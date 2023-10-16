England v South Africa, Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final: When is it and how to watch

Joe Marchant helped England secure victory against Fiji in Marseille - AP/Laurent Cipriani

England beat Fiji 30-24 in Marseille to secure their place in the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-finals, where they will face defending champions South Africa.

Captain Owen Farrell kicked 20 points to lead England in a gripping quarter-final victory, as the Pacific Islanders threatened a huge upset but were ultimately beaten by more experienced opponents.

England reach their sixth World Cup semi-final and will go in search of a fifth final appearance when they meet hosts South Africa in the last four after their thrilling one-point win over the hosts.

When is it?

England will play South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semi-final on Saturday, October 21. The game kicks off at 8pm (BST), 9pm local time.

Where is it?

Stade de France

Capacity: 80,023

In total, Stade de France has hosted 97 men’s test matches - Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

This stadium was historically built for the 1998 Fifa World Cup and has been the national stadium for France ever since as well as the home for the country’s rugby team. Les Bleus first played here on 7 February 1998, when Philippe Bernat-Salles and the late Christophe Dominici both crossed the whitewash in a 24-17 defeat of England.

It has a capacity of 80,023 which is why it has been the stomping ground for so many big matches, in total, the Stade de France has hosted 97 men’s test matches — including an RWC 1999 quarter-final and the France 2007 final.

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. England’s semi-final match will be on ITV 1. Read Telegraph Sport’s analysis of the best TV commentators and pundits.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match, if they are still available, can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

England’s results so far

South Africa’s results so far

Best of the latest odds

New Zealand: 13/10

South Africa: 7/2

England: 12/1

Argentina: 28/1

Odds correct as of October 15.

