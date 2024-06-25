England v Slovenia LIVE: Line-ups and team news as Conor Gallagher set to start Euro 2024 clash

Conor Gallagher is set to start for England against Slovenia (The FA via Getty Images)

England look to immediately bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark last week as they face Slovenia in their final group game at Euro 2024 tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side sit top of the group on four points, knowing that a win will take them through in first place and straight to a last-16 tie in Gelsenkirchen on 30 June. But before them stands a plucky Slovenia side who were unlucky not to beat Serbia in their most recent group game. Having drawn their first game to Denmark, they sit on two points and know that a win (and perhaps even a draw) will see them into the round of 16.

The Three Lions have put themselves in a decent position in the group, but the pressure is on as nothing other than a win – and perhaps one that reminds us of their previous billing among the tournament favourites – will be enough for many back at home.

Follow all the latest updates from England’s final group game below.

England face Slovenia in their final group game, with kick-off at 8pm BST in Cologne

The Three Lions are under pressure to perform well after a disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark in their second game

Conor Gallagher expected to start in the only change from the first two matches

09:48 , Sonia Twigg

Declan Rice says James McClean’s criticism may have come from “bitterness towards me not playing for Ireland”, although he was keen to praise what he had thought was a good relationship with the retired winger. McClean created headlines as a pundit on Irish national station RTE, by describing his former international teammate as “overrated” and “not world class”, with follow-up comments on the passive nature of his game. Rice won three caps for Ireland in 2018, where he was a teammate to McClean, before switching to England.

The Arsenal midfielder was mostly conciliatory when the comments were put to him, albeit with one bite. Rice similarly referenced McClean’s comments from 2019, when he said those not “proud” to play for Ireland should “sod off and play for someone else”.

Declan Rice offers surprising response to ‘bitter’ James McClean criticism

Predicted line-ups

09:27 , Sonia Twigg

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Gallagher; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporar, Sesko

England qualify for last 16 with a game to spare

09:18 , Sonia Twigg

England have already qualified for the last 16 after Spain beat Albania 1-0 on Monday.

Gareth Southgate’s team already have a points tally of four, which will be enough for them to qualify as one of the four best third-place teams.

England cannot finish lower than third.

What is the England team news?

09:03 , Sonia Twigg

Gareth Southgate ruled Luke Shaw out of England’s final Euro 2024 group match against Slovenia, with Conor Gallagher expected to be the only change from the side that started against Denmark.

The Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment in midfield appears to have reached its conclusion and Southgate is likely to bring Gallagher in as a straight replacement, with Phil Foden backed to start despite looking out of place on the left.

Slovenia star Benjamin Sesko suffered from muscle cramps in the last match, but should be fine to play here. There is uncertainty over Jan Oblak, who missed training on Saturday without an explanation, while Timi Max Elsnik and Adam Gnezda Cerin look to be carrying knocks still, with Jon Gorenc Stankovic on standby.

How to watch England vs Slovenia

08:43 , Sonia Twigg

When is England v Slovenia?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 25 June at the Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne.

What TV channel is it on?

England v Slovenia will be shown on ITV1 with coverage starting at 6.45pm. The match can also be streamed live online via the ITVX platform and app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

08:15 , Sonia Twigg

England take on Slovenia in a bid to cement their status as Group C winners, after an underwhelming start to Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate and England have been criticised for their performance during the lacklustre 1-1 draw against Denmark, and the tepid performance has put huge pressure on the national side to perform.

England players were forced to go on the defensive, with Harry Kane hitting out at ex-players turned pundits who have been widely criticising the team, and urged both fans and media to judge the side after the tournament.

The Slovenia match offers a chance to right some wrongs. England go into the game top of the group with four points, two more than both Denmark and Slovenia, and need either a win or a draw to guarantee at least second place in the group regardless of the outcome of Denmark’s match against Serbia.

If Slovenia and Denmark both win on Tuesday, England would finish third, which would be enough to go through as a best third-placed team.

07:57 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live build up and coverage of England vs Slovenia in Cologne.

England were widely criticised following their lacklustre 1-1 draw against Denmark, but still go into their third group game top of the group and with a good chance of qualifying.

Slovenia have drawn both their matches in the tournament, against Serbia and Denmark.