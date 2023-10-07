England v Samoa LIVE: Rugby World Cup result and final score as late Danny Care try prevents upset

Danny Care scored the winning try seven minutes from time to spare England’s blushes and complete a 18-17 victory over superb Samoa in their Rugby World Cup Pool D clash on Saturday.

Two tries from winger Nigel Ah-Wong had Samoa leading deep into the match, but their dreams of a first win over England were ended by poor discipline as they lost centre Tumua Manu to a yellow card and conceded repeated penalties that gave England the territory they needed.

England lost 30-22 to Fiji in a warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup and may meet them again in the quarter-finals, where they will need an improved performance after a sloppy showing against Samoa where they made numerous handling errors and battled with the high tempo game of the Pacific Islanders.

England had secured top spot in Pool D but advance with a clean sweep of four wins after lock Ollie Chessum scored their opening try on a day when captain Owen Farrell broke Jonny Wilkinson’s points record of 1,178 as he kicked three penalties.

FULL-TIME: England 18-17 Samoa

TRY! England 18-17 Samoa (Care, 73 mins)

PENALTY! England 11-17 Samoa (Farrell, 58 mins)

NO TRY! England 8-17 Samoa - Chessum and Marchant scores ruled out by TMO

PENALTY! England 8-17 Samoa (Sopoaga, 48 mins)

TRY! England 8-14 Samoa (Ah-Wong, 29 mins)

TRY! England 8-7 Samoa (Ah-Wong, 22 mins)

PENALTY! England 8-0 Samoa (Farrell, 18 mins) - Farrell breaks points record

TRY! England 5-0 Samoa (Chessum, 9 mins)

19:28 , Ben Fleming

England turned a stunning half-time deficit into the most unconvincing of wins over Samoa to finish their 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stage campaign with a 100 per cent record but find themselves with far more questions than answers heading into the knockouts.

Before this summer, England had never lost to a Pacific Island nation but following a historic warm-up defeat to Fiji at Twickenham and this fortunate let-off in Lille, they seem to have developed an Achilles heel at the worst possible time. As a quarter-final rematch against the Fijians looms next weekend, barring any Portuguese heroics in the group-stage finale on Sunday evening, England have an identity crisis.

If Steve Borthwick’s side are looking for positive omens, they could perhaps latch on to the fact that the only time an England team had trailed Samoa at half-time in their previous eight victories came at the 2003 World Cup, when a 16-13 deficit in Melbourne became a 35-22 triumph by full-time. And we know how that tournament ended for the Red Rose.

But even the most optimistic of England fans surely won’t be mentioning the current side in the same breath as the World Cup winners and, judging by the boos that rang round Stade Pierre-Mauroy at full-time following the narrowest of escapes, there aren’t many optimistic supporters left.

Read Luke Baker's report from this afternoon's match in Lille:

That’s not all for tonight

19:15 , Ben Fleming

England vs Samoa may be over but we’ve still got more rugby in store. Kick-off for the crunch clash between Ireland and Scotland is under way and you can follow it all on The Independent below:

19:05 , Ben Fleming

That’s the end of the road for Samoa in this tournament but what a display to finish on. The result may not have gone their way but they gave it there all.

For England, the quarter-finals await. Fiji will most likely be the opponents and there will be plenty of work to do in the week based on that performance.

Owen Farrell, England’s captain, speaking after the game

19:01 , Ben Fleming

“It was scrappy. Didn’t feel like the best from us but all the credit has to go to Samoa and the way they came out to fire shots at us. It was tough to deal with - we didn’t deal with it discipline-wise and with mistakes but I’m glad we found a way back in and a way to win.”

On breaking Jonny Wilkinson’s points record: “I don’t know what it means at the minute; I’m still thinking about the game and it will be like that for the next few days. but I guess it will be something I look back on a little bit further down the line.”

18:58 , Ben Fleming

Contrasting emotions at full-time:

18:52 , Ben Fleming

It was ugly but England have snuck through tonight in Lille. Here’s the match-winning moment from Danny Care off the bench:

18:49 , Ben Fleming

England learn their lesson and look after the ball for the remaining moments. It’s thumped out of play and England have won. Just.

Samoan players sink to their knees; how close they were to a famous victory.

Danny Care is the difference with his try and last-gasp tackle and England have a narrow win after a very disappointing performance.

England 18-17 Samoa

18:47 , Ben Fleming

79 mins: And now perhaps a match-winning tackle from Care!

England have the territory and the ball but Steward needlessly kicks it away and Samoa surge up the pitch. From right to left they go and they look like they are about to over in the corner with Fomai but England are saved by Care’s remarkable last-ditch tackle.

So close for the Pacific Islanders.

England 18-17 Samoa

18:45 , Ben Fleming

78 mins: Huge hit from Martin! Sopoaga is hanging back, waiting for the drop-goal attempt but the ball comes to him late and he’s forced to run it.

The English substitute meets him with a crunching challenge which dislodges the ball and gifts England back possession.

England 18-17 Samoa

18:43 , Ben Fleming

76 mins: More scrums now as Samoa have the put in. Can they find a late score to wrestle back the victory?

TRY! England 18-17 Samoa (Care, 73 mins)

18:41 , Ben Fleming

73 mins: At long last England have their try as Care nips in under the post from the scrum.

A long, drawn-out saga with various failed scrums but England come away with the points and have the lead as Farrell adds the extra two.

England 11-17 Samoa

18:37 , Ben Fleming

71 mins: Lucky from England. Early fails to control the ball at the back of the scrum and Matavao nips in to claim the loose ball.

But the substitute knocks on shortly after and gifts England a scrum again in a promising position.

England 11-17 Samoa

18:34 , Ben Fleming

68 mins: Care adds a bit of impetus off the bench as the replacement scrum-half almost squirms over at close range. The play almost breaks down but back they come for a penalty on the five-yard line.

SIN BIN! England 11-17 Samoa

18:33 , Ben Fleming

67 mins: A tackle in the air from Manu on Farrell and he’s sent to the sin bin after an accumulation of penalties from Samoa.

Can England capitalise?

England 11-17 Samoa

18:29 , Ben Fleming

65 mins: Oh my! What a nightmare for Farrell. He takes too long with his kick and he’s timed out by the shot clock just as he goes to strike the ball.

Very poor from England’s now record points holder and England remain six behind.

England 11-17 Samoa

18:27 , Ben Fleming

64 mins: The concern for George came after a high tackle from Alo-Emile. TMO takes a look but it’s just a penalty. England opt for the posts again.

England 11-17 Samoa

18:25 , Ben Fleming

63 mins: Chessum makes another surge down the left side but he inadvertently knocks it out of play as he looks to get back to his feet.

Just not going England’s way at the minute.

What’s more, there’s concern now for George who is down receiving treatment.

PENALTY! England 11-17 Samoa (Farrell, ‘58 mins)

18:18 , Ben Fleming

Farrell knocks over the points and England have their first points of the half.

England 8-17 Samoa

18:17 , Ben Fleming

56 mins: Samoa are saved by TMO once again as Marchant’s try is ruled out for a forward pass in the build-up.

Back they come for an earlier penalty and England will opt for the three points this time.

England 8-17 Samoa

18:14 , Ben Fleming

55 mins: The Samoan celebrations tell you all you need to know. Superb defence from the Pacific Islanders who win a penalty and survive that huge wave of English pressure.

England 8-17 Samoa

18:12 , Ben Fleming

54 mins: NO TRY! Chessum is adjudged to have made a second movement from the ground and so the try isn’t awarded.

Back to the lineout England go.

England 8-17 Samoa

18:09 , Ben Fleming

54 mins: A chance again for England as they head to the corner, once more. The maul falls inches short of the line as England look to bundle over from short range.

Chessum thinks he may have got it down over the line...TMO to check.

Before that, a bit of pushing and shoving from both sides. The usual stuff.

England 8-17 Samoa

18:06 , Ben Fleming

51 mins: England’s Ford-Farrell pairing has run it’s course for today as the former makes way for Smith. The Harlequins man goes to full-back with Steward moving to wing and Marchant coming into the centres.

PENALTY! England 8-17 Samoa (Sopoaga, 48 mins)

18:02 , Ben Fleming

The fly-half adds the extras and Samoa extend their lead.

England 8-14 Samoa

18:01 , Ben Fleming

47 mins: After a brief spell of possession for England, they are back under the cosh as Samoa continue their charge up the pitch. Samoa continue to find quick ball but England just about scramble to prevent Ah-Wong from converting again in the corner.

Back for a penalty, though, and a chance to extend their lead.

England 8-14 Samoa

17:57 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: England kick for the corner but they are struggling for quick ball from the breakdown and it’s given away!

Paia’aua surges down the left-hand side but it’s a superb tackle from Farrell to deny a near-certain score.

England 8-14 Samoa

17:55 , Ben Fleming

43 mins: A better start from England, no doubt, as Curry makes a menace of himself at the breakdown to win a timely penalty for his side.

KICK-OFF: England 8-14 Samoa

17:52 , Ben Fleming

England emerge from the tunnel and the travelling fans in Lille will be hoping for a much-improved performance after the break.

Samoa get us under way, then...

HALF-TIME: England 8-14 Samoa

17:43 , Ben Fleming

Work to be done for England.

HALF-TIME: England 8-14 Samoa

17:41 , Ben Fleming

Let’s have a look at the three first-half tries.

Ollie Chessum powered over in the first ten minutes as England started brightly:

But Samoa responded with Ah-Wong’s tidy finish down the right:

And the Samoan winger would find a second with a superb piece of handling and footwork from a cross-field kick:

HALF-TIME: England 8-14 Samoa

17:38 , Ben Fleming

The resulting maul goes nowhere as Farrell eventually knocks the ball on to bring the first half to a close.

After the early Chessum score, England have been dominated by Samoa and should perhaps count themselves fortunate that they remain only seven points behind.

Plenty to ponder for Steve Borthwick and his side at the break.

England 8-14 Samoa

17:37 , Ben Fleming

40 mins: And now perhaps a chance for England to get some points. A penalty is given up by Samoa and Ford kicks for the corner on the brink of half-time.

England 8-14 Samoa

17:36 , Ben Fleming

39 mins: Wave after wave of Samoan pressure as they look for that deserved third try before the break. England do enough, though, to disturb the ball at the ruck and win a vital penalty and a chance to slow this game down.

England 8-14 Samoa

17:33 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: Another big slice of fortune for England as Ah-Wong’s foot just drifts into touch as the winger thinks he has touched down for a first-half World Cup hat-trick.

I’m not quite sure how England are still within seven points. A desperately unlucky few moments for Samoa.

DISALLOWED! England 8-14 Samoa

17:28 , Ben Fleming

33 mins: A huge let-off for England.

Paia’aua had capitalised on Mithcell’s miscued box kick to score Samoa’s third try. Even the conversion had been taken but the TMO takes a belated look at it once again and it’s ruled out for a Samoan knock on.

Very fortunate for the men in white.

TRY! England 8-14 Samoa (Ah-Wong, 29 mins)

17:22 , Ben Fleming

A potential try of the tournament!

Ah-Wong collects Sopoaga cross-field kick brilliantly, as the ball just drifts over Steward’s head, and shows superb skill to get the ball down before he steps out of the try zone.

TMO gives it a check but it stands and Samoa are ahead in quite brilliant fashion.

England 8-7 Samoa

17:20 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: A stellar period of pressure from Samoa as they again force the issue on the edge of the 22. England concede another penalty and their opponents opt for the corner...

England 8-7 Samoa

17:18 , Ben Fleming

26 mins: McFarland has been playing like a man possessed in these early stages and it takes three England players to bring the flanker down as he collects Sopoaga’s cross-field kick.

But he still mananges to get off an offloadwhich almost results in another Samoan try. England, however, do well to rip the ball near the tryline.

A scrum it will be.

TRY! England 8-7 Samoa (Ah-Wong, 22 mins)

17:14 , Ben Fleming

Samoa bounce back!

What a superb, free-flowing move to get on the board. Soft hands from the Pacific Islanders and it’s Luatua who releases Ah-Wong down the right. The winger has space and can’t be stopped as he bulldozes over the line.

Sopoaga adds the conversion and there’s just one point in it now.

England 8-0 Samoa

17:12 , Luke Baker

Owen Farrell has surpassed Jonny Wilkinson as England’s all-time leading points scorer in international rugby.

The Saracens fly half overtook Wilkinson’s tally of 1,179 points during England’s World Cup meeting with Samoa in Lille. He had missed an early chance to break the record as his conversion attempt from near the left touchline after Ollie Chessum’s ninth-minute try drifted wide but the 32-year-old did accomplish the feat by slotting a straightforward penalty on 17 minutes and moving to 1,181 points, receiving a congratulatory slap on the back from Jamie George on his way back to halfway.

PENALTY! England 8-0 Samoa (Farrell, 18 mins)

17:08 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: An infringement in the middle of the park from Samoa and England opt to kick.

A simpler chance for Farrell this time..and he converts to become England’s record points scorer, overtaking the great Jonny Wilkinson whose record stood for 22 years.

England 5-0 Samoa

17:05 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: An electric start from Tuilagi against his country of birth as the centre surges through once again. He can’t quite find the ball out to Marchant on the wing and Samoa eventually do well to win the lineout as England look to squeeze in down the right side.

PENALTY MISSED! England 5-0 Samoa

17:02 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: Taumateine has a simple chance to get Samoa on the board swiftly after that England score but he uncharacteristically pulls the penalty kick wide and the scores remain as they were.

TRY! England 5-0 Samoa (Chessum, 9 mins)

16:58 , Ben Fleming

The perfect start for England who work it excellently from the lineout. The Samoan defence overcommit as Steward releases Tuilagi to create a two-on-one.

He feeds Chessum on the wing and the England lock charges over the line for the first score.

Farrell can’t add the extras so Jonny Wilkinson’s record is safe for now.

England 0-0 Samoa

16:57 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: A rare sight as the loose ball arrives at the hands of George on the winger. The hooker needs no second invitation and charges down the wing before kicking over the top. A superb chase from May forces Samao to clear for touch and England will have the ball again.

England 0-0 Samoa

16:55 , Ben Fleming

6 mins: Samoa opt not to contest the lineout and do well to repel the shove from England’s lineout. Borthwick’s side throw bodies into the resulting ruck but an eventual knock on and penalty allows Samoa to clear.

England 0-0 Samoa

16:53 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: Notch that one up as an early win for England as they secure a penalty from the scrum. From the lineout, it’s a superb drive into the 22 and, although the play breaks down, the ref goes back for an earlier penalty and and England kick into the corner.

Big opportunity for an early score here.

England 0-0 Samoa

16:51 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: A busy start as both sides get plenty of ball in hand in the early exchanges. Scrum time now on the edge of England’s 22.

KICK-OFF! England 0-0 Samoa

16:48 , Ben Fleming

The anthems are sung, Samoa perform their Siva Tau and we are all set here in Lille for the final group game as Ford gets England under way.

England vs Samoa

16:40 , Ben Fleming

The players emerge from the tunnel and kick-off is just moments away now.

But first, the national anthems...

16:35 , Ben Fleming

The fans are here and kick-off is just ten minutes away...

16:32 , Ben Fleming

Closing in on kick-off here in Lille. Here’s a final reminder of how Pool D looks:

1st. England - 14 points

2nd. Argentina - 9 points

3rd. Japan - 9 points

4th. Samoa - 6 points

5th. Chile - 0 points

Manu Tuilagi comes full circle for historic Rugby World Cup showdown with extra meaning

16:30 , Ben Fleming

Back to tonight’s game. And although, England vs Samoa in Pool D at the 2023 Rugby World Cup may not go down as the most important fixture in the tournament’s history, for the Tuilagi rugby dynasty, it will be one of the most special and historic days of their sporting lives as the youngest member of the rugby-playing clan faces his homeland for the very first time.

After more than a decade in the international game, there is little that Manu Tuilagi hasn’t done but when he pulls on the No 13 England jersey on Saturday in Lille, he will be squaring off against not only the country in which he was born but the very team after which he was named.

One final chance to read Luke Baker's preview for this afternoon's clash below:

Manu Tuilagi comes full circle for historic World Cup showdown with extra meaning

16:28 , Ben Fleming

Earlier in the afternoon, Wales wrapped up their group-stage campaign with a 43-19 win over Georgia to maintain an unbeaten march to the quarter-finals.

Warren Gatland’s team needed one point to finish top of Pool C after securing a last-eight place almost two weeks ago by defeating Australia in record-breaking fashion.

And they accomplished it on the same ground that 16 years ago Fiji condemned them to a World Cup pool-stage exit.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit scored three tries, while there were also touchdowns for prop Tomas Francis, full-back Liam Williams and centre George North.

16:25 , Ben Fleming

And last night it was the turn of France to book their spot in the knockout stages after a thumping win over Italy.

Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert’s lightning-quick passing and inspired try lifted Les Bleus to the top of Pool A with other tries by Damian Penaud (2), Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Peato Mauvaka, Yoram Moefana (2) and Thomas Ramos, who also scored 15 points from the tee.

Fabien Galthie’s team, without Dupont as the mercurial scrumhalf recovers from cheekbone surgery, won all their group games and are likely to face defending champions South Africa on October 15, even if Ireland and Scotland are still possible opponents for a place in the last four.

The full match report for that one is also below:

16:20 , Ben Fleming

Two teams have already secured their spots in the quarter-finals over the last couple of days, so let’s take a brief look back at those matches.

On Thursday, the All Blacks stormed into the World Cup quarter-finals with another mesmeric display of attacking rugby to put down an initially troublesome Uruguay 73-0 in their final Pool A match on Thursday.

After losing their tournament opener to France, New Zealand ran in 11 tries against Namibia, 14 against Italy and added another 11 against Los Teros at OL Stadium.

Damian McKenzie score two tries and made a couple more in an outstanding display, while winger Will Jordan grabbed his 26th and 27th five-pointers in only his 28th test with a performance just as good.

You can read the full match report below:

England vs Samoa - Line-ups

16:15 , Ben Fleming

Around half an hour to go until kick-off. Here’s a reminder of how both sides will line up:

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Jonny May, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 13 Manu Tuilagi, 14 Joe Marchant; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Samoa XV: 1 Jordan Lay, 2 Sama Malolo, 3 Michael Alaalatoa (captain); 4 Sam Slade, 5 Brian Alainu’u’ese; 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Fritz Lee, 8 Steven Luatua; 9 Jonathan Taumateine, 10 Lima Sopoaga; 11 Neria Fomai, 12 Danny Toala, 13 Tumua Manu, 14 Nigel Ah-Wong; 15 Duncan Paia’aua.

Replacements: 16 Seilala Lam, 17 James Lay, 18 Paul Alo-Emile, 19 Sootala Fa’aso’o, 20 Alamanda Motuga; 21 Melani Matavao, 22 Christian Leali’ifano, 23 Miracle Fai’ilagi.

16:10 , Ben Fleming

The former Scotland full-back has been writing a weekly column for The Independent throughout the tournament and this week, he focuses in on tonight’s crunch game between Scotland and Ireland.

Scotland need to upset the odds to stand a chance of reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

How can they do that? Hogg explains below:

16:00 , Ben Fleming

Jamie George would welcome the opportunity for England to embark on a historical maiden tour of Samoa as part of a reshaped global calendar.

England clash with Seilala Mapusua’s underdogs in their final World Cup group game in Lille on Saturday in what will be only the ninth meeting between the rivals and their first since 2017.

Of the previous encounters, none of them have been staged in Samoa, while England’s total visits to the Pacific Islands consist of two Tests played in Fiji in 1988 and 1991.

The game’s powerbrokers are seeking to establish a two-division international competition operating in the July and November windows, with the summer potentially offering scope to play in a region that is estimated to supply 20 per cent of all professional players across the world.

Read the thoughts of the England hooker below:

Steve Borthwick ready for "physical" Samoa test

15:50 , Ben Fleming

Steve Borthwick’s side have enjoyed a great start to their Rugby World Cup, winning all three of their games so far. England came into this tournament after a disappointing run of results but have so far looked like a much-improved outfit.

For Borthwick, however, there is still more to work on as they face off against Samoa, who beat England in a pre-World Cup warm-up fixture.

“Whilst we are of course pleased with our results and qualification into the pool stages, we want to continue our improvement with a positive performance against a difficult and in-form Samoa team,” said Borthwick. “Samoa are renowned for their physicality and this last game in the pool stages will be an excellent test for us as we continue in our Rugby World Cup journey.

“We are delighted to be heading back to Lille for this weekend’s fixture, where we enjoyed seeing so many England supporters for our last match. Once again, we look forward to seeing a sea of white England shirts in the stands of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday.”

It’s not been all plain sailing for England this week after flanker Jack Willis was ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup to continue his streak of injury misfortune.

The back-rower featured in three of England’s warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament, coming off the bench against Wales and Ireland and starting against Fiji at Twickenham, before making his World Cup debut against Chile.

In that game, Willis played the full 80 minutes and scored a try in a 71-0 win but suffered a neck injury that has now ruled him out of the remainder of the competition, meaning he will be sent home from France.

Read more, including the thoughts of head coach Steve Borthwick, below:

15:30 , Ben Fleming

The Rugby World Cup is hotting up as teams seek to secure their places in the quarter-finals.

The top two nations from each of the four pools will progress to the last eight, with the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October in Marseille and Paris.

In the event of a two-way tie, the nation that won the encounter between the two teams will progress; in the event of a three-way tie, the nation that finishes with the best points difference will finish on top, followed by the team that won the fixture between the two remaining teams.

Teams receive four points for a win, with a bonus point available for scoring four tries or more. A losing bonus point is received if you finish within seven points of your opponents; a draw is worth two points.

Read about all the key permutations as teams head into the final round of group-stage fixtures:

15:25 , Ben Fleming

Final preparations

Manu Tuilagi comes full circle for historic Rugby World Cup showdown with extra meaning

15:20 , Ben Fleming

England vs Samoa in Pool D at the 2023 Rugby World Cup may not go down as the most important fixture in the tournament’s history, especially given that one team are already through to the quarter-finals and the other all but out.

However, for the Tuilagi rugby dynasty, it will be one of the most special and historic days of their sporting lives as the youngest member of the rugby-playing clan faces his homeland for the very first time.

After more than a decade in the international game, there is little that Manu Tuilagi hasn’t done but when he pulls on the No 13 England jersey on Saturday in Lille, he will be squaring off against not only the country in which he was born but the very team after which he was named.

Read Luke Baker's preview for this afternoon's clash below:

Manu Tuilagi comes full circle for historic World Cup showdown with extra meaning

15:10 , Ben Fleming

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Jonny May, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 13 Manu Tuilagi, 14 Joe Marchant; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Samoa XV: 1 Jordan Lay, 2 Sama Malolo, 3 Michael Alaalatoa (captain); 4 Sam Slade, 5 Brian Alainu’u’ese; 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Fritz Lee, 8 Steven Luatua; 9 Jonathan Taumateine, 10 Lima Sopoaga; 11 Neria Fomai, 12 Danny Toala, 13 Tumua Manu, 14 Nigel Ah-Wong; 15 Duncan Paia’aua.

Replacements: 16 Seilala Lam, 17 James Lay, 18 Paul Alo-Emile, 19 Sootala Fa’aso’o, 20 Alamanda Motuga; 21 Melani Matavao, 22 Christian Leali’ifano, 23 Miracle Fai’ilagi.

15:05 , Ben Fleming

Samoa also make significant alterations, including an entirely new front row as captain Michael Alaalatoa is promoted to the starting XV. Sam Slade and Brian Alainu’u’ese are the locks while Lima Sopoaga is fit to return at fly half, with the former All Black taking over from Christian Leali’ifano.

There are only three survivors from Samoa’s last meeting with England in 2017: the Lay brothers and Melani Matavao.

15:00 , Ben Fleming

England make sweeping changes after their second-string thrashed Samoa, with Tom Curry making an immediate return to the starting side after serving his two-match suspension. George Ford, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi combine in a familiar midfield as Joe Marchant is pushed out to the wing, leaving no place for five-try Henry Arundell.

Jack Willis will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering a neck injury; England are yet to confirm a replacement.

14:50 , Ben Fleming

When is England vs Samoa?

The match is due to kick off at 4:45pm BST, 5:45pm local time, at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 4:15pm. Registered users can also watch the match from the same time online on ITVX.

14:44 , Luke Baker

England have the luxury of knowing they have already qualified for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as winners of Pool D but will try to build momentum for the knockout stages by beating Samoa in Lille.

Wins of varying ease and quality against Argentina, Japan and Chile have put Steve Borthwick’s team top of the group on 14 points and they will prepare for a quarter-final, likely to be against Fiji, by facing another Pacific Island nation.

Seilala Mapusua’s Samoa side currently sit fourth in Pool D after securing a win against Chile in their opening match and can mathematically still reach the knockout stages, although it would take an unlikely set of circumstances including a huge bonus-point victory and a draw between Japan and Argentina.

Here's everything you need to know.

14:39 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Samoa in Lille as England look to maintain momentum heading into the knockout stage of this Rugby World Cup.

Samoa can still mathematically qualify, although need the most unlikely set of results, but will want to make a statement as they look for a first-ever win over England.

It’s also a special day for Manu Tuilagi and his family as he plays the country of his birth, and the team he was named after, for the first time in his career.

Stick with us for full coverage