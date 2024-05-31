Is England v France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Lionesses

The Lionesses continue their Euro qualifying campaign (The FA via Getty Images)

England continue their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign with a tough test against Group A3 leaders France.

After an opening stumble at home against Sweden, the Lionesses got back on track in Dublin with a win over the Republic of Ireland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side must now negotiate back-to-back fixtures against a French team yet to find fluency in their group efforts.

Two hard-fought 1-0 wins do leave them firmly on track to make next year’s tournament in Switzerland, though, and they will hope to make a statement against the reigning European champions.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs France?

England vs France is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 31 May at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on ITV4, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Sarina Wiegman has suffered a blow with Lauren James ruled out of both this and Tuesday’s game, while Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy have been forced to withdraw from England’s squad with calf and foot injuries respectively. Maya Le Tissier has been called up to provide defensive cover.

Eugenie Le Sommer is absent for France due to injury, while Vicki Becho will serve a suspension having been dismissed in stoppage time of the win over Sweden.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Earps; Bronze, Williams, Bright, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; Kelly, Toone, Hemp; Russo.

France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Mbock, Renard, Bacha; Dali, Geyoro, Toletti; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto.

Odds

England win 11/10

Draw 23/10

France win 2/1

Prediction

England 1-1 France

