England v Samoa, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

England last played Samoa in the 2017 autumn internationals - Reuters/Paul Childs

England previously met Samoa during the pool stages of the 1995, 2003 and 2007 editions of the Rugby World Cup.

In their most recent meeting outside of a World Cup, England secured a 48-14 victory over Samoa at Twickenham during the 2017 autumn internationals.

When is it?

England will play Samoa on Saturday, October 7, with the match kicking off at 4.45pm (BST, 5.45pm local time).

Where is it?

Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the home of French football team LOSC Lille. The stadium was renamed in 2013, following the death of the former Mayor of Lille and former prime minister of France Pierre Mauroy.

With a capacity of just over 50,000, Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the one of the largest stadiums in France. Built in 2012, the stadium features a retractable roof and has solar panels and two wind turbines, which provide an electricity supply.

The stadium will host five pool-stage matches including two of England’s games and will also be the venue for the handball and basketball tournaments in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Stade Pierre Mauroy was one of the venues for the the football European Championship finals in 2016 - Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Who is the referee?

Andrew Brace will take charge of this fixture. Brace came in for criticism back in 2020 for his performance in England’s Autumn Nations Cup game against France but is now a regular for top Tests, including recently England’s loss to Argentina and Scotland’s Six Nations win over Wales.

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. This match will be on ITV1.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match are still available and can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

What is the recent history between the teams?

England and Samoa have played each other on eight occasions with England maintaining a 100 per cent record having won every match.

What are England’s pool other matches?

Who is in the England squad?

England’s squad selection for the Rugby World Cup was severely disrupted by injuries and suspensions. Steve Borthwick named his 33-man squad on August 7. But after that date:

Owen Farrell received a four-match ban – that ruled him out of the opening two World Cup games – for a high-tackle during a warm-up match against Wales;

Jack van Poortvliet was ruled out of the squad through injury, and replaced by Alex Mitchell;

Billy Vunipola was suspended for three games, for a similar high tackle against Ireland, but had his ban reduced by attending “tackle school” and returned against Japan;

Anthony Watson was sidelined by injury and replaced by Jonny May.

You can read Will Greenwood’s verdict on the men who have been selected.

Who is in the Samoa squad?

Seilala Mapuusa, the Samoa coach, has picked three former All Blacks in his World Cup squad: fly-half Lima Sopoaga, flanker Steven Luatua and prop Charlie Faumuina. Fly-half Christian Leali’ifano, also in the Samoa squad, represented Australia at the 2019 World Cup.

Mapuusa also announced co-captains for the World Cup, with Chris Vui and Michael Alaalatoa sharing leadership duties.

Samoa’s squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Backs: Neria Foma’i, Alai D’Angelo Leuila, Nigel Ah Wong, Ben Lam, Ed Fidow, Tumua Manu, Danny Toala, Ulupano Junior Seuteni, Duncan Paia’aua, Lima Sopoaga, Christian Leali’ifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Ereatara Enari, Melani Matavao.

Forwards: Fritz Lee, So’otala Fa’aso’o, Jordan Taufua, Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Steven Luatua, Taleni Seu, Chris Vui (co-capt), Sam Slade, Theo McFarland, Brian Alainu’uese, Charlie Faumuina, Paul Alo-Emile, Michael Alaalatoa (co-capt), Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai