England v Japan live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

...after that Fijian win, England’s quarter-final opponents - should they progress that far, as expected - will come from Pool C.

So it’s either Fiji, Wales or Australia. At this stage, who’s your money on?

Me? Australia, but my money’s remaining firmly in my pocket.

After that phenomenal Fijian victory, eyes now turn to Nice, and England’s Pool D clash with Japan.

Ahead of kick-off, why not get into drop-goals; specifically, how Japan can stop England’s new weapon.

“It is virtually impossible [to stop them]. You can’t get to them. You saw that in the 2003 final when Australia knew exactly what was coming but it was impossible to stop. If the pass from the scrum half to the fly half is clean then it is impossible to stop.”

Fiji have done it!

Magnificent!

Over in Saint-Etienne...

... a thrilling finish is in store.

There are seven minutes left and Eddie Jones’s Australia currently trail Fiji by seven points, with the Pacific Islanders needing a win to keep their tournament hopes alive.

England starting XV: F Steward; J May, J Marchant, M Tuilagi, E Daly; G Ford, A Mitchell; J Marler, J George, K Sinckler, M Itoje, O Chessum, C Lawes (c), B Earl, L Ludlam.

Replacements: T Dan, E Genge, W Stuart, G Martin, B Vunipola, B Youngs, M Smith, O Lawrence.

Japan starting XV: S Masirewa; K Matsushima, T Osada, R Nakamura, J Naikabula; R Matsuda, Y Nagare; K Inagaki, S Horie, J Gu, J Cornelsen, A Fakatava, M Leitch, P Labuschagne, K Himeno (c).

Replacements: A Sakate, C Millar, A Ai Valu, W Dearns, K Shimokawa, N Saito, D Riley, L Lemeki.

Referee: N Amashukeli (Georgia)

Can England make it two from two?

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of England’s second Pool D match, against Japan in Nice.

After that unforeseen, backs-to-the-wall trouncing of Argentina last Saturday - with 14 players, no less - the question on the lips of every England fan must be: was it a flash in the pan?

Tonight will answer that. Although Japan are not the beast of old - the team that stunned South Africa in 2015 and downed both Ireland and Scotland in 2019 - there is still a danger associated with the Brave Blossoms, who eventually got past Chile with ease last Sunday. England simply have to back up last week’s performance to win, and a reversion to their warm-up form could see an almighty upset, which would undo all the good work from last Saturday in Marseille.

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, is aware of that, naming a largely unchanged XV for tonight’s Test. Lewis Ludlam comes in at No 8 in the absence of the banned Tom Curry - with Ben Earl shifting to openside - while Ellis Genge and Dan Cole, both at the heart of the titanic forward effort against the Pumas, are benched and rested respectively. The back division is unchanged.

Last week, George Ford’s tactical nous - drop goals included - paved the way for an England victory after the red card to Curry. Tony Brown, Japan assistant coach, has this week hailed the impact of England’s fly-half.

“George Ford is a quality player, all the English first five-eighths are really good around the kicking game,” Brown said. “They are good tactically, obviously amazing at kicking drop-goals and kicking goals as well. Hopefully we can play better as a team and put enough pressure on them to create opportunities for us. We don’t really target individuals, if we play well then hopefully our performance affects his performance.”

The full team line-ups are next!

