England v Japan, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

Elliot Daly is fully aware of the threat posed by Japan - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Lewis Ludlam will start at No 8 for England against Japan today, after Steve Borthwick shuffled his deck following the suspension handed down to Tom Curry.

Ludlam’s inclusion means Ben Earl will start at openside flanker, with captain Courtney Lawes retaining his spot at No 6.

Billy Vunipola, who was banned for the final warm-up match against Fiji and Saturday’s 27-10 victory over Argentina that opened Pool D after being sent off for a dangerous tackle against Ireland last month, has been named on the bench.

England name their team to face Japan

When is it?

England will play Japan today, with the match kicking off at 8pm British Summer Time (9pm local time).

What is the latest team news?

Kyle Sinckler will play his first match of the tournament as part of a new-look front-row which also features Joe Marler, while Jamie George will start at hooker.

Sinckler missed the opening 27-10 victory over Argentina with a pec injury but was given the all clear to resume full training this week.

Borthwick has kept other changes to a minimum, with Ludlam’s inclusion the only other change to the XV which started in Marseille last weekend.

The backline is unchanged with Borthwick resisting the temptation to give game time to more members of his squad in favour of building cohesion and continuity.

Where is it?

At the Stade de Nice, in the city of Nice on the French Riviera. The city’s football team OGC Nice, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos, play their home games there and the stadium also hosts occasional Toulon rugby matches. For rugby matches, the stadium has a capacity of a little more than 35,000.

The Stade de Nice before a Europa Conference League football match last season - Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Who is the referee?

Nika Amashukeli will take charge of this game. The Georgian was in the headlines this summer after awarding one of the first red cards using the new off-field bunker, after Owen Farrell’s yellow card against Wales was upgraded to red.

In an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport earlier this year he talked about his experiences refereeing and being stabbed after a game.

How to watch on TV

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are announced by the broadcaster.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What are the players saying?

By Daniel Schofield, Deputy Rugby Union Correspondent, in Nice

Second row Maro Itoje insists England are content to keep winning “by any means necessary” going into their second pool match against Japan.

After Tom Curry’s red card, England dug deep to beat Argentina 27-10 in Marseille last Saturday with all their points coming from the boot of fly-half George Ford. Coming into the World Cup, England had only scored five tries in their four warm-up games.

Facing a Japan team lacking in form may represent an opportunity for England to expand their horizons but Itoje is adamant that they will not deviate from their tactical template. “As with any team, but particularly with the opposition that we are facing this weekend, the aim and the objective for our team, both as individuals and as a collective, is to impose our game on them,” Itoje said. “We know they move the ball. We know they are a very clever team that comes up with clever plays. However, the goal and task is to enforce an English style of rugby on this game. We want to throw our best hand and we want to defend it well. We want to impose our physicality on them.

“Obviously we would like to score tries and score loads of tries, but for me it is by any means necessary. As long as we get the win. Every game is different and will present different challenges. I think that the task is to find ways to get on the positive side of the result.”

Maro Itoje looked back to his best in England's win over Argentina - PA/Mike Egerton

England came into the tournament under considerable pressure after losing five of their past six games. Wing Jonny May admits the fear of a further failure weighed heavily on him going into the Argentina game.

“I dread to think how it would have been in camp if we had lost that game,” May said. “It has been a tough, tough four-six weeks. Rugby is a cruel game and can catch you at any point. You have to be on it the whole time and do everything you possibly can and even when you do all that then rugby can sometimes punish you anyway.

“I live with that bit of fear. I think the boys do as well but some boys are more reward driven. I am probably more threat driven. I am worried about things that can go wrong. Either way rugby has to keep you on your toes the whole time and Japan are a dangerous team, they move and pass the ball more than anyone else in the world so we are going to have to be on it. We are going to have to be sharp.”

What is the recent history between the teams?

England and Japan have only met once previously at the World Cup, during the pool stages of the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1987, when England won 60-7.

In their two other meetings outside of a World Cup, England secured 35-15 and 52-13 victories over Japan during the 2018 and 2022 autumn internationals respectively.

What are England’s Pool D matches?

Saturday, September 9 – England 27 Argentina 10

Sunday, September 17 – England v Japan, Stade de Nice, 8pm

Saturday, September 23 – England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Saturday, October 7 – England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Who is in the England squad?

England’s squad selection for the Rugby World Cup was severely disrupted by injuries and suspensions, particularly Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola who were banned for the opening match against Argentina.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester), Dan Cole (Leicester), Tom Curry (Sale), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), David Ribbans (Toulon), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Walker (Harlequins), Jack Willis (Toulouse).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Racing 92), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Sale), Ollie Lawrence (Bath), Max Malins (Bristol), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais), Jonny May (Gloucester), Alex Mitchell (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Manu Tuilagi (Sale), Ben Youngs (Leicester).

You can read Will Greenwood’s verdict on the men who have been selected.