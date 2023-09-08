England v New Zealand: Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell tons lead tourists to opening ODI win

England v New Zealand: First ODI, Cardiff England 291-6 (50 overs): Buttler 72; Ravindra 3-48 New Zealand 297-2 (45.4 overs): Mitchell 118* (91), Conway 111* (121) New Zealand won by eight wickets Scorecard.

England were beaten by eight wickets as New Zealand comfortably won the opening one-day international in Cardiff.

Set an imposing 292 for victory, unbeaten centuries from Devon Conway (111* off 121 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (118* off 91 balls) saw the Black Caps home with 4.2 overs to spare.

The pair added 180 for the third wicket in a patient run chase on a slow pitch.

All-rounder Ben Stokes made 52 on his return to ODI cricket as England posted 291-6.

Opener Dawid Malan made 54, captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 72 and Liam Livingstone entertained with his 39-ball 52.

Harry Brook, who was drafted into the squad as late batting cover, opened alongside Malan in the absence of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, who missed out through a shoulder injury and back spasm respectively. However, the Yorkshire batter was scratchy for his 25 from 41 balls.

But despite several contributions, none of England's batters were able to kick on in the style of the chanceless Conway, and Mitchell, who made the most of being dropped on 49.

Pace bowler Gus Atkinson, who has been named in England's provisional World Cup squad, made his ODI debut but went wicketless for 47 runs from his seven overs.

The second ODI in the four-match series continues in Southampton on Sunday.

England humbled as World Cup preparation continues

The talk around England's World Cup defence has been bubbling, even throughout the drawn T20 series that preceded these ODIs.

And in a repeat of the memorable 2019 final, and what will be England's opening fixture in 27 days' time, it was New Zealand who made a strong statement.

Conway and Mitchell were disciplined throughout, before capitalising late in the innings to target the spin of Adil Rashid and Livingstone to eventually cruise to victory.

Conway struck 13 fours in his knock before launching Livingstone down the ground for the winning runs with a six, and while England did not bowl particularly poorly, they were largely unthreatening.

New Zealand expertly withstood the economical spells of Chris Woakes and David Willey, but England are likely to rotate their bowlers throughout the series with Mark Wood and Sam Curran on the sidelines.

England's World Cup players are not going to feature in the ODIs against Ireland that conclude the summer, which leaves coach Matthew Mott and Buttler with just three more matches to figure out their strongest XI.

And they are no closer to answering the questions that remain, particularly around whether Brook should be included and the make-up of the bowling attack in Indian conditions, after their first outing.

More to follow.