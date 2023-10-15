England v Fiji live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Marcus Smith clashes heads with Vinaya Habosi - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

04:54 PM BST

England getting the rub of the green

Just last week Seilala Mapusua, the Samoa head coach, was discussing the issue of subconscious bias against tier two nations and I am sure Fiji’s Simon Raiwalui will br bringing up a similar theme after the match. While wing Vinaya Habosi deserved his yellow card for a head-on-head collision with Marcus Smith, Tom Curry was incredibly fortunate to escape a similar sanction for a no-arms tackle on Josua Tusiova and also appeared to get away with an upright tackle. Then just before halftime, French referee Mathieu Raynal refused to award a dominant Fiji scrum in the English 22 and subsequently penalised the Pacific Islanders at a subsequent breakdown. England have definitely got the rub of the green from the officials so far.

04:52 PM BST

England at their best

Comfortably the best half of rugby England have played at this World Cup. Attacking play looks much sharper, the basics are on point and defence aggressive. Fiji don’t look to have the energy and wherewithal at this deep into the tournament to chase them down.

04:48 PM BST

40 min ENG 21 FIJ 10

England come in-field off the line-out, and Daly is charged with running hard into the Fijian defence. Tough break.. After a couple of phases, England recycle and move it out wide left to Daly again, who chips in behind dangerously. Fiji corner flag to gather the kick and look to run it back from behind their own line. Alex Mitchell does his utmost to avoid making a tackle, wafting the Fijian player through, but luckily his team-mate makes a better effort. Fiji kick into touch, and the referee blows up for half-time. Goodness me, that was a breathless first half.

04:45 PM BST

38 min ENG 21 FIJ 10

Fiji keep it narrow and look to bash through England’s defence, but England continue to front up. Ben Earl is proving a menace and gets into a jackal position. Fiji clean him out but do so illegally in the side of the ruck, and England win a penalty. Farrell sends it up-field for a line-out on the Fiji 22.

04:44 PM BST

38 min ENG 21 FIJ 10

England give away a scrum at the re-start for accidental offside. A silly error that could prove costly. Fiji have a scrum right on the England 22.

04:43 PM BST

37 min ENG 21 FIJ 10

Fiji flash it wide with a wild miss-pass that travels at least 25 metres. England’s work rate is good though and they cover well. As Fiji work back in-field, England get men over the ball and force a turnover penalty. Farrell continues his metronomic kicking form so far this game and England win another three.

04:41 PM BST

35 min ENG 18 FIJ 10

After exiting well, England move it quickly froom the line-out and hit up through Earl. Mitchell then sends it to the skies. The kick-chase is good with May putting pressure on the Fiji full-back. The ball is knocked on though and Fiji have a scrum.

04:38 PM BST

33 min ENG 18 FIJ 10

Farrell kicks the penalty to add three more to his tally.

04:38 PM BST

That Lawes tackle

Surely the loudest cheer here in Marseille this evening as first Maro Itoje is driven back and then Courtney Lawes is bulldozed into touch. There has been a ferocious, almost frightening intensity from the Fijians ever since they went down to 14 men.

04:37 PM BST

32 min ENG 15 FIJ 10

England react well, winning a scrum off the line-out. They then win a penalty for an early hit, and Farrell points for the posts.

04:36 PM BST

30 min ENG 15 FIJ 10

Courtney Lawes is shattered in a double tackle from Lomani and Mata. The Fijian duo pick up England’s enforcer and escort him into touch, adding in a shove on the floor for good measure. This comes on top of a monstrous tackle on Itoje in the previous phases. Ferocious stuff from Fiji.

04:35 PM BST

TMO review

More good news for Fiji - Habosi’s yellow card will not be escalated due to a late change of direction from Smith.

04:34 PM BST

TRY FIJI! 27 min ENG 15 FIJ 10

A moment of Fijian magic! The ball goes to ground, and it looks like the opportunity might have gone. But Botitu doesn’t panic, choosing instead to flick it between his legs to Mata, who throws a dummy before going clean through to go over to score.

Lomani adds the conversion.

04:32 PM BST

27 min ENG 15 FIJ 3

Fiji find a gap through an off-load to Tuisova, and this is dangerous for England. There’s a tackle from Curry that looks borderline high, but plays goes on...

04:31 PM BST

26 min ENG 15 FIJ 3

Poor mistake from Mitchell who box kicks straight out. Fiji win a penalty off the following play but Lomani hoicks it wide. Fiji now have the ball on England’s 22 and are bludgeoning up through the forwards.

04:30 PM BST

24 min ENG 15 FIJ 3

After the review, there’s sudden panic from Farrell as he realises his kicking tee is nowhere to be seen. Wary of being timed out by the shot clock once again, he screams over to the touchline.

Once he’s set up, he adds the extras.

04:29 PM BST

TMO review

In the build-up to the try, Smith throws a big step on Habosi, who is completely outfoxed, and flies into the England full-back, making head-on-head contact with a high level of force. Smith stayed down following the challenge to receive treatment before getting involved. Habosi is shown a yellow card and goes to the bunker; Smith goes off for an HIA.

04:26 PM BST

TRY ENGLAND! 22 min ENG 13 FIJ 3

England are playing positively here, getting joy up the left touchline through carries from Earl and Lawes.

They move in-field, switching the point well and carry up to underneath the posts.

As they play out the back to the left, Marchant throws a dummy and steps inside before bustling to get over the line.

04:24 PM BST

21 min ENG 8 FIJ 3

Lomani make no mistake this this time and Fiji get on the board.

04:24 PM BST

TMO decision

Curry makes the tackle on Tuisova in more-or-less the foetal position. Both hands are on the ground and there is no attempt to wrap. Raynard views it as a low level of danger though and Curry gets away without a card.

04:22 PM BST

England thinking on their feet

When they’ve been very bad in the past, England have not reacted to the interpretations of officials at the breakdown and have allowed more disruptive sides to bully them. After that jackal from Vinaya Habosi, it was like England flicked a ‘no more Mr Nice Guy’ switch. Since then, Tom Curry has been a pest and Courtney Lawes came up with the steal that set them on their way. That they are obviously thinking on their feet is a positive sign.

04:22 PM BST

18 min ENG 8 RUG 0

Off the following play, Curry up-ends Tuisova. Not sure there were arms in that. Itoje then reads well to win a fantastic interception and charges down-field, opening into great leaping strides. The ball is called back though for Curry’s tackle, which is under review.

04:20 PM BST

16 min ENG 8 RUG 0

Lomani’s trademark out-swinging kick pings off the left post and bounces out.

04:19 PM BST

16 min ENG 8 RUG 0

Fiji kick poorly to Smith who has some space to run into. But he is lassoed by Fijian defenders, who charge past the ball to win a turnover. England are ruled off-side a few phases later, and Fiji opt to kick at goal - it’s about 25 metres out and 15 metres from the right touchline.

04:17 PM BST

TRY ENGLAND! 13 min ENG 8 RUG 0

Tuilagi goes over! Cometh the man, cometh the hour. As Mitchell flicks the ball up from the floor, Tuilagi sweeps around to the blindside and eyes a one-one-one with Lomani. The barrelling centre has just one thought in his mind, riding and spinning through the tackle to power over. That’s his first try in two years, and what a moment for it to come. Farrell’s conversion bounces out off the upright.

04:15 PM BST

12 min ENG 3 RUG 0

England win a penalty for Fiji blocking their kick chase, and Farrell pumps it to the corner. Itoje takes and England set the drive, with Jamie George marshalling at the back.

The ball comes loose, but England have advantage.

04:13 PM BST

11 min ENG 3 RUG 0

England march up the field, zipping the ball around with real attacking verve. It all stemmed from a full-tilt carry from Tuilagi which even had Tuisova rocking backwards. England win a penalty at the breakdown and point for the sticks. Farrell gives England the lead.

04:11 PM BST

9 min ENG 0 RUG 0

England press high and read Fiji’s deep passes well. Some of the collisions so far have been simply frightening. Semi Radradra goes to bump Marcus Smith, pinging him backwards. But the pluck full-back pings backwards before going again to make the tackle. In midfield Chessum puts in a dump tackle on Tuisova.

04:10 PM BST

7 min ENG 0 RUG 0

England win a penalty at the scrum and go quickly. It’s a positive play, but Fiji are wise to it, and Nayacalevu rushes on Marchant. Habosi is then in position to get over the ball and wins a turnover penalty. Fiji kick to just outside England’s 22 for the fifth line-out of the game.

04:08 PM BST

6 min ENG 0 RUG 0

Howls of high-pitched Fijian voices as they celebrate a powerful carry at the lineout from Joshua Tuisova who shrugs off Ellis Genge. Fiji recycle quickly and get outside Tuilagi, who has rushed to make a big hit but gets caught out. Luckily his inside man helps him out and Fiji knock-on.

04:07 PM BST

4 min ENG 0 RUG 0

England are disrupted at the line-out and Fiji win back possession before kicking for touch. Off the following line-out England’s driving maul is much more proficient and they exit well. After a ding-dong of kick tennis, Fiji kick too deep to Marcus Smith who kick to touch on left half-way.

04:06 PM BST

3 min ENG 0 RUG 0

Fiji then work it well up the right, throwing a miss-pass to get around the edge but they are bundled into touch. In the midst of all that Botia ran a brutal hard line into England’s forwards but was hammered backward by Ellis Genge. Those are the sort of physical battles England must keep fronting up to.

04:04 PM BST

1 min ENG 0 RUG 0

Positive early phase play by England, working the wide channels with Smith, even putting a cross-kick in from Farrell - shades of the All Blacks - before crashing into midfield with the big men. But eventually they are cut off by the ‘Demolition Man’ Levani Botia, who wins a trademark turnover. England are only too aware of the threat the Fijian flanker poses.

04:03 PM BST

1 min ENG 0 RUG 0

And we’re off! England won the toss and chose to kick-off. Owen Farrell punts deep right and Fiji clear. Let’s hope England aren’t dazzled by Fiji’s fluorescent red shorts!

04:00 PM BST

Kick-off next

Nayacalevu leads Fiji in their war dance the Cibi while England watch on with intent.

The tracksuits are off, and kick off is just moments away!

03:59 PM BST

How the All Blacks tactically outsmarted Ireland with a Joe Schmidt ‘sucker punch’

After last night’s epic in Paris, Charlie Morgan breaks down how the All Blacks got the better of Ireland.

03:58 PM BST

England Anthem

Manu Tuilagi peers up to the sky. It’s a tremendous occasion for both teams.

03:58 PM BST

Time for the anthems

Fiji are up first. Captain Nayacalevu sings passionately with his eyes closed. Meanwhile, Sam Matavesi, who heard the tragic news of his father’s death earlier this week, sings with his head down. An emotional day for Fiji.

03:56 PM BST

The teams are out

England, dressed in white, are led out by captain Owen Farrell. Fiji follow captain Waisea Nayacalevu, kitted out in their eye-catching away kit for the first time this tournament.

Fiji's striking away kit

03:54 PM BST

Disappointing atmosphere in the stadium

England fans appear to have got into the Stade Velodrome with no difficulties this time after the difficulties of the opening match against Argentina, which now seems several moons ago. It is hard to argue that England have progressed from that point and whether it is the flatness of their performances or the fact that Fiji do not have a large following this certainly does not feel like the atmosphere for a World Cup quarter-final; it is more pre-season friendly vibes in the autumn sun. Owen Farrell’s name was still roundly booed when it was read out while Marcus Smith was cheered to the rafters.

03:52 PM BST

Meet the Fiji prop told to retire due to neck injury and now taking on England

“Last summer, loosehead prop Peni Ravai looked to have lost everything when he was told that he would no longer be able to play rugby because of a neck injury suffered while playing club rugby in France,” writes Paul Eddison.

With strict rules over spinal injuries across the Channel, Ravai was ineligible for a licence to play rugby in the country, forcing him to leave Clermont Auvergne with it looking as though he would have to retire because of the issue. Instead, his then Fiji coach, Vern Cotter, intervened, working to give Ravai a chance to get back to playing the game he loves.

Ravai is likely to come off the bench to take on England today.

03:47 PM BST

Simon Zebo gets behind Fiji

Fiji by 10 💪🏾🤞🏾 — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) October 15, 2023

03:44 PM BST

Marcus Smith goes full bling with his headwear

Marcus Smith sports an eye-catching choice of headwear

Marcus Smith channeling Princess Leia ahead of today's clash

Rugby and fashion are strange bedfellows. Thankfully, the questionable sartorial selections of fans of the game don’t usually extend beyond brown leather shoes and blue dad-fit jeans. Marcus Smith has raised the stakes somewhat though with his eye-catching choice of headwear.

England’s full-back was photographed in the warm-up wearing a gleaming pair of gold headphones, inscribed with MS - presumably personalised with his initials. Unless, of course, he’s pushing a new line for Marks & Spencer to add to his Charles Tyrwhitt endorsements.

They may look more Princess Leia than grizzled rugby player, but who am I to quibble with the face of English rugby!

03:27 PM BST

Chris Ashton: Marcus Smith is England’s unpredictable agent of chaos

Ben Earl of England looks on during a training session - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

At the top level, defences are so well organised and structured that someone like Marcus Smith is the perfect agent of chaos to create opportunities. He just has an ability to make things happen and if I were still playing I would be on his shoulder the whole game, writes Chris Ashton.

Marcus asks for the ball when he might not 100 per cent know something is on while a lot of players would not call for it unless there was an opportunity right in front of them. Marcus wants the ball no matter if there’s something on or not - he will create it. Probably his biggest skill – and this is not something you can really be taught – is his understanding of where space is and where space will be. It sounds strange but a lot of English players are not comfortable in space. They are conditioned to seeking contact. Marcus is much more like the Fijians in being completely at home there.

03:19 PM BST

Ben Earl: win today and England can claim to be world class

“Ben Earl admits that England players are not widely viewed as world class but believes they can alter perceptions by beating Fiji to reach a World Cup semi-final,” writes Charlie Morgan.

The 25-year-old, a standout in England’s tournament so far, believes a showdown with Fiji, featuring Levani Botia and the “unbelievable” Semi Radradra – a former colleague at Bristol Bears – will prove revealing. That is because Earl cannot yet be sure he thrives when stakes are highest. “I don’t know yet, because I’ve not played really, really big games like this a huge amount,” he acknowledged with admirable candour. “This is as big as it gets. We lose and we go home on Monday and that’s not something I’ve given a huge amount of thought to. But that’s the reality of where we are.

03:02 PM BST

'Fiji does not have enough rugby balls – it's why we can't kick'

“I’ve got an idea for World Rugby,” says Glen Jackson, the former Saracens fly-half, international referee and now assistant coach of Fiji. “Drop 100,000 rugby balls on the island and let’s see how we go then.”

Jackson is only half-joking. Sometimes the biggest problems have the simplest solutions. Fiji making it through to the quarter-final of the World Cup has been a story of inspirational underdoggery.

An island nation with a population of just 900,000 has already beaten Australia, come with a dropped pass of beating Wales and now face an England side they defeated for the first time at Twickenham in August.

And this with barely a fraction of the player pool, financial resources, and basic rugby infrastructure of their ‘tier one’ rivals.

“A lot of people ask why Fijians don’t kick better,” adds Jackson, himself a former distinguished fly-half who won the golden boot award for most points scored in the Premiership in 2006/07 with Saracens.

“Well, we are probably not the best kickers because there are simply not a lot of rugby balls on the island, so everyone plays rugby with a coconut, a drink bottle or whatever is handy. That is why their skills are amazing. But think what we could do with more resources.”

02:41 PM BST

World Cup gives Burrow the rugby union bug

Rob Burrow (left) is now a rugby union convert - George Wood/Getty Images

Rob Burrow has become a rugby union fan after watching his friend Kevin Sinfield help steer England into the World Cup quarter-finals.

Burrow and Sinfield were team-mates at league outfit Leeds Rhinos for 14 years until fate placed them on a different path when Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

Sinfield has since raised over £8 million for MND charities by completing a series of remarkable endurance events, including running seven ultra-marathons in seven days.

The duo were celebrated at the Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday, winning the special recognition award, although Sinfield was unable to attend the ceremony because of his World Cup commitments.

England face Fiji in Marseille on Sunday and Sinfield has been preparing the defence – with inspiration from his closest friend. “For me it’s important to understand why you’re here and then try and channel that and use it in the right way,” Sinfield said. “Everybody’s different. For me it’s for family, it’s my family the most. But also there’s my good mate Rob, who’s probably partly why I’m here.

“He’s been watching the games at home and he’s becoming a bit of a fan, so he’ll be tuning into the quarter-final.”

When asked if Burrow is now a union convert, Sinfield said: “Yeah he is, yeah. I haven’t spoken to him that much – he’s been to that many different award dinners the last couple of weeks, it’s hard trying to keep track!

“He was on holiday the weekend before, so we just chat about general stuff, but he’s been following the games. He’s been really enjoying it. He would have made a great scrum-half, by the way.”

02:29 PM BST

Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers

02:27 PM BST

Carnival atmosphere before kick-off

England fans arrive at Stade Marseille - Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

A Fiji supporter poses with French police - Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

England fans dressed as knights soak up the atmosphere - Daniel Cole/AP

French soldiers patrol outside the stadium - Daniel Cole/AP

02:09 PM BST

Fiji team news: Botitu at fly-half

As England assemble a quirky backline featuring Smith at full-back, Raiwalui has retained Vilimoni Botitu for what will be just a third start of his professional career in the fly-half position.

Sam Matavesi, the Northampton Saints hooker, has moved to the bench following the death of his father, Sireli, having returned to France from Cornwall, where he had spent time with his family, on Friday morning. Tevita Ikanivere will start in the middle of the front row.

Meanwhile, Albert Tuisue, the Gloucester forward, has been deployed at lock in what would appear to be a concerted attempt to go after England’s breakdown. “I’ve been moved to the second row and I’ll bring what I’ve been known for: aggression in the ruck,” said Tuisue.

Although Fiji warmed up for the World Cup by overturning England 30-22 at Twickenham, Raiwalui played down the significance of that result.

“England had a lot of flak from the press and the public about the way they were playing before the actual World Cup,” he said. “But they play a brand of rugby to win the game, so tactically they are very good. They’re powerful with a great set piece, so we are expecting those challenges coming at us this weekend.”

Fiji XV: Droasese; Habosi, Nayacalevu (capt), Tuisova, Radradra; Botitu, Lomani; Mawi, Ikanivere, Tagi, Nasilasila, Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Botia, Mata.

Replacements: Matavesi, Ravai, Doge, Derenalagi, Miramira, Kuruvoli, Masi, Maqala.

02:07 PM BST

England team news: Smith at 15

England have rolled the dice by naming Marcus Smith at full-back in place of the jettisoned Freddie Steward.

Steward has been an automatic pick since making his Test debut in July 2021 but the high-ball master is omitted from the 23 entirely as Steve Borthwick instead opts for the greater attacking threat supplied by Smith.

It will be the converted fly-half’s second start in the No 15 jersey having starred against Chile during the group phase, but Fiji are a significant step up in opposition even if they lack a top-class kicking game.

Among Smith’s duties will be acting as a second playmaker to captain Owen Farrell, who has been picked at fly-half ahead of George Ford for England’s biggest game since the 2019 World Cup final.

It is another seismic selection call from Borthwick given that Ford was man of the match in the Pool D victories over Argentina and Japan and is the form player in the position.

The Sale No 10 is confined to a supporting role from the bench as Borthwick delivers a show of faith in his skipper, who will be making his third appearance at the World Cup.

England XV: Smith; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Farrell (capt), Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Martin, Vunipola, Care, Ford, Lawrence.

02:01 PM BST

Roundheads v Cavaliers as differing styles do battle

England and Fiji hardly charged into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in a blaze glory, but they won’t care a jot as they seek to grasp a glorious opportunity to progress while the sport’s four best teams slug it out in Paris.

The vagaries of the draw presented a less-than-perilous route to the knockout stage for the pair and, having navigated it in contrasting ways, both can be justifiably confident going into Sunday’s clash.

In any other year England would be overwhelming favourites but, having lost to Fiji for the first time in August and then seen them bundle Australia out of the tournament, the odds have shortened – though only a little.

Fiji are playing in their third quarter-final after 1987 and 2007, while England, who have only once failed to make the last eight, are seeking a sixth semi-final appearance.

England arrive on the back of four wins, but from wildly varying performances. The opener against Argentina with 14 men for 77 minutes was a superb display, all the more so coming off the back of such a wretched August warm-up campaign.

They eventually proved too strong for Japan and then turned on the style to hammer debutantes Chile. Already assured of top spot in the pool, they were poor in scraping an 18-17 win over Samoa, but coach Steve Borthwick tried to turn that into a positive saying it was the tough test they needed after two weeks off.

Their style will not have won them any admirers and, if anything, they are likely to be even tighter on Sunday as they seek desperately to avoid being dragged into a loose, open game against the sport’s most dangerous broken-field runners.

Borthwick has made two major selection calls for the match – dropping George Ford, allowing Owen Farrell to slide back to fly-half and starting Marcus Smith at full-back.

Owen Farrell provides security, Marcus Smith flair - Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Farrell will look to move an unchanged pack around the field in a slow but deliberate strategy, harvest points via penalties and then seek to exploit gaps late on.

However, it is the presence of Smith, normally a fly-half, that gives long-suffering England fans a glimpse of hope that they can also find a way to the tryline through their backline.

In his only other start in the position against Chile, Smith brought long-forgotten pace, variety and sleight of hand to the attack and though Fiji will provide considerably stiffer opposition, he undoubtedly poses different questions.

“I think that these players will embrace this challenge,” Borthwick said. “There are a lot of players here who have experienced knockout rugby before, players who have lifted a lot of trophies at different times in their careers, so my expectation is that they will rise to the occasion.”

Fiji were good but unlucky against Wales, played brilliantly to beat Australia, did just enough against Georgia and were then almost undone in defeat against Portugal, scraping the losing bonus point they needed for progress.

It would be wrong, however, to pitch today’s clash as a classic Roundheads v Cavaliers. The most notable aspect of Fiji’s campaign is that, alongside their undoubted individual ball handling and running skills, they have improved markedly in the more basic aspects of the sport.

Their scrum, featuring two 100-plus kilograms (220.46lb) props, is one of the best in the tournament and they have had considerable breakdown success, much of it via the remarkable Levani Botia.

The lineout remains vulnerable, however, and they have shown signs of “switching off” for periods in all their matches – areas England will target mercilessly.