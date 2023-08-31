England v Sri Lanka: Alice Capsey shines as hosts win rain-reduced T20 series opener

First T20, 1st Central County Ground, Hove: England 186-4 (17 overs): Capsey 51 (27), Wyatt 48 (30) Sri Lanka 55-3 (6 overs): De Silva 18 (8); Dean 1-6 England won by 12 runs (DLS) Scorecard

Alice Capsey hit a blistering half-century as England beat Sri Lanka by 12 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-affected T20 series opener at Hove.

The 19-year-old all-rounder hit five fours and three sixes in a dazzling knock of 51 from 27 balls to help England rack up 186-4 in an innings reduced to 17 overs after a delayed start.

Opener Danni Wyatt got the innings off to a flyer with a boundary-laden 48 from 30 balls.

In reply, Sri Lanka reached 23-0 from 3.1 overs before the rain returned and, when play resumed, the tourists were set a revised target of 68 from six overs - 45 more from 17 balls.

That was always going to be a hard ask and it became that much trickier when 17-year-old debutant Mahika Gaur removed Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu for her first England wicket.

Sri Lanka fought until the last with Nilakshi de Silva hitting three boundaries in a row to begin the last over but the visitors came up short.

England take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second T20 at Chelmsford on Saturday.

More to follow.