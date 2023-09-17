England v Japan player ratings: Ben Earl produces dynamic display while Freddie Steward shines

Ben Earl carried with purpose throughout - PA/Mike Egerton

England remained undefeated at the 2023 Rugby World Cup with a grinding victory over Japan in Nice.

The performance perhaps lacked the attacking panache many were hoping for but Borthwick’s side once again showcased that practicality and tactical kicking will remain the bedrock of their strategy.

England

15. Freddie Steward

Dented Japan’s defensive line when running back kicks. A couple of spills with signs of better linking. Excellent finish for the third try. 7/10

14. Jonny May

A dumb late tackle on Lomano Lemeki gifted Japan three points. Far more assured in the second half, looking for work and clearing things up. 6/10

13. Joe Marchant

Japan did well to repel his early run and Marchant constantly scrambled when England were stretched, which was quite often. Carving angles useful when called upon. 7/10

12. Manu Tuilagi

Waited over half an hour for his first carry, then had two in two minutes. Obsolete for long passages but helped force a pivotal five-metre scrum later. 6/10

11. Elliot Daly

The starting backline selection placed heavy onus on him as a roaming playmaker and some dribbling grubbers, such as his very first, worked. 7/10

10. George Ford

After a Marseille masterclass, a trickier night. Unconvincing first quarter but responded with a dink that led to Ludlam’s try. Superb, left-footed touch for Steward’s try. 7/10

9. Alex Mitchell

Rushed a pass from a rumbling maul but recovered to save England from a charge-down. Sparky around the fringes but kicking inconsistent. 6/10

Alex Mitchell's kicking remains something of a problem area - Getty Images/Nicolas Tucat

1. Joe Marler

Justified his start. Pounced for an important jackal in the opening minutes. Cannot take much credit for his try-scoring header but it was handy. 7/10

2. Jamie George

There were more line-out blemishes and George fumbled on the stroke of half-time after England had gone to the corner. Remains a vital leader nonetheless. 7/10

3. Kyle Sinckler

Robust enough in the scrum and often on hand to carry or pull-back passes. Grew into the game and almost sent Lawes clear in the second half. 6/10

4. Maro Itoje

Rose to pressurise Japan’s throw before Ludlam’s try and then had a trundle up-field. Thumping tackle earned a turnover. 7/10

5. Ollie Chessum

Quietly excellent in the opening game and dovetailed well with Lawes and Itoje at the line-out, helping to spoil Japan’s platform. 7/10

6. Courtney Lawes (c)

Phenomenal against Argentina and full of big contributions here. He nabbed a line-out to end the first quarter, carried prominently and stayed alert to score. 7/10

7. Ben Earl

Collared for penalties that brought Japan’s first six points and part of a line-out mix-up but England’s leading light in attack later. Loads of energy, as ever. 8/10

8. Lewis Ludlam

Steve Borthwick’s dogged utility man barged over for a vital try and was characteristically industrious. Did knock on with his last act, which was unfortunate. 7/10

Replacements

Theo Dan for George, 74

Ellis Genge for Marler, 59

Will Stuart for Sinckler, 50

George Martin for Lawes, 64

Billy Vunipola for Ludlam, 50

Ben Youngs for Mitchell, 59

Marcus Smith for Steward, 69

Ollie Lawrence for Tuilagi, 69

The bench men overpowered Japan, justifying the manner in which Steve Borthwick ordered his squad of 23. Youngs and Smith were particularly sharp as Vunipola and Genge brought punch, landing a bonus point for England. Martin has settled into his role nicely as well.

