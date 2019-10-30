England v South Africa, Rugby World Cup 2019 final: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Here's all you need to know about the Rugby World Cup 2019 final - Getty Images

What is it?

England v South Africa, the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. England made it, seeing off New Zealand on Saturday while South Africa saw off Wales in an underwhelming semi-final.

It is the most eagerly-anticipated international rugby match there is and only takes place every four years, with 80 minutes separating two teams from global domination.

Twenty teams started off RWC 2019 with the goal of becoming world champions, and the path to the final is never an easy one.

England last made the World Cup final in 2007 and won the tournament for the only time in their history in 2003.

When is it?

Saturday, November 2, 2019.

What time does it kick-off?

9am GMT, 6pm local (JST).

Read the full TV schedule for the final matches and our guide on where you can watch the final across the UK.

Where is it being held?

International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan. It was in this stadium that Japan had their famous win over Scotland in the pool stages and where both semi-finals were staged.

The stadium also hosted a number of football matches during the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

What happened last time out?

In the 2015 final, New Zealand secured back-to-back titles after overcoming Australia 34-17 at Twickenham. That final between Australia and New Zealand was the highest scoring Rugby World Cup final ever.

Man of the match was given to All Blacks fly-half Dan Carter, who in his 112th and final appearance in international colours scored 19 points and engineered his side to victory.

It was also the last time New Zealand rugby icons Richie McCaw, Ma’a Nonu, Conrad Smith and Keven Mealamu wore the famous all black jersey.

Dan Carter missed out on the World Cup final due to injury and was replaced by Stephen Donald Credit: Getty Images

Previous winners of the Rugby World Cup

New Zealand were looking to win their third successive Rugby World Cup but Steve Hansen's men could not overcome England.

England are the only northern hemisphere side to have won the tournament and have a chance to join Australia and South Africa on two World Cup victories.

A foreign coach has never managed to win a World Cup which means that England, coached by Australian Eddie Jones, have the chance to make history in that regard.

Recent player of the matches in World Cup Finals

One of England's squad could follow in the footsteps of one of these giants of the game who have won player of the match in the final.

2007: Victor Matfield (SA)

2011: Thierry Dusautoir (FRA)

2015: Dan Carter (NZ)

What are they saying?

Eddie Jones

"New Zealand are the God of rugby, so we had to take it to them," England head coach Jones said.

"We wanted to take it to them and show we could take the game to them, try to put them on the back foot as much as we could.

"They are a great team. They have won two World Cups in a row. They have got a great coach, a great captain, so we had to battle hard today.

"You always go in with an idea of how you want the game to be, but it never goes exactly like that.

"You have got to give so much credit to New Zealand, the way they kept fighting right until the end. We had to dig deep to win that game."

What are the latest odds?

England - 8/15

South Africa - 21/10

What is our prediction?

England must go into this match as favourites after defeating the All Blacks convincingly. South Africa will need to up their game after an underwhelming display against Wales. England by seven