England v South Africa player ratings: Owen Farrell shines but Handre Pollard delivers off the bench

Owen Farrell was excellent for England - AP/Aurélien Morissard

Handre Pollard kicked a last-gasp penalty as South Africa fought back to beat England 16-15 on Saturday and set up a Rugby World Cup final clash against fellow triple champions New Zealand.

The Springboks looked on the verge of defeat as England’s kicking game worked wonders at a rainy and windy Stade de France, but a late surge through RG Snyman’s try and Pollard’s kick with less than three minutes left gave them a scrappy win.

Here, Telegraph Sport runs the rule over the performances of both sides.

England

15. Freddie Steward

Marcus Smith was never starting this game. Steward was the rock England needed under the South African bombs. Brilliant kick chase to force a mistake from Willemse. 8

14. Jonny May

His remit is to chase high balls and he was quite frankly sensational, repeatedly exposing the diminutive Bok wings in the air. Who needs tries from their wings? 8

13. Joe Marchant

Barely touched the ball but made some important defensive interventions. England’s unsung hero of the World Cup will be sorely missed when he goes across Paris after the World Cup. 6

12. Manu Tuilagi

Barely used as an attacking weapon but filled his role in keeping the Springbok midfield honest. One silly penalty for grabbing Reinach nearly proved costly. 6

11. Elliot Daly

Outstanding. Set the tone for the aerial exchanges by winning the contest against Libbok and was pretty much flawless thereafter. Also laid a couple of huge hits on Vermeulen and Arendse. 9

10. Owen Farrell

The captain set the aggressive tone that England needed, even if he struggled with his rapport with O’Keefe. Perfect from the tee and his tactical kicks put South Africa in a world of pain. 8

9. Alex Mitchell

A coming of age performance against his one-time mentor Reinach, delivering a kicking masterclass at the base of the ruck. Also produced an outstanding tap on Arendse. 8

1. Joe Marler

More than held than his own as a scrummager against Malherbe and put a big hit on Du Toit, but did give away a pair of penalties for offside. 6

2. Jamie George

His value as a lineout operator was highlighted by the implosion suffered by Bongi Mbonambi even accounting for the one that slipped out of his hands. 7

3. Dan Cole

How would you like a nice slice of redemption pie? Exorcised four years’ worth of ghosts when he won a scrum penalty against Kitshoff. Also at the heart of the maul defence. 8

4. Maro Itoje

Head-to-head with Etzebeth did not directly really materialise but he pinched the first lineout and helped to dominate the maul exchanges and big rip on Kitshoff. 7

5. George Martin

Just his fourth Test start and outshone some much more celebrated second rows on the pitch, dishing out some monstrous hits and at the heart of the mauling efforts. 9

6. Courtney Lawes

Can England put him in cryotherapy until the next World Cup? Just the definition of a Test-match animal, coming up with some massive turnovers. 8

7. Tom Curry

Topped England’s tackle count for a second game running without missing a single one. Back to the form he was in the tournament four years ago. 8

8. Ben Earl

England’s player of the tournament and his energy just did not let up. To think Eddie Jones did not think he was a Test-match player. 8

Replacements

The bomb squad plan failed to detonate. England lost the match as the Springboks dominated the scrum in the second half. 2

South Africa

15. Damian Willemse

All over the shop; it was nonsensical that he continued for so long with Le Roux waiting in the wings. Calamitous. 3/10

14. Kurt-Lee Arendse

Among the world’s best and, a touch of clumsiness aside, one of few shining lights despite his malfunctioning backline. 5/10

13. Jesse Kriel

Barely touched the ball. Hardly to blame, with South Africa unable to use him effectively, but his impact was minuscule. 4/10

12. Damian de Allende

Like Kriel, De Allende struggled for involvement amid the aerial warfare, but was occasionally a physical beacon and grafted defensively. 5/10

11. Cheslin Kolbe

No one would have predicted May getting the better of the South African pocket-rocket - but that is how it went. 5/10

10. Manie Libbok

An accurate bomb led to the Springboks’ opening three points but from there it was quite tragic, proven by his first-half hooking. 4/10

9. Cobus Reinach

Again, no one would have predicted him as the inferior scrum-half on the night. But he was hassled by the English pack. 5/10

1. Steven Kitshoff

Replaced by Nche, being stripped by Itoje was the loosehead’s last act after Cole stood tall against his scrummaging might. 4/10

2. Mbongeni Mbonambi

The arrows faltered, his rabbiting got under O’Keeffe’s skin, and the gamble to ignore a bona fide replacement hooker looks somewhat foolish. 4/10

3. Frans Malherbe

The tighthead was there to scrummage but received precisely zero change from Marler and departed with his reputation tarnished. 4/10

4. Eben Eztebeth

The beating heart of the Springboks; harrying, harassing, hounding. Given his stature, the early replacement, with his team on the ropes, was staggering. 6/10

5. Franco Mostert

Topped the Springboks’ tackle count but was uncharacteristically dominated in the physical exchanges, particularly by the magnificent English tyro opposite. 5/10

6. Siya Kolisi (c)

Barely noticeable, eclipsed by the ubiquitous English back row. Two breakdown penalties in the first half nourished England’s belief. 4/10

7. Pieter-Steph Du Toit

The obstruction on May was his first major intervention, leading to a critical English three points, but the flanker’s engine is quite something. 5/10

8. Duane Vermeulen

Hammered by Daly in one of the match’s tone-setting moments and struggled to impose himself thereafter. Rattled by English aggression. 4/10



Replacements

Pollard’s early arrival steadied the ship, Nche’s scrummaging succour and Snyman’s dynamism emboldened South Africa for the finale. 8/10

Deon Fourie (for Kolisi, 50), Ox Nche (for Kitshoff, 49), Vincent Koch (for Malherbe, 55), RG Snyman (for Etzebeth 46), Kwagga Smith (for Vermeulen, 50), Faf de Klerk (for Reinach, 43), Handré Pollard (for Libbok, 31), Willie le Roux (for Willemse, 44).

