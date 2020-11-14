The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Tiger, field on the course on moving day at Augusta National

England v Georgia, Autumn Nations Cup 2020: live score and latest updates from Twickenham

Charles Richardson
·10 min read
England v Georgia, Autumn Nations Cup 2020: live score and latest updates from Twickenham - GETTY IMAGES
England v Georgia, Autumn Nations Cup 2020: live score and latest updates from Twickenham - GETTY IMAGES

03:47 PM

Half-time: England 26 Georgia 0

Georgia battled admirably for 15 minutes, but then the floodgates opened and England scored through Willis, George (2) and Daly.

The worry for Georgia is that they look shattered; it might not get any better.

03:46 PM

CON FARRELL England 26 Georgia 0

Farrell's first attempt from the right touchline and it's successful.

Joseph has gone off injured, however, and Marchant is on.

03:45 PM

TRY DALY England 24 Georgia 0

Too easy for England.

A nifty first-phase move sees Joseph breaking through on the outside fade, before he feeds Daly on the two-on-one, who scoots over to secure England's bonus point.

03:41 PM

MISSED CON FARRELL England 19 Georgia 0

England's captain can't make it three in a row, from a similar position of the previous two.

Now, Khmaladze, let's try and have a restart in play this time, ok?

03:40 PM

TRY GEORGE England 19 Georgia 0

Aprasidze can only put the ball directly into touch after he clears up a May kick deep in Georgian territory and from the resulting lineout it's George to Ewels and back to George again, and England's maul does the rest.

03:38 PM

32 mins: England 14 Georgia 0

Bad to worse for Georgie as Khmaladze puts the restart out on the full.

England will look to explode out of a halfway scrum.

03:37 PM

CON FARRELL England 14 Georgia 0

Another fine conversion from wide left from Farrell gives England a handsome lead.

03:36 PM

TRY GEORGE England 12 Georgia 0

Sharikadze is penalised for not rolling away so Farrell gives England another lineout deep inside the Georgia 22.

Ewels takes the ball in the air and George steers the maul skilfully from the back, giving the hooker the easiest of dot-downs.

03:35 PM

Willis's try on debut

03:34 PM

28 mins: England 7 Georgia 0

Sharikadze with an evasive carry but he ends up being blindsided by B Vunipola.

Itoje makes a nusiance of himself - shock - and England win a penalty that they kick into Georgia's 22, but the visitors spoil the party and clear.

03:32 PM

26 mins: England 7 Georgia 0

Stunning take from Aprasidze gives Georgia an attacking platform, but they choose to kick.

England look to run it back at the visitors but Slade throws a forward pass, so Georgia will have a scrum on halfway.

03:29 PM

24 mins: England 7 Georgia 0

England up the tempo as they look to go wide and it's nice initially from Stuart and Farrell after an Itoje carry, but Daly and May are on different wavelengths and the ball hits the deck.

Georgia put into a scrum on their own 22 and, guess what, it ends in a penalty. This time to the visitors.

03:27 PM

21 mins: England 7 Georgia 0

Vunipola hits Genge first phase in midfield from the lineout and the loosehead bulldozes into Georgian defenders.

But it's a little profligate from England as Farrell kicks - again - to Joseph, but there's too much on the grubber to give his wing a chance to score.

03:25 PM

19 mins: England 7 Georgia 0

Vunipola gathers a Georgia bomb before Stuart carries pugnaciously once again, mullet swaying in the wind.

Gorgadze takes a Youngs box-kick but Willis there like a limpet, winning a holding-on penalty as if he were at the Ricoh Arena.

03:20 PM

CON FARRELL England 7 Georgia 0

Farrell with a great strike from wide left and England lead 7-0.

03:19 PM

TRY WILLIS England 5 Georgia 0

It's a try for Willis on debut!

The ball eventually comes out of the scrum and the Georgian wall was always going to tumble at some point.

England keep it tight, Launchbury latches onto his Wasps team-mate, and England take the lead.

03:19 PM

Endless scrums

 Sorry to say I love it

03:17 PM

13 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

Nariashvili is penalised after Stuart puts him under pressure at the scrum - the Bath man has started well.

Already the scrum is turning into a battle - as expected. Georgia amazingly avoid a penalty try as another scrum motors over the line. As it is, it's another penalty that England choose to scrum. Off we go...

03:13 PM

10 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

Decent defence from Georgia again, however, with some meaty tackling - especially Mamukashvili on B Vunipola - repels England.

May tries to find Joseph with a crossfield kick but it's inaccurate from England and Georgia will have the lineout.

But they make a bit of a horlicks of exiting their 22 - an awful pass from Aprasidze - and England will have another five-metre scrum.

03:11 PM

8 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

England revert to the close-quarter stuff with Stuart and Willis prominent, but the Georgian defence is stoic and stubborn.

But they do concede another penalty, and England opt for a scrum under the sticks.

03:08 PM

6 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

Vunipola picks from the base before England click through the gears. Willias and Farrell both involved before Lawrence takes a pass acrobatically.

Farrell looks to find May with a cross-field bomb over the line, but they come back for a penalty which England's fly-half puts into the corner.

03:06 PM

4 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

England go quickly off the top and already their midfield attack asks questions.

Joseph glides through but he cannot find Daly or May who were in space outside him. Khmaladze is fortunate to not be penalised for a deliberate knock-on, with referee Nigel Owens judging that it was accidental.

03:04 PM

2 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

Georgia kick off straight down the throat of Farrell, and Youngs thumps it downfield.

Aprasidze puts a box-kick down Youngs' throat, but the England scrum-half calls an easy mark and clears.

03:00 PM

The teams are out

Georgia's haunting anthem is out the way, and now it's on to God Save the Queen.

02:43 PM

Analysis: how England will attack Georgia

Here's another brilliant read from Charlie Morgan on how England will go about this game. Just over 15 minutes until kick-off, now.

 

02:27 PM

Jonny May: 'I need to do the basics brilliantly before I can join the game's greats'

Interesting quotes from May about what he needs to do to be considered an England great.

“The more games I play the more I realise rugby is actually not about the big plays, the line-breaks, the open field running and the tries,” he said.

“It’s really not. That’s what everybody wants to draw you into and talk about but the game is about being brilliant at the basics consistently.”

“People who play on the wing are good with the ball in space,” May added, ahead of what is forecast to be a rain-affected outing.

“They’re fast, they’re athletic, they’re strong. Give them the ball in space and they’ll look brilliant.

“But I think to become a great player you need to be brilliant at the basics – [what happens] when the ball is put in behind you, when you’re on the back foot in defence, under the high ball – so you can have a very good game no matter what the circumstances are.”

Jonny May of England makes a break during a training session at The Lensbury on November 11, 2020 in Teddington, England - Getty Images
Jonny May of England makes a break during a training session at The Lensbury on November 11, 2020 in Teddington, England - Getty Images

 

02:14 PM

Read Dylan Hartley's first Telegraph column

Jack Willis isn't the only debutant this week - Dylan Hartley's opening column for us is here, providing brilliant insight into what England will be feeling going into this game. Plus, the four things he would like to see this afternoon.

If everyone does their job, a performance comes together. If it starts going away from the script, you will see Owen Farrell tighten everyone up and remind them to concentrate on basics: take the ball moving, get good support around the ball. Given good speed of ball, England have the athletes and individuals to find space. People think there is a magic potion, but it is not complicated.

Four things I want to see from England
Four things I want to see from England

 

01:52 PM

Eerie sight at Twickenham today

No crowds will make this a strange affair this afternoon. 

A bar inside the stadium is seen closed prior to the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup, Quilter International match between England and Georgia at Twickenham Stadium on November 14, 2020 - Getty Images&nbsp;
A bar inside the stadium is seen closed prior to the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup, Quilter International match between England and Georgia at Twickenham Stadium on November 14, 2020 - Getty Images
Rugby&#39;s new kind of lock - Getty Images
Rugby's new kind of lock - Getty Images

 

 

01:44 PM

Reminder of those teams

Eddie Jones will give a debut to Jack Willis, the Wasps open side flanker, against Georgia today. Ollie Lawrence and Will Stuart also make their first starts, at outside centre and tighthead prop respectively, while full-back Max Malins could make his debut off the bench.

Autumn Nations Cup: England team to face Georgia
Autumn Nations Cup: England team to face Georgia

And here is the Georgia XV:

Autumn Nations Cup: Georgia team to face England
Autumn Nations Cup: Georgia team to face England

 

12:47 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to the second of two Autumn Nations Cup matches that Telegraph Sport is bringing you live today, as Six Nations champions England host a powerful-if-raw Georgian side at Twickenham.

This is only the third time that these two sides have met and who knows what to expect, except quite a hefty England win. Georgia's bellicose forwards will pack a punch up front, but England will have too much class, will be too organised, for the Lelos.

England coach Eddie Jones has used the occasion to make nine changes to the starting XV which beat Italy 34-5 two weeks ago in Rome to win the Six Nations.

He's excited about debuting Wasps flanker Jack Willis, who swept the English season awards. Willis was picked for the 2018 tour of South Africa but withdrew due to injury.

"Jack has got a good nose for the ball," Jones said. "He gets himself into good positions. He's got good natural strength - he's not a gym-strength person - and he's flipping tough.

"Turnovers are the highlight part of his game."

A second newcomer, Bristol utility Max Malins, is in the reserves to cover the back three.

Meanwhile, Georgia vow to have learned lessons from their abysmal effort against Scotland at Murrayfield last month.

Only three weeks ago, Scotland hammered Georgia 48-7 in a warm-up for both teams, their first since the pandemic shut down sports in Europe in March.

Georgia gave up three tries to the Scots from lineout mauls, and a fourth try was disallowed because the grounding was unclear. The first try conceded in the match came from a quick tapped penalty while half the Georgians had their backs turned. The pack, normally gritty, was uncharacteristically shaky.

"We will be (at the Autumn Nations Cup) not just to make up the numbers," captain Merab Sharikadze said.

"We promise that nobody will spare themselves. There might be some technical flaw in our game, and the result might be undesirable, but anything can happen on the day."

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Masters 2020 third round: live score updates and leaderboard latest

    Oliver Brown: Rory McIlroy's lack of filter makes watching him a joy - whether in triumph or toil Why are swings more divergent in modern golf? The Masters contenders hoping to end their wait for a first green jacket Full leaderboard

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Saturday's action at Augusta National

    Tee times, TV and streaming information for Saturday's Masters action at Augusta National Golf Course.

  • DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ trade rumors: “You always want to be wanted”

    DeRozan grew up dreaming of playing for the Lakers.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Rory McIlroy reveals he was given ‘colourful’ pep talk before second-round 66

    McIlroy’s opening 75 was his worst in 12 Masters appearances and left him battling to make the cut, but he bounced back with a second round of 66.

  • Morning charges for Tiger, Rahm as 84th Masters resumes

    Defending champion Tiger Woods was set for a morning test at Amen Corner while second-ranked Jon Rahm chased the leaders as the darkness-halted second round of the Masters resumed Saturday.

  • What Is Wrong With U-M, Harbaugh? Davis Herbstreit Give Their Takes

    Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit attempt to diagnose Michigan's problems, and discuss Jim Harbaugh's tenure as well.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Giannis Antetokunmpo on if he'll sign extension with Bucks: 'It depends on what decisions they make'

    The Greek Freak knows what he wants to see from the Bucks.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.