England v South Africa LIVE: Rugby World Cup 2023 latest updates and build-up to semi-final tonight

England and South Africa clash at the Stade de France this evening to see which side will join New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final.

Steve Borthwick’s men performed admirably and executed their best match of the tournament when they defeated Fiji in the previous round. Captain Owen Farrell justified the head coach’s decision to start him at fly half by kicking a drop goal and penalty late in the match to ensure his team halted a resurgence from the Pacific Islanders. However, South Africa are a totally different prospect and England must face them without the help of Marcus Smith who misses the match through injury.

The Springboks will be confident. They’re the reigning world champions and triumphed in one of the greatest World Cup matches when they defeated France 29-28 in the quarter-finals. The game swung both ways throughout the 80 minutes but South Africa managed to come from behind to defeat the tournament hosts and reach the final four.

Follow along for all the updates from this semi-final below, plus get the latest odds and tips for England vs South Africa right here.

England vs South Africa live

England take on South Africa in Rugby World Cup semi-finals at Stade de France (8pm BST, ITV)

Steve Borthwick makes three changes to England team; South Africa unchanged

Winner will take on New Zealand in the final after All Blacks crushed Argentina

South Africa captain Kolisi talks up role of giant lock 'enforcer’

19:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Eben Etzebeth’s influence on and off the field for South Africa is likely to be a key factor in tonight’s Rugby World Cup semi-final, as it proved last weekend when the Springboks eliminated France in the last eight.

The imposing lock, whose gladiatorial style has made him first choice in the Springbok second row for more than a decade, turned in a match-winning performance in the 29-28 victory over France and is his team’s mainstay, according to captain Siya Kolisi.

“He is the enforcer, the guy who makes sure the discipline is good amongst the team and he is always there for anyone who needs help,” Kolisi said. “He will fight through anything to put on that green and gold jersey. He is the most experienced guy in the team. He will fight through injury and he inspires all of us.”

Etzebeth, who has 117 caps and skippered the Boks in Kolisi’s injury-enforced absence earlier this year, overcame an early tournament shoulder scare to turn in an inspired performance in last Saturday’s narrow quarter-final win over France, even though he was sin-binned near half-time.

”He was special last week, He always gives 100 per cent for the team, at training, how he sees the game, his influence among the group,“ Kolisi continued. ”When he got that yellow card, I know him, he would want to pay back to the team. He was huge last week. A lot of players did well but he was really amazing.”Â

The two sides of Rassie Erasmus, the puppet master pulling South Africa’s strings at Rugby World Cup

19:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus – who led South Africa to victory at the last World Cup as head coach – has been trying some mindgames this week, by talking up England’s threat and then trying to predict the entire English XV (something he didn’t get particularly close with, as it turns out).

Here’s a closer look at South Africa’s puppet master:

How to watch England v South Africa tonight

18:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

If you want to watch the match tonight on TV in the UK – while following along to The Independent’s live coverage, obviously – then you can tune in live on ITV1, where coverage begins at 7.15pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Registered users can also stream the match for free online on ITVX via the website and app.

Sinfield calls on England to ‘rip into South Africa'

18:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Another England coach, Kevin Sinfield, has demanded England’s players empty the tanks tonight to ensure they are not left with lifelong regrets.

For eight of the starting XV it is the chance to avenge their defeat to the Springboks in the 2019 final when the expectations generated by a thumping victory over New Zealand a round earlier were ground into the Yokohama Stadium turf.

Steve Borthwick’s England were given little hope of challenging for South Africa’s crown due a dismal series of warm-up fixtures which extended their losing run to five defeats in six Tests, yet they are the only unbeaten side left in the tournament.

Defence coach Sinfield sees the benefit of continuing to confront adversity head on at the Stade de France.

“I am certainly not overwhelmed. I understand the challenge in front of us,” the English rugby league great said. “But I don’t mind being backed into a corner, don’t mind being written off, don’t mind being slammed, don’t mind being in the thick of a pretty tough circumstance.

“I just think that we’re in a World Cup semi-final, there is a lot of good in us, there are a lot of things to be excited about. Coming up against South Africa will let us know where we’re at. But for our players, they are so excited to be out there. Rewind eight weeks to the end of August and it was pretty grim for us, but we want them to absolutely rip into it on Saturday night.

“We want them to give everything they’ve got, otherwise you end up with a load of regrets for the rest of your life. We are really looking forward to this - we are coming up against the best team in the world at the weekend.”

England are ready for South Africa’s ‘dark arts’

18:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Indeed, England are ready for scheming from South Africa.

Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus is accomplished at what Wales head coach Warren Gatland describes as “dark arts”, such as using mind games to give his side an edge, especially through the use of social media to “control the agenda”.

The most recent example are rumours that the Springboks used HIAs in their quarter-final victory over France last Sunday to give forwards Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Bongi Mbonambi a rest – a claim denied by Erasmus.

England’s attack coach Richard Wigglesworth insists his side know they will be targeted in the last-four showdown in Paris and even believes that their media output is being monitored closely.

“I’m sure that, with the smarts of their coaching team, they will try to throw stuff at us, no doubt. Will that be the winning and losing of this game? Probably not,” Wigglesworth said.

“It will probably be the big bits of the game that decides that and then they’ll give those little nuances a chance. I wouldn’t like to guess what they are going to try and do because I know they will watch and hear everything we say. I wouldn’t like to try and give anyone a head start.”

Springboks desperate to deny favourites tag but reality set to bite England

18:37 , Lawrence Ostlere

South Africa have been doing their best to play down the favourites tag, in a week of mind games leading up to this semi-final showdown tonight. Here’s Luke Baker o their efforts to downplay England’s underdog status:

South Africa revel in mind games and winning the mental battle that always precedes the on-pitch war. More often than not, it eventually leads to victory once the final whistle has blown.

Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus particularly enjoys this arena, whether attempting to name England’s team on a Monday ahead of the weekend’s game, making pointed remarks about referees or taking to Twitter/X to defend his players against slights – both real and perceived.

So the context of this weekend’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against England provides an interesting challenge.

England vs South Africa

18:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good evening from a rather wet and wild Paris, where the wind is whipping around the suburb of Saint Denis and the rapidly filling Stade de France with kick off creeping ever closer. The inclement weather isn’t likely to do much for a game we were already expecting to be pretty kick-heavy - the aerial contest, and any resultant scrums, will obviously be key.

It’s been a long day for both sets of players, plenty of thumbs a-twiddling with a 9pm kick off local time. Can England lift their game to meet the Springboks’ might?

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster: ‘I don’t care who wins’

18:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

New Zealand boss Ian Foster plans to enjoy a bowl of popcorn while watching England’s blockbuster with South Africa after his side eased into the Rugby World Cup final by dispatching Argentina.

Foster can put his feet up for tonight’s colossal semi-final clash between Steve Borthwick’s men and the Springboks thanks to a crushing 44-6 success over Los Pumas in Paris.

The 58-year-old expects an “interesting contrast of styles” in the other last-four fixture and is not bothered who the All Blacks face in next week’s showpiece match at Stade de France.

New Zealand barely broke sweat in booking an unprecedented fifth World Cup final appearance and now have the luxury of an extra day’s rest as they await the identity of their ultimate opponents.

“I’ll be watching it,” said Foster. “I’ll probably have some popcorn and sit there and watch it and I don’t care who wins. We’re very much in a focus-about-ourselves stage.

“One thing that extra day does give us, it gives us a bit of a chance to have a break mentally and not to spend too much juice worrying about if it’s them, if it’s them.

“They’re both good teams. South Africa have been playing some brilliant rugby the last few weeks and are clearly on top of their game.

“But we’ve also seen an English side that just build away quietly and are probably starting to understand how they want to play and they’re starting to get really good at how they want to play and believe in that.

“It will be an interesting contrast of styles.”

18:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Before we take a closer look at tonight’s mouthwatering contest between England and South Africa, first a look at what happened last night, by Harry Latham-Coyle in Paris:

Rugby beauty comes in many forms – as New Zealand showed against Argentina. Perhaps it is Will Jordan that takes your fancy, his 31 tries in 30 Tests rugby’s equivalent of the golden ratio. Perhaps you are entranced by Mark Tele’a, sinewy and sinuous, gliding in and out of contact like an electric eel. Or could it be Richie Mo’unga and his teasing grin, most often flashed at a grasping Argentine after a coquettish click of the heels on a night where the fly half seemed to step into space at will.

But it was the All Blacks’ muscle-men and their rugged charm that laid the foundations for the decorative touches elsewhere. And to think New Zealand had entered this tournament with questions about their ability to assert themselves up front; this was a frightening display of forward strength, leaving Argentina’s Rugby World Cup dreams buried beneath the black mass.

England v South Africa line-ups

18:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

And here is how the two teams line up this evening.

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Jonny May, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Manu Tuilagi, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Joe Marler, 2. Jamie George, 3. Dan Cole, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. George Martin, 6. Courtney Lawes, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Ellis Genge, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Ollie Chessum, 20. Billy Vunipola, 21. Danny Care, 22. George Ford, 23. Ollie Lawrence.

South Africa XV: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach; 1-Steven Kitshoff, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8-Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Willie Le Roux.

England v South Africa team news

18:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Steve Borthwick has made three changes to England’s starting XV from the side that defeated Fiji in the quarter-finals.

Marcus Smith doesn’t make the matchday 23 as Freddie Steward slots back in a full-back. Ellis Genge drops to the bench with Joe Marler in as the loose-head prop and George Martin takes Ollie Chessum’s place in the second row.

South Africa have named an unchanged side for their Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.

After pipping France in Paris last week, Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus have kept faith with the same starting line-up and bench.

17:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

The England players will remember the feeling. Look back on the images of that night in Yokohama and see the empty eyes, despair writ large on wounded faces as South Africa celebrated beyond them. The Springboks had not just secured World Cup victory but romped to it, an England side coursing with optimism after a stunning semi-final performance against New Zealand left lifeless and limp.

To some extent, it is a low from which England have never recovered.

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s full semi-final preview below:

England v South Africa – Rugby World Cup

15:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage of this Rugby World Cup semi-final between England and reigning champions South Africa in Paris.