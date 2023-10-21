Is England v South Africa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

The Rugby World Cup is rapidly approaching its conclusion with the second semi-final being played between England and South Africa. They face each other on Saturday evening at the Stade de France in Paris, each hoping to secure a place in the final.

Steve Borthwick has named three changes to the England side that defeated Fiji in their quarter-final with Marcus Smith the most noticeable absentee. He picked up a head injury during the last match and won’t feature against the Springboks. Owen Farrell shined against the Pacific Islanders kicking a drop goal and a penalty late in the game to deny them a comeback.

South Africa, meanwhile, played out one of the matches of the tournament and indeed World Cup history when they defeated France 29-28. The game swung both ways with the Springboks able to come from behind and hold off the tourament hosts to reach the final four.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match plus get all the Rugby World Cup odds and tips here:

When is England vs South Africa?

The semi-final is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 21st October at Stade de Frace in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 7:15pm BST.

Registered users can also stream the match for free online on ITVX.

Team news

Steve Borthwick has made three changes to England’s starting XV from the side that defeated Fiji in the quarter-finals.

Marcus Smith doesn’t make the matchday 23 as Freddie Steward slots back in a full-back. Ellis Genge drops to the bench with Joe Marler in as the loose-head prop and George Martin takes Ollie Chessum’s place in the second row.

South Africa have named an unchanged side for their Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.

After pipping France in Paris last week, Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus have kept faith with the same starting line-up and bench.

Confirmed lineups:

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Jonny May, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Joe Marler, 2. Jamie George, 3. Dan Cole, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Martin, 6. Courtney Lawes, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Ellis Genge, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Ollie Chessum, 20. Billy Vunipola, 21. Danny Care, 22. George Ford, 23. Ollie Lawrence.

South Africa XV: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach; 1-Steven Kitshoff, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8-Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Willie Le Roux.

Odds

England - 9/2

Draw - 25/1

South Africa - 1/7

Prediction

England have made hard work out of a relatively simple run to the semi-finals but are clicking at the right time despite repeatedly changes in personnel. They could have enough quality to spring a surprise on South Africa but the reigning champions look like a more assured set-up and should get through a tight contest to reach the final.

England 22-29 South Africa.