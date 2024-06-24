England v Slovenia TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online tomorrow

England take on Slovenia in a bid to cement their status as Group C winners, after an underwhelming start to Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate and England have been criticised for their performance during the lacklustre 1-1 draw against Denmark, and the tepid performance has put huge pressure on the national side to perform.

England players were forced to go on the defensive, with Harry Kane hitting out at ex-players turned pundits who have been widely criticising the team, and urged both fans and media to judge the side after the tournament.

The Slovenia match offers a chance to right some wrongs and England were boosted on Monday with both Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw taking part in training. England go into the game top of the group with four points, two more than both Denmark and Slovenia, and need either a win or a draw to guarantee at least second place in the group regardless of the outcome of Denmark’s match against Serbia.

If Slovenia and Denmark both win on Tuesday, England would finish third, which would probably still be enough to qualify as, since the Euros expanded to 24 teams in 2016, four points has always been enough to go through as a best third-placed team. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group C decider:

When is England v Slovenia?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 25 June at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne.

What TV channel is it on?

England v Slovenia will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting at 6.45pm. The match can also be streamed live online via the ITVX platform and app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the England team news?

Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw both took part in England training on Monday ahead of the side’s final Euro 2024 group match against Slovenia.

The left-back conundrum has already been prominent in Gareth Southgate’s thinking but the issue now shows signs of easing. Shaw was named in Southgate’s squad for the tournament as the only specialist in the position, but he was not even fit enough to be on the bench for the game against Denmark and had been training on his own. Whether he is now fit enough to start ahead of the right-footed Trippier remains to be seen.

The issue of England’s stilted attacking play in the first two games means at least one change further forward is almost guaranteed. The Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment in midfield appears to have reached its conclusion and Southgate may either opt to bring Conor Gallagher in as a straight replacement or drop Jude Bellingham back into the position, move Phil Foden infield tot he No 10 role where he is more effective and start either Anthony Gordon or Eberechi Eze on the left.

Slovenia star Benjamin Sesko suffered from muscle cramps in the last match, but should be fine to play here. There is uncertainty over Jan Oblak, who missed training on Saturday without an explanation, while Timi Max Elsnik and Adam Gnezda Cerin look to be carrying knocks still, with Jon Gorenc Stankovic on standby.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Gallagher; Saka Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporar, Sesko

Odds

England 3/10

Draw 3/1

Slovenia 15/2

Prediction

It’s hard to imagine England will suddenly find a fluency and creativity that they have not shown in the tournament so far, but with all the pressure there is additional hope for an improvement. England 1-0 Slovenia

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.