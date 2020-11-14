England v Georgia, Autumn Nations Cup 2020: live score and latest updates from Twickenham - GETTY IMAGES

03:47 PM

Half-time: England 26 Georgia 0

Georgia battled admirably for 15 minutes, but then the floodgates opened and England scored through Willis, George (2) and Daly.

The worry for Georgia is that they look shattered; it might not get any better.

03:46 PM

CON FARRELL England 26 Georgia 0

Farrell's first attempt from the right touchline and it's successful.

Joseph has gone off injured, however, and Marchant is on.

03:45 PM

TRY DALY England 24 Georgia 0

Too easy for England.

A nifty first-phase move sees Joseph breaking through on the outside fade, before he feeds Daly on the two-on-one, who scoots over to secure England's bonus point.

03:41 PM

MISSED CON FARRELL England 19 Georgia 0

England's captain can't make it three in a row, from a similar position of the previous two.

Now, Khmaladze, let's try and have a restart in play this time, ok?

03:40 PM

TRY GEORGE England 19 Georgia 0

Aprasidze can only put the ball directly into touch after he clears up a May kick deep in Georgian territory and from the resulting lineout it's George to Ewels and back to George again, and England's maul does the rest.

03:38 PM

32 mins: England 14 Georgia 0

Bad to worse for Georgie as Khmaladze puts the restart out on the full.

England will look to explode out of a halfway scrum.

03:37 PM

CON FARRELL England 14 Georgia 0

Another fine conversion from wide left from Farrell gives England a handsome lead.

03:36 PM

TRY GEORGE England 12 Georgia 0

Sharikadze is penalised for not rolling away so Farrell gives England another lineout deep inside the Georgia 22.

Ewels takes the ball in the air and George steers the maul skilfully from the back, giving the hooker the easiest of dot-downs.

03:35 PM

Willis's try on debut

✅ First start for @EnglandRugby

✅ Try on debut



What a start to the #AutumnNationsCup for Jack Willis! 🌹🌹



Watch 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 on #PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/stc3qo614q — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 14, 2020

03:34 PM

28 mins: England 7 Georgia 0

Sharikadze with an evasive carry but he ends up being blindsided by B Vunipola.

Itoje makes a nusiance of himself - shock - and England win a penalty that they kick into Georgia's 22, but the visitors spoil the party and clear.

03:32 PM

26 mins: England 7 Georgia 0

Stunning take from Aprasidze gives Georgia an attacking platform, but they choose to kick.

England look to run it back at the visitors but Slade throws a forward pass, so Georgia will have a scrum on halfway.

03:29 PM

24 mins: England 7 Georgia 0

England up the tempo as they look to go wide and it's nice initially from Stuart and Farrell after an Itoje carry, but Daly and May are on different wavelengths and the ball hits the deck.

Georgia put into a scrum on their own 22 and, guess what, it ends in a penalty. This time to the visitors.

03:27 PM

21 mins: England 7 Georgia 0

Vunipola hits Genge first phase in midfield from the lineout and the loosehead bulldozes into Georgian defenders.

But it's a little profligate from England as Farrell kicks - again - to Joseph, but there's too much on the grubber to give his wing a chance to score.

03:25 PM

19 mins: England 7 Georgia 0

Vunipola gathers a Georgia bomb before Stuart carries pugnaciously once again, mullet swaying in the wind.

Gorgadze takes a Youngs box-kick but Willis there like a limpet, winning a holding-on penalty as if he were at the Ricoh Arena.

03:20 PM

CON FARRELL England 7 Georgia 0

Farrell with a great strike from wide left and England lead 7-0.

03:19 PM

TRY WILLIS England 5 Georgia 0

It's a try for Willis on debut!

The ball eventually comes out of the scrum and the Georgian wall was always going to tumble at some point.

England keep it tight, Launchbury latches onto his Wasps team-mate, and England take the lead.

03:19 PM

Endless scrums

Amazon execs *buzzing* over scrum re-sets in the rain. — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) November 14, 2020

Sorry to say I love it

03:17 PM

13 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

Nariashvili is penalised after Stuart puts him under pressure at the scrum - the Bath man has started well.

Already the scrum is turning into a battle - as expected. Georgia amazingly avoid a penalty try as another scrum motors over the line. As it is, it's another penalty that England choose to scrum. Off we go...

03:13 PM

10 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

Decent defence from Georgia again, however, with some meaty tackling - especially Mamukashvili on B Vunipola - repels England.

May tries to find Joseph with a crossfield kick but it's inaccurate from England and Georgia will have the lineout.

But they make a bit of a horlicks of exiting their 22 - an awful pass from Aprasidze - and England will have another five-metre scrum.

03:11 PM

8 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

England revert to the close-quarter stuff with Stuart and Willis prominent, but the Georgian defence is stoic and stubborn.

But they do concede another penalty, and England opt for a scrum under the sticks.

03:08 PM

6 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

Vunipola picks from the base before England click through the gears. Willias and Farrell both involved before Lawrence takes a pass acrobatically.

Farrell looks to find May with a cross-field bomb over the line, but they come back for a penalty which England's fly-half puts into the corner.

03:06 PM

4 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

England go quickly off the top and already their midfield attack asks questions.

Joseph glides through but he cannot find Daly or May who were in space outside him. Khmaladze is fortunate to not be penalised for a deliberate knock-on, with referee Nigel Owens judging that it was accidental.

03:04 PM

2 mins: England 0 Georgia 0

Georgia kick off straight down the throat of Farrell, and Youngs thumps it downfield.

Aprasidze puts a box-kick down Youngs' throat, but the England scrum-half calls an easy mark and clears.

03:00 PM

The teams are out

Georgia's haunting anthem is out the way, and now it's on to God Save the Queen.

02:43 PM

Analysis: how England will attack Georgia

Here's another brilliant read from Charlie Morgan on how England will go about this game. Just over 15 minutes until kick-off, now.

02:27 PM

Jonny May: 'I need to do the basics brilliantly before I can join the game's greats'

Interesting quotes from May about what he needs to do to be considered an England great.

“The more games I play the more I realise rugby is actually not about the big plays, the line-breaks, the open field running and the tries,” he said.

“It’s really not. That’s what everybody wants to draw you into and talk about but the game is about being brilliant at the basics consistently.”

“People who play on the wing are good with the ball in space,” May added, ahead of what is forecast to be a rain-affected outing.

“They’re fast, they’re athletic, they’re strong. Give them the ball in space and they’ll look brilliant.

“But I think to become a great player you need to be brilliant at the basics – [what happens] when the ball is put in behind you, when you’re on the back foot in defence, under the high ball – so you can have a very good game no matter what the circumstances are.”

Jonny May of England makes a break during a training session at The Lensbury on November 11, 2020 in Teddington, England - Getty Images

02:14 PM

Read Dylan Hartley's first Telegraph column

Jack Willis isn't the only debutant this week - Dylan Hartley's opening column for us is here, providing brilliant insight into what England will be feeling going into this game. Plus, the four things he would like to see this afternoon.

If everyone does their job, a performance comes together. If it starts going away from the script, you will see Owen Farrell tighten everyone up and remind them to concentrate on basics: take the ball moving, get good support around the ball. Given good speed of ball, England have the athletes and individuals to find space. People think there is a magic potion, but it is not complicated.

Four things I want to see from England

01:52 PM

Eerie sight at Twickenham today

No crowds will make this a strange affair this afternoon.

A bar inside the stadium is seen closed prior to the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup, Quilter International match between England and Georgia at Twickenham Stadium on November 14, 2020 - Getty Images

Rugby's new kind of lock - Getty Images

01:44 PM

Reminder of those teams

Eddie Jones will give a debut to Jack Willis, the Wasps open side flanker, against Georgia today. Ollie Lawrence and Will Stuart also make their first starts, at outside centre and tighthead prop respectively, while full-back Max Malins could make his debut off the bench.

Autumn Nations Cup: England team to face Georgia

And here is the Georgia XV:

Autumn Nations Cup: Georgia team to face England

12:47 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to the second of two Autumn Nations Cup matches that Telegraph Sport is bringing you live today, as Six Nations champions England host a powerful-if-raw Georgian side at Twickenham.

This is only the third time that these two sides have met and who knows what to expect, except quite a hefty England win. Georgia's bellicose forwards will pack a punch up front, but England will have too much class, will be too organised, for the Lelos.

England coach Eddie Jones has used the occasion to make nine changes to the starting XV which beat Italy 34-5 two weeks ago in Rome to win the Six Nations.

He's excited about debuting Wasps flanker Jack Willis, who swept the English season awards. Willis was picked for the 2018 tour of South Africa but withdrew due to injury.

"Jack has got a good nose for the ball," Jones said. "He gets himself into good positions. He's got good natural strength - he's not a gym-strength person - and he's flipping tough.

"Turnovers are the highlight part of his game."

A second newcomer, Bristol utility Max Malins, is in the reserves to cover the back three.

Meanwhile, Georgia vow to have learned lessons from their abysmal effort against Scotland at Murrayfield last month.

Only three weeks ago, Scotland hammered Georgia 48-7 in a warm-up for both teams, their first since the pandemic shut down sports in Europe in March.

Georgia gave up three tries to the Scots from lineout mauls, and a fourth try was disallowed because the grounding was unclear. The first try conceded in the match came from a quick tapped penalty while half the Georgians had their backs turned. The pack, normally gritty, was uncharacteristically shaky.

"We will be (at the Autumn Nations Cup) not just to make up the numbers," captain Merab Sharikadze said.

"We promise that nobody will spare themselves. There might be some technical flaw in our game, and the result might be undesirable, but anything can happen on the day."