England v South Africa, Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final: When is today's match and how to watch

Kolisi and Farrell will each be trying to get in the ear of referee Ben O'Keeffe

England and South Africa will do battle for the right to face New Zealand in next Saturday’s World Cup final. And Rassie Erasmus expects his side’s semi-final opponents England to have “some beef” with his Springboks due to their defeat in the final of the last showpiece.

South Africa director of rugby Erasmus began the mind games ahead of tonight’s Paris showdown by listing Steve Borthwick’s potential team selection. England are out for revenge after being beaten 32-12 by Erasmus’ side in the 2019 final in Japan when they were coached by Eddie Jones.

Reigning champions South Africa are overwhelming favourites for victory and expected to face New Zealand in the final.

“To talk about the All Blacks would be disrespectful to England because they’re a massive, massive speed bump for us to get over,” said Erasmus. “More so a pothole than a speed bump because I was just looking at the possible teams I think can play. They have so many experienced players that played against us last time. I think because they’ve played us in the World Cup final they will have some beef with us. I think they will be very physical, I think they will definitely step it up.”

When is it?

England play South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semi-final tonight, Saturday, October 21. The game kicks off at 8pm UK time, 9pm local time. That’s also 9pm South African time.

Where is it?

Stade de France

Capacity: 80,023

In total, Stade de France has hosted 97 men’s test matches - Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

South Africa have played here twice already during this year’s World Cup, losing to Ireland in the pool stages and beating France in the quarter finals. So far during this tournament England have yet to experience the stadium, which is in the north of Paris.

This stadium was historically built for the 1998 Fifa World Cup and has been the national stadium for France ever since as well as the home for the country’s rugby team. Les Bleus first played here on February 7, 1998.

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. England’s semi-final match will be on ITV 1. Read Telegraph Sport’s analysis of the best TV commentators and pundits.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

You can also follow the match here on our Telegraph Sport live blog.

Who is the referee?

Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) will take charge of England v South Africa. He will be joined by assistant referees Andrew Brace (Ireland) and Paul Williams (New Zealand) and TMO Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand).

O’Keeffe is the New Zealand official accused of not being up to the requisite standard by French captain Antoine Dupont in the wake of France’s quarter-final defeat to the Springboks last Sunday in Paris.

What is England’s team?

England have opted to bolster their starting scrum by picking Joe Marler in the first XV.

Marler and second-row George Martin come into the team in place of Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum respectively.

The other change is Freddie Steward replacing Marcus Smith at full-back. Smith has been ruled out of the semi-final owing to a concussion he suffered against Fiji in the quarter-final.

England’s replacements are otherwise unchanged, with Alex Mitchell preferred as the starting scrum-half to Danny Care.

England team to play South Africa

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 29 caps)

14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 77 caps)

13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 24 caps)

12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 57 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 63 caps)

10. Owen Farrell – captain (Saracens, 110 caps)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 87 caps)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 83 caps)

3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 105 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 74 caps)

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)

6. Courtney Lawes – vice-captain (Northampton Saints, 104 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 48 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 23 caps)

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 6 caps) 17. Ellis Genge – vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 56 caps) 18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 67 caps) 19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps) 20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps) 21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 94 caps) 22. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 89 caps) 23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)

What is South Africa’s team?

The Springboks have announced a team unchanged from the side that beat France in their epic quarter-final.

Having trialled a 7-1 bench split twice previously this year, in order to massively bolster their pack late in games, South Africa are instead continuing with five forwards and three backs in the replacements to play England. The starting half-backs will be Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok, with Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard waiting to replace them.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Mbongeni Mbonambi have recovered from injuries sustained against France. The back-row of Du Toit, Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen was central to South Africa’s victory over England in the 2019 World Cup final.

South Africa team to play England

15. Damian Willemse

14. Kurt-Lee Arendse

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Cheslin Kolbe

10. Manie Libbok

9. Cobus Reinach

1. Steven Kitshoff

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: 16. Deon Fourie 17. Ox Nche 18. Vincent Koch 19. RG Snyman 20. Kwagga Smith 21. Faf de Klerk 22. Handre Pollard 23. Willie Le Roux

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match, if they are still available, can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

England’s results so far

South Africa’s results so far

Best of the latest odds

South Africa: 2/9

England: 4/1

Draw: 28/1

Odds correct as of October 20. Having a punt? First take a look at these Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers.