England v Samoa LIVE: Score and updates from Rugby World Cup 2023 as Ford and Farrell start together

Having beaten Japan and Argentina earlier in the tournament, England have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup but there is a chance Samoa could sneak through to the knockout rounds.

If Japan and Argentina draw without a bonus point, Samoa could take the second quarter-final place on offer if they beat England by 29 points with a try bonus point.

Steve Borthwick has made 14 changes to the starting England team from their 71-0 win against Chile. The same front row of Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Dan Cole from the last match against Samoa start again in this one, alongside six other teammates who featured at Twickenham. Owen Farrell is two points away from becoming England’s all-time leading point-scorer putting an end to Jonny Wilkinson’s 22-year stint at the top of the tree.

Jonny May is the only member of the starting XV to have scored a try against Samoa, his last being part of a brace at Twickenham in 2014 while Tom Curry returns from his suspension to earn his 49th cap.

England vs Samoa

England face Samoa at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille in their final Rugby World Cup pool match

The match kicks off at 16:45 BST

Samoa have never beaten England but must win by 29 points or more to reach the last eight

England centre Manu Tuilagi faces the country of his birth for the first time

16:25 , Ben Fleming

And last night it was the turn of France to book their spot in the knockout stages after a thumping win over Italy.

Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert’s lightning-quick passing and inspired try lifted Les Bleus to the top of Pool A with other tries by Damian Penaud (2), Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Peato Mauvaka, Yoram Moefana (2) and Thomas Ramos, who also scored 15 points from the tee.

Fabien Galthie’s team, without Dupont as the mercurial scrumhalf recovers from cheekbone surgery, won all their group games and are likely to face defending champions South Africa on October 15, even if Ireland and Scotland are still possible opponents for a place in the last four.

The full match report for that one is also below:

16:20 , Ben Fleming

Two teams have already secured their spots in the quarter-finals over the last couple of days, so let’s take a brief look back at those matches.

On Thursday, the All Blacks stormed into the World Cup quarter-finals with another mesmeric display of attacking rugby to put down an initially troublesome Uruguay 73-0 in their final Pool A match on Thursday.

After losing their tournament opener to France, New Zealand ran in 11 tries against Namibia, 14 against Italy and added another 11 against Los Teros at OL Stadium.

Damian McKenzie score two tries and made a couple more in an outstanding display, while winger Will Jordan grabbed his 26th and 27th five-pointers in only his 28th test with a performance just as good.

You can read the full match report below:

England vs Samoa - Line-ups

16:15 , Ben Fleming

Around half an hour to go until kick-off. Here’s a reminder of how both sides will line up:

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Jonny May, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 13 Manu Tuilagi, 14 Joe Marchant; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Samoa XV: 1 Jordan Lay, 2 Sama Malolo, 3 Michael Alaalatoa (captain); 4 Sam Slade, 5 Brian Alainu’u’ese; 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Fritz Lee, 8 Steven Luatua; 9 Jonathan Taumateine, 10 Lima Sopoaga; 11 Neria Fomai, 12 Danny Toala, 13 Tumua Manu, 14 Nigel Ah-Wong; 15 Duncan Paia’aua.

Replacements: 16 Seilala Lam, 17 James Lay, 18 Paul Alo-Emile, 19 Sootala Fa’aso’o, 20 Alamanda Motuga; 21 Melani Matavao, 22 Christian Leali’ifano, 23 Miracle Fai’ilagi.

16:10 , Ben Fleming

The former Scotland full-back has been writing a weekly column for The Independent throughout the tournament and this week, he focuses in on tonight’s crunch game between Scotland and Ireland.

Scotland need to upset the odds to stand a chance of reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

How can they do that? Hogg explains below:

Jamie George keen to ‘grow the game’ with historic England tour of Samoa

16:00 , Ben Fleming

Jamie George would welcome the opportunity for England to embark on a historical maiden tour of Samoa as part of a reshaped global calendar.

England clash with Seilala Mapusua’s underdogs in their final World Cup group game in Lille on Saturday in what will be only the ninth meeting between the rivals and their first since 2017.

Of the previous encounters, none of them have been staged in Samoa, while England’s total visits to the Pacific Islands consist of two Tests played in Fiji in 1988 and 1991.

The game’s powerbrokers are seeking to establish a two-division international competition operating in the July and November windows, with the summer potentially offering scope to play in a region that is estimated to supply 20 per cent of all professional players across the world.

Read the thoughts of the England hooker below:

Jamie George keen to ‘grow the game’ with historic England tour of Samoa

Steve Borthwick ready for “physical” Samoa test

15:50 , Ben Fleming

Steve Borthwick’s side have enjoyed a great start to their Rugby World Cup, winning all three of their games so far. England came into this tournament after a disappointing run of results but have so far looked like a much-improved outfit.

For Borthwick, however, there is still more to work on as they face off against Samoa, who beat England in a pre-World Cup warm-up fixture.

“Whilst we are of course pleased with our results and qualification into the pool stages, we want to continue our improvement with a positive performance against a difficult and in-form Samoa team,” said Borthwick. “Samoa are renowned for their physicality and this last game in the pool stages will be an excellent test for us as we continue in our Rugby World Cup journey.

“We are delighted to be heading back to Lille for this weekend’s fixture, where we enjoyed seeing so many England supporters for our last match. Once again, we look forward to seeing a sea of white England shirts in the stands of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday.”

15:40 , Ben Fleming

It’s not been all plain sailing for England this week after flanker Jack Willis was ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup to continue his streak of injury misfortune.

The back-rower featured in three of England’s warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament, coming off the bench against Wales and Ireland and starting against Fiji at Twickenham, before making his World Cup debut against Chile.

In that game, Willis played the full 80 minutes and scored a try in a 71-0 win but suffered a neck injury that has now ruled him out of the remainder of the competition, meaning he will be sent home from France.

Read more, including the thoughts of head coach Steve Borthwick, below:

Rugby World Cup permutations: Which teams can qualify for quarter-finals?

15:30 , Ben Fleming

The Rugby World Cup is hotting up as teams seek to secure their places in the quarter-finals.

The top two nations from each of the four pools will progress to the last eight, with the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October in Marseille and Paris.

In the event of a two-way tie, the nation that won the encounter between the two teams will progress; in the event of a three-way tie, the nation that finishes with the best points difference will finish on top, followed by the team that won the fixture between the two remaining teams.

Teams receive four points for a win, with a bonus point available for scoring four tries or more. A losing bonus point is received if you finish within seven points of your opponents; a draw is worth two points.

Read about all the key permutations as teams head into the final round of group-stage fixtures:

England vs Samoa - live updates

15:25 , Ben Fleming

Final preparations

Manu Tuilagi comes full circle for historic Rugby World Cup showdown with extra meaning

15:20 , Ben Fleming

England vs Samoa in Pool D at the 2023 Rugby World Cup may not go down as the most important fixture in the tournament’s history, especially given that one team are already through to the quarter-finals and the other all but out.

However, for the Tuilagi rugby dynasty, it will be one of the most special and historic days of their sporting lives as the youngest member of the rugby-playing clan faces his homeland for the very first time.

After more than a decade in the international game, there is little that Manu Tuilagi hasn’t done but when he pulls on the No 13 England jersey on Saturday in Lille, he will be squaring off against not only the country in which he was born but the very team after which he was named.

Read Luke Baker’s preview for this afternoon’s clash below:

England vs Samoa - Line-ups

15:10 , Ben Fleming

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Jonny May, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 13 Manu Tuilagi, 14 Joe Marchant; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 George Martin, 20 Billy Vunipola; 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Ollie Lawrence.

Samoa XV: 1 Jordan Lay, 2 Sama Malolo, 3 Michael Alaalatoa (captain); 4 Sam Slade, 5 Brian Alainu’u’ese; 6 Theo McFarland, 7 Fritz Lee, 8 Steven Luatua; 9 Jonathan Taumateine, 10 Lima Sopoaga; 11 Neria Fomai, 12 Danny Toala, 13 Tumua Manu, 14 Nigel Ah-Wong; 15 Duncan Paia’aua.

Replacements: 16 Seilala Lam, 17 James Lay, 18 Paul Alo-Emile, 19 Sootala Fa’aso’o, 20 Alamanda Motuga; 21 Melani Matavao, 22 Christian Leali’ifano, 23 Miracle Fai’ilagi.

England vs Samoa - Samoa team news

15:05 , Ben Fleming

Samoa also make significant alterations, including an entirely new front row as captain Michael Alaalatoa is promoted to the starting XV. Sam Slade and Brian Alainu’u’ese are the locks while Lima Sopoaga is fit to return at fly half, with the former All Black taking over from Christian Leali’ifano.

There are only three survivors from Samoa’s last meeting with England in 2017: the Lay brothers and Melani Matavao.

England vs Samoa - England team news

15:00 , Ben Fleming

England make sweeping changes after their second-string thrashed Samoa, with Tom Curry making an immediate return to the starting side after serving his two-match suspension. George Ford, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi combine in a familiar midfield as Joe Marchant is pushed out to the wing, leaving no place for five-try Henry Arundell.

Jack Willis will miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering a neck injury; England are yet to confirm a replacement.

England vs Samoa - key details

14:50 , Ben Fleming

When is England vs Samoa?

The match is due to kick off at 4:45pm BST, 5:45pm local time, at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 4:15pm. Registered users can also watch the match from the same time online on ITVX.

14:44 , Luke Baker

England have the luxury of knowing they have already qualified for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as winners of Pool D but will try to build momentum for the knockout stages by beating Samoa in Lille.

Wins of varying ease and quality against Argentina, Japan and Chile have put Steve Borthwick’s team top of the group on 14 points and they will prepare for a quarter-final, likely to be against Fiji, by facing another Pacific Island nation.

Seilala Mapusua’s Samoa side currently sit fourth in Pool D after securing a win against Chile in their opening match and can mathematically still reach the knockout stages, although it would take an unlikely set of circumstances including a huge bonus-point victory and a draw between Japan and Argentina.

Here’s everything you need to know.

England vs Samoa - live updates

14:39 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Samoa in Lille as England look to maintain momentum heading into the knockout stage of this Rugby World Cup.

Samoa can still mathematically qualify, although need the most unlikely set of results, but will want to make a statement as they look for a first-ever win over England.

It’s also a special day for Manu Tuilagi and his family as he plays the country of his birth, and the team he was named after, for the first time in his career.

Stick with us for full coverage