome this four-run Santner over.

03:54 PM BST

OVER 24: ENG 133/6 (Livingstone 50* S Curran 5*)

Matt Henry’s back into the attach. Liam Livingstone passes fifty, and Sam Curran gets himself going, in this eight-run over. Here’s Tim Wigmore:

“Contrasting half-centuries in consecutive ODIs from Liam Livingstone - combined with his excellent IPL record, will make him very hard to leave out of England’s first-choice 11 in India. These are only his second and third 50s of his ODI career - partly due to the volatile nature of batting at six or seven, and partly due to England’s lack of ODIs in recent years.”

03:48 PM BST

OVER 23: ENG 125/6 (Livingstone 47* S Curran 1*)

England need a big over or five, and here’s one of them, thanks to Liam Livingstone. Smashes one behind square for four, then a meaty but entirely correct shot slotted through cover, tucks it off his legs for three now. Ten off the first three balls, and he builds on it with a delicate glide behind point for four. A two and a single to complete it and that’s 17 off the over, very welcome runs for the hosts.

03:44 PM BST

OVER 22: ENG 108/6 (Livingstone 30* S Curran 1*)

Fielding ace Glenn Phillips now bowling his offies. Five off the over.

03:43 PM BST

OVER 21: ENG 103/6 (Livingstone 26* S Curran 0*)

Sam Curran comes in. Squared up by Southee. Good bowling in helpful conditions. England really up against it.

03:37 PM BST

WICKET! Ali c Phillips b Southee 33

Tim Southee is back, Moeen slashes the ball to point and it flies up in the air off the top edge... Phillips running to try and get there, he sprints, dives, and he has taken a magnificent catch. At some cost too, diving on the hard ground and getting a face full of turf. But what a catch. FOW 103/6

03:34 PM BST

OVER 20: ENG 99/5 (Ali 29* Livingstone 26*)

Rain is coming down now, but England have completed 20 overs of their innings so that will be enough for DL as long as the Kiwis get their 20 overs too. Moeen, possibly with that in mind I dunno, goes on the attack and SMASHES Ravindra out of the ground over midwicket. My goodness he got hold of that one.

03:32 PM BST

OVER 19: ENG 88/5 (Ali 20* Livingstone 24*)

Rain starting again and the Kiwis are going for the jug, bringing back Boult. Liam L with a woolly woof across the line, but then connects with one later in the over for four.

03:30 PM BST

OVER 18: ENG 82/5 (Ali 19* Livingstone 19*)

Ravindra continues. I’ve not seen him bowl before, but he’s got a nice elegant action and gives the ball a chance.

03:21 PM BST

OVER 17: ENG 79/5 (Ali 18* Livingstone 18*)

Santner continues. England to accumulate well enough. The old, old problem with the format though: this match was very likely over when Buttler was out to leave England 55/5 and now it’s the long slow death for the remaining 80% of the contest... In fairness, slow left arm spin at both ends doesn’t quite race the pulse.

03:18 PM BST

OVER 16: ENG 73/5 (Ali 17* Livingstone 14*)

Rachin Ravindra is coming on with his slow left arm. Ravindra soon feels the sting of Liam Livingstone’s bat as he crunches the ball away for four.

Eight off the over, the second most productive of the innings so far, and only one over has been in double figures. Funereal by today’s standards.

03:15 PM BST

OVER 15: ENG 65/5 (Ali 16* Livingstone 7*)

That’s five off the Santner over.

03:09 PM BST

OVER 14: ENG 60/5 (Ali 14* Livingstone 5*)

Livingstone carves Southee out to backward point for four. That’s the only score of the over. Tim Wigmore writes:

“New Zealand have had only two men out of the 30-yard circle for periods - they now have three - making rotating the strike much trickier. They adopted similar tactics to good effect in the middle overs on Friday: interesting aggressive approach from Tom Latham. A good example there of the merits of the idea: Liam Livingstone pushed a ball into the on side, but mid on was around to stop the single.”

03:09 PM BST

OVER 13: ENG 56/5 (Ali 14* Livingstone 1*)

Dr Livingstone I presume. Liam tends to function as England’s finisher but has plenty of time to bat here. Gets off the mark fifth ball with a single.

03:01 PM BST

WICKET! Buttler b Santner 30

Rebuild crumbles! Jos Buttler plays back, tries to force the ball away through the offside and plays on. Ball seemed to come off the pitch a bit slow, Santner seemed to feel it was a bit of a bonus wicket. It was a bit of a pie to be honest, short and wide outside off. Buttler howled with frustration. FOW 55/5

02:59 PM BST

OVER 12: ENG 55/4 (Buttler 30* Ali 14*)

England continue their rebuild as they manage six off Southee’s over.

02:55 PM BST

OVER 11: ENG 49/4 (Buttler 26* Ali 13*)

Three off Santner’s left-arm spin.

02:54 PM BST

OVER 10: ENG 46/4 (Buttler 24* Ali 12*)

Another change and it’s the ageless Tim Southee. Decent duel begins between him and Moeen. Beaten twice, there’s certainly plenty in this for the seamers and swingers, but Moeen comes back at him with a lovely shot through the covers.

02:52 PM BST

OVER 9: ENG 40/4 (Buttler 24* Ali 6*)

First bowling change, and it’s Mitchell Santner. England in all sorts but Jos Buttler going along well enough though, nice four through extra cover.

02:45 PM BST

OVER 8: ENG 34/4 (Buttler 19* Ali 4*)

Moeen Ali comes to the crease as a bit of drizzle begins to fall. Dear old Mo can light up any occasion though, and strokes the ball attractively through cover for four. Here’s Tim Wigmore:

“A good day for two England batsmen so far, anyway: Jason Roy and Dawid Malan. In their absence, the top four mustered just nine runs between them. Harry Brook’s two, from 12 balls, did his World Cup prospects no harm - even if he could rightly feel frustrated that both his appearances this series have been outside his favoured berth in the middle order.”

02:39 PM BST

WICKET! Brook c Allen b Henry 2

Another England man falls to a leading edge, this time it’s Brook caught at mid on. Is the pitch a bit slow/tacky maybe? FOW 28/4

02:37 PM BST

OVER 7: ENG 28/3 (Brook 2* Buttler 18*)

Finally England land some punches of their own - three of them in fact. Jos heaves the ball from off to leg with a pull drive that earns him four runs, and breaks his bat. Slots one attractively through the offside, and then goes over the top through mid off for the same result. 15 off the over to bring the powerplay to the end but even still, the Kiwis will be well pleased.

02:32 PM BST

OVER 6: ENG 13/3 (Brook 2* Buttler 4*)

Buttler using most of the bat but not the middle as yet as he mis-times or edges.

02:27 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 10/3 (Brook 1* Buttler 2*)

Buttler in and off the mark with an edge wide of slip for two.

02:23 PM BST

WICKET! Stokes c Southee b Boult 1

Another one! England are in the soup in Southampton. Stokes probably figured that he cannot just sit there and let Trent and Matt have it all their own way, so he comes down the pitch and tries to go aerial. Succeeds only in chipping it to mid off and that’s a ten-ball 1 for the great man. FOW 8/3

02:20 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 8/2 (Brook 1* Stokes 1*)

New Zealand well on top, Stokes nearly bowled leaving a straight one. Here’s Tim Wigmore:

“Tricky conditions for England to bat, with moisture on the pitch and Matt Henry and Trent Boult to exploit it. Back for New Zealand after 10 months, Trent Boult swinging and seaming the new ball and looking as dangerous as ever: two wickets in his second over - Jonny Bairstow caught brilliantly by Mitchell Santner, timing his dive to perfection, at cover, and then Joe Root lbw to a ball swinging back in. Not many better ODI new ball pairings than Boult and Matt Henry to exploit new ball movement. England will hope that it doesn’t move like this in Ahmedabad on October 5. Fascinating test for Harry Brook’s credentials as an ODI opener here. Come though this and it becomes even harder to leave him out of England’s final 15.”

02:18 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 6/2 (Brook 0* Stokes 0*)

Stokes comes in and he is hit on the pad first ball! Given not out. It would have clipped the top of leg according to Hawkeye but, as Broad points out on comms, it hit the knee roll and it’s not the sort of decision you’d expect to go in the bowler’s favour on field.

Ben Stokes sees out what turns out to be a double wicket maiden.

02:17 PM BST

WICKET! Root lbw Boult 0

Joe Root’s gone second ball! Shapes back in and hits Joe on the front pad. That’s given out and Root does not review. Stuart Broad makes a point on commentary that it’s the classic left arm lbw and he is quite right. Smacking into middle and leg as it swung back in and that’s the end of Joe Root. FOW 6/2

02:14 PM BST

That wicket brings Joe Root

to the crease...

02:14 PM BST

WICKET! Bairstow c Santner b Boult 6

That’s a sensational catch from Mitchell Santner! Bairstow tries to clip the ball through the legside, gets a leading edge and Santner has leapt like a salmon at extra cover to grab. FOW 6/1

02:11 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 6/0 (Bairstow 6* Brook 0*)

Matt Henry, or to give him his full Kiwi name: Mitt Hinry, taking the other new pill. Or new pull, I should say. Finds the edge of Bairstow’s bat first ball! Flies wide of the sole slip. Bairstow gets an unworthy four from that, then takes a single. Brook beaten by the fifth ball of the over and this is a good start from the Kiwi opening pair.

Jonny Bairstow, who will open the batting for England after New Zealand won the toss, with Andrew Flintoff - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

02:06 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 1/0 (Bairstow 1* Brook 0*)

Little bit of shape from Boult, who looks match-ready and in the groove, despite not having played ODIs for a while. He’s played something like 45 T20 matches in the last year so not like he’s been on the beach.

Bairstow fiddles and misses at the second ball. Eventually YJB off the mark fifth ball. Little bit of shape back into Brook.

02:00 PM BST

The players are out on the pitch

Something of a timewarp feel as Trent Boult takes the new ball. The Kiwis have won the toss and it looks a decent afternoon for the swing bowlers.

Powerplay overs 1-7.

There will be a 20 minute interval.

And no bowler can bowl more than 7 overs.

34 over match.

01:56 PM BST

Good to see Andrew

Legend on the premises: Andrew Flintoff shakes hands with England's Jonny Bairstow in the warm up - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

01:44 PM BST

Playing conditions

34 overs a side.

01:41 PM BST

Jos Buttler

“We would have done the same thing. We’ll need to work out what a good score is.”

Bairstow, Moeen, Sam Curran come back. Sounds like Brook and Bairstow bat up top.

“Jason has an issue with his back and Woody is getting better every day so we hope they will both play a part this series.”

01:41 PM BST

New Zealand win the toss and bowl

They are making three changes.

01:28 PM BST

Toss at 1.40pm

Match will start at 2pm.

That’ll be a good effort from the groundstaff.

01:05 PM BST

The rain has stopped

The groundstaff are getting to work.

The umpires have yet to emerge.

The very tentative assessment is an hour, but I’d say that would be on the optimistic side.

Tim Wigmore writes: “Looking better now: the sun is out. We could end up with something like a 30-over-a-side game.”

12:43 PM BST

The covers are still on

And it’s still raining moderately.

12:17 PM BST

The mighty Tim Wigmore has news

“Still raining here unfortunately, and looking gloomy too. We started losing overs at 11.30am. By my calculations, the latest we could start a T20 match is around 4pm - though there’s still every chance we could start a long time before then.”

11:32 AM BST

An update from Tim Wigmore at The Ageas Bowl

“It’s still drizzling at the Ageas Bowl, so the wait to have the toss continues. When we do get it it will be fascinating to see the England team: Dawid Malan’s wife gave birth yesterday so he won’t be involved. Jason Roy - who could do with a score to make sure of his own World Cup berth - seems likely to be ruled out too, with his return from a back spasm taking longer than hoped. That means that Harry Brook could get another opportunity in his new role as opener.”

11:14 AM BST

Bad luck for Southampton

it’s absolutely scorchio here in London, but there’s a big splodge of rain from Reading down to Southampton in an oblong shape to the south and west of London. That will move through sooner or later though.

Southampton toss delayed

10:58 AM BST

The toss is delayed

and the start also. Weather updates as I have them.

10:43 AM BST

Forecast

Weather not very good at all for the next hour or so but better after that.

Could be in for a soggy hour in Southampton. But looks fine thereafter #EngvNZ pic.twitter.com/mdAWgmTZCX — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) September 10, 2023

10:43 AM BST

Toss delayed a second time

So that’s going to be a late start almost certainly.

10:41 AM BST

Trent Boult

had retired but... now... hasn’t.

“Good to be back amongst it. Looking forward to a good campaign and nice to be back. I have always found 50 overs as an extension of 20 over cricket, batsmen come at you hard, the pitches are generally good.”

10:33 AM BST

Second ODI

Good morning and welcome to our live blog coverage of this one-day international between England and New Zealand at Southampton. I’ll start with the bad news, which is that the weather has been a bit drizzly there and the toss is being pushed back very slightly to 10.40am. There is still considerable optimism that we will kick off at the planned time of 11am, however.

New Zealand won the first match, which was at Cardiff, with plenty in hand. England put up 291 in 50 overs, with four players making half centuries but no man getting beyond 72 (Jos Buttler) to make a game-shaping contribution. Tim Wigmore wrote of that one: “Hundreds for Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway as New Zealand punish England”; the tourists certainly didn’t hang about in their chase, they knocked those off with 26 balls unused.

Absolutely no reason that England cannot hit back today though and the odds are that we see a high quality and competitive contest.

There has been a nice sub plot around this series with the appearance of Andrew Flintoff, who had an awful accident while filming Top Gear, teaming up with the England squad for a bit of general coaching and mentoring. Liam Livingstone is one who enjoyed it.

“It’s incredible to have him,” Livingstone said. “He’s obviously been one of my heroes growing up. To have someone of his experience lingering around the dressing room is great for all the lads.

“When you see someone like Fred around, it’s always good to chat. Especially while you’re batting: there’s three and a half hours to pick the brains of someone who’s been there and done it.

“He’s probably a national hero, everybody loves that Fred’s joining us and I’m sure he’ll enjoy it as much himself. Over the next week or so, I’m sure he’ll have plenty of laughs inside there.”

More on Freddie as we have it and also we will have the toss and team news as soon as we can.

Jason Roy has got some back troubles and looks like to miss out, Adil Rashid has had some issues with cramp but not sure if he will play or not.

