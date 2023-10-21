Is England v South Africa on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Cricket World Cup match

England take on South Africa in a bid to get their ICC Cricket World Cup campaign back on track after two defeats from their opening three matches.

In Delhi, Jos Buttler’s side were left stunned and contemplating the nature of their 69-run defeat to Afghanistan, who only recently acquired full-ICC member status.

England’s batting had fallen apart, only Harry Brook managed to score a half-century as the wickets fell at intervals too regularly to chase down 284. The cracks that had been evident in their first two matches, when Joe Root and Dawid Malan were able to post significant totals, grew wider and became gaping holes.

It is worth remembering that England lost three matches and still qualified for the semi-finals when they went on to win the competition back in 2019, but with India, Australia and South Africa still to play, it is looking like a difficult task.

South Africa had a shock defeat of their own, a 38-run loss to The Netherlands, who are the only associate member in the tournament, where their batting, which had looked in good form ahead of the game, also struggled.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cricket World Cup fixture and get the latest odd here.

When is it?

England take on South Africa on Saturday 21 October at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, with the match starting at 9.30 am BST (2pm local time).

How can I watch it?

England vs South Africa will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket with coverage starting at 9 am.

For those in India, Star Sports will be showing the match in five different languages on TV.

The game can also be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

England are likely to receive a key boost with the return of Ben Stokes, who missed the first three matches with a hip injury, in addition to his constantly problematic left knee that has seen his role in the white-ball squad change from all rounder to batter only.

Odds

England 3/4

South Africa 11/10

Prediction

Both teams will want to put their recent defeats behind them and bounce back, but it will be a difficult contest, that the Proteas will edge to a 12-run victory.