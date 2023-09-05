England v Samoa, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

England last played Samoa in the 2017 autumn internationals - Reuters/Paul Childs

England previously met Samoa during the pool stages of the 1995, 2003 and 2007 editions of the tournament.

In their most recent meeting outside of a World Cup, England secured a 48-14 victory over Samoa at Twickenham during the 2017 autumn internationals.

When is it?

England will play Samoa on Saturday, October 7, with the match kicking off at 4.45pm British Summer Time (5.45pm local time).

Where is it?

Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the home of French football team LOSC Lille. The stadium was renamed in 2013, following the death of the former Mayor of Lille and former Prime Minister of France Pierre Mauroy.

With a capacity of just over 50,000, Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the one of the largest stadiums in France. Built in 2012, the stadium features a retractable roof and has solar panels and two windmills, which provide an electricity supply.

The stadium will host five pool-stage matches including two of England’s pool matches and will also be the venue for the handball and basketball tournaments in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Stade Pierre Mauroy was one of the playing venues during the 2016 European Championship - Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Who is the referee?

Andrew Brace will take charge of this fixture. Brace came in for criticism back in 2020 for his performance in England’s Autumn Nations Cup game against France but is now a regular for top Tests, including recently England’s loss to Argentina and Scotland’s Six Nations win over Wales.

How to watch on TV

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are announced by the broadcaster.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What is the recent history between the teams?

England and Samoa have played each other on eight occasions with England maintaining a 100 per cent record having won every match.

What are England’s pool other matches?

Saturday, Sept 9 – England v Argentina, Stade de Marseille, 8pm (BST)

Sunday, Sept 17 – England v Japan, Stade de Nice, 8pm

Saturday, Sept 23 – England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Who is in the England squad?

England’s squad selection for the Rugby World Cup was severely disrupted by injuries and suspensions. Steve Borthwick named his 33-man squad on August 7. But after that date:

You can read Will Greenwood’s verdict on the men who have been selected.

What is the latest news on Samoa?

Seilala Mapuusa, the Samoa coach, has picked three former All Blacks in his World Cup squad: fly-half Lima Sopoaga, flanker Steven Luatua and prop Charlie Faumuina. Fly-half Christian Leali’ifano, also in the Samoa squad, represented Australia at the 2019 World Cup.

Mapuusa also announced co-captains for the World Cup, with Chris Vui and Michael Alaalatoa sharing leadership duties.

Samoa’s squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Backs: Neria Foma’i, Alai D’Angelo Leuila, Nigel Ah Wong, Ben Lam, Ed Fidow, Tumua Manu, Danny Toala, Ulupano Junior Seuteni, Duncan Paia’aua, Lima Sopoaga, Christian Leali’ifano, Jonathan Taumateine, Ereatara Enari, Melani Matavao.

Forwards: Fritz Lee, So’otala Fa’aso’o, Jordan Taufua, Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Steven Luatua, Taleni Seu, Chris Vui (co-capt), Sam Slade, Theo McFarland, Brian Alainu’uese, Charlie Faumuina, Paul Alo-Emile, Michael Alaalatoa (co-capt), Jordan Lay, Seilala Lam, Sama Malolo, Luteru Tolai