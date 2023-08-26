England v Fiji Rugby World Cup warm up live: score and latest updates from Twickenham

Fiji proved a tough nut to crack for England at Twickenham - AP/Alastair Grant

Analysis from Charles Richardson

Telegraph Sport analysis

The visitors have certainly grown into this and are deserving of their lead; if only for English errors and impotence allowing them back in. Fiji have barely won a line-out and are disorganised but, as ever, can turn it on in the click of a finger. England, meanwhile, since the rain, look washed out.

48 mins - England 8-10 Fiji

Fiji penalised for not rolling away and England find touch on their 22. Dan hits Willis at the tail and England briefly maul. Tuilagi crashing up, then Genge. England should score... but the pace goes out the attack, Ford grubbers and is charged down before Radradra pounces for a turnover.

46 mins - England 8-10 Fiji

Fiji win another breakdown penalty and kick to touch, but there’s a knock-on from Cirikidaveta. Twickenham starting to get twitchy? Can see Fiji winning, they’re only just back to 15 with Mawi’s return.

TRY NAYACALEVU! England 8-10 Fiji

Here we go! Ravutaumada makes no mistake this time. He skins May, revenge for the first try, before passing inside to Nayacalevu who finishes it off. Muntz converts - Fiji lead.

42 mins - England 8-3 Fiji

Good tackle by Willis forces a turnover and England clear. Not the best 10 seconds for Steward, who fumbles a catch and then kicks out on the full. Fiji lineout again.

Second half underway

And it’s Fiji with the brighter start with a lineout in England’s half. The rain has stopped, that’s nice.

Half-time verdict from Daniel Schofield

Telegraph Sport analysis

At last Twickenham got to watch a team in white playing with freedom and flair. It’s just a pity it wasn’t England, who remain as insipid to watch as ever. In fairness, they started brightly, carrying with more venom and passing with more venom. Jonny May became the first English back to score a try in more than six hours of play. Then the rain came down and washed away England’s ambition. Had Fiji had a better functioning lineout or Ravutaumada’s pass not been a fraction forward then they would have been miles ahead. England were bad in pretty much every department with the half ending with the 14 men of Fiji turning them over in a maul. A big 40 minutes ahead for Borthwick to engender even a slither of hope heading to the World Cup.

Latest analysis from Charlie Morgan

Telegraph Sport analysis

Even the single facet that had been going well for England, their driving line-out maul, must cop a black mark there. That was a bleak half, and Fiji are unfortunate not to be ahead.

HALF-TIME: England 8-3 Fiji

Fiji’s set-piece holds up and with lightning going off over the south stand, the players trudge off.

Had that Nayacalevu try stood then England would have been in a right pickle. Their set-piece is working - that’s clearly the way to beat Fiji and Warren Gatland, the Wales head coach watching in the stands, will be taking note ahead of his side’s game against Fiji in two weeks.

Positives? May’s energy, Ford’s tactical kicking. Tricky conditions and tricky to assess. Second half on the way.

39 mins - England 8-3 Fiji

Three penalties in a row for Mawi, collapsing another maul, so he’s off to the bin with a yellow card.

England back to the corner, the maul rumbles, but two England players go to ground and that’s Fiji scrum backed up on their own line!

37 mins - England 8-3 Fiji

Mawi penalised for essentially diving at Genge’s ankles. “That’s terribly dangerous” says May, heard over the ref mic. England with a lineout inside Fiji’s half.

They maul. It eventually wins a penalty - Mawi again for collapsing - and England kick to the corner. Maul again?

35 mins - England 8-3 Fiji

After a scrum reset Ford clears well, finding touch about 15 metres into Fiji’s half.

But what a counter that is, Matavesi and Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta and Tagitagivalu all offloading well before Radradra steamrolls Malins. Fiji now 10 metres out from England’s line... until the ball is lost forward.

Lawrence kicks to touch and May is furious, having demanded he be passed to in the space on the wing. Jonny, you know that’s not this England’s way...

31 mins - England 8-3 Fiji

Fiji are over! But was the last pass forward? Great break from Ravutaumada cutting inside Chessum, beats a couple, passes inside to the captain Nayacalevu to score... but the ball was forward. England survive, barely.

Update from C Morgan

Telegraph Sport analysis

A familiar tale from these warm-ups from England. Following a decent start, they’ve been blighted by avoidable errors. Even in greasy conditions, this is a pretty remarkable number of fumbles. Courtney Lawes hinted at a degree of anxiety in the week and that seems to be the case here. Ordinary stuff, really.

28 mins - England 8-3 Fiji

England are offside again so Fiji are going to send this into England’s 22. They’re improving after a tricky start, maybe this lineout is the platform to strike from...

...nope, overthrown at the tail. But, England knock on so here come Fiji. Radradra can’t quite offload to Ravutaumada and then Fiji knock on, allowing England to clear.

Charles Richardson on Fiji's start

Telegraph Sport analysis

So far, disappointing. The forwards have been outmuscled by England and the backs have been, surprisingly, outpaced and out-thought. There have been few positives, with little sign of the all-court flair that we have come to admire from the Fijians. The set-piece, as ever, has been a concern, too. And, with the heavens opening at Twickenham, the conditions are hardly the most auspicious for Fiji’s razzmatazz.

25 mins - England 8-3 Fiji

Radradra tries to go for a big run but loses the ball and England clear. Can’t blame him, nightmare handling conditions at the moment.

Genge currently trying to explain to the assistant referee why he shouldn’t have been penalised at the last scrum.

23 mins - England 8-3 Fiji

Overheard on the ref mic after some foul play: “If that’s us he gets 10 weeks”.

Genge penalised for hinging at a scrum, Fiji kick to touch inside England’s 22.

May's opening try

20 mins - England 8-3 Fiji

If you wondered whether Mitchell at scrum-half might lead to a change of tactical plan, he’s just sent up a box-kick on Fiji’s 10-metre line.

Weather not helping either side, it’s up the jumper stuff.

PENALTY MUNTZ! England 8-3 Fiji

Still torrential as England win a penalty for offside. Good strike from Muntz, down the middle from 40 metres out.

People are actually fleeing the first few rows of seats as they’re getting drenched.

12 mins - England 8-0 Fiji

It’s now absolutely tipping it down as Fiji restart with a scrum in their half. Steward takes a box-kick, sends up a bomb which Malins wins back in the air tapping it to Dan.

Winning kicks back in the air - that’s something England haven’t done that well this summer.

TRY MAY! England 8-0 Fiji

Welcome back Jonny May. England’s second-highest try scorer of all time gets on the end of a wide pass from Ford. Horrid defence from Fiji with Ravutaumada cutting in and May sprints over for his 37th England try.

That’s also the end of England’s unwelcome try drought by a back, which stretched back to the Six Nations against France.

PENALTY FORD! England 3-0 Fiji

Fiji stray offside at the lineout and Ford slots a simple penalty. Solid start from the hosts.

Charlie Morgan on the early stages

Telegraph Sport analysis

Fiji are going to go very hard at the breakdown and Jaco Peyper will reward jackallers that get close to the ball quickly. A promising first foray from England, but their cleaning will be challenged all afternoon… and that is good practice for what the Pumas will bring as well.

2 mins - England 0-0 Fiji

A breakdown penalty takes the steam out of England’s first attack, before England respond with a Lawes steal. England kick to touch.. and the lineout from Dan isn’t straight.

KICK-OFF!

England in their navy alternative strip against Fiji in white. Can Steve Borthwick’s side end on a high?

What to expect

Your experts Richardson and Morgan here with as preview of today’s action.

Few technical difficulties

But the teams are out, the anthems are done and it’s now time for the Sivi Tau.

As you can see, it's brightening up

England currently going through some backs drills. Few notable names out training who aren’t in the squad; Jamie Blamire, Jonny Hill, Joe Cokanasiga.

Quick guide to Fiji

In the past Fiji’s side used to be cobbled together from players all over Europe, but this time it’s a bit different. The Fijian Drua, part of Super Rugby Pacific, have seven players in the starting XV today, including five of the backline.

Charlie Morgan popped down to their camp this week for a closer look.

Players out warming up

Joe Marler’s run over to give one of the Fijian coaches a big hug. No Jamie George today, he gets a day off, but he’s giving Theo Dan some pointers.

Sun is trying to come out, welcomingly.

About last night

The Springboks sent a message, with a depleted side battering New Zealand at Twickenham. Here’s Charlie Morgan’s report.

End on a high?

Afternoon everyone, you good? Springbok supporters, hope the heads aren’t too bad.

So, this is the end of England’s warm-up campaign. It’s been a bumpy few weeks to say the least, surely Steve Borthwick must have used up all of his bad luck at this point. There have been two suspensions to key players and a worryingly increasing number of injuries, with Anthony Watson ruled out of the tournament and concern surrounding Elliot Daly, Henry Arundell and Kyle Sinckler as England’s departure date edges ever closer.

In terms of what to expect tactically from England today, the answer is probably more of the same. Box-kicks and high bombs are the order of the day, even with a playmaker at scrum-half like Alex Mitchell who offers a lot more in that area. Borthwick after Dublin was eager to point out that Ireland had kicked more but the crucial point is how Ireland used those kicks; actually retaining possession from them in the air and then making the most of the ball they win back. England have cited missed chances as an issue both in the loss in Cardiff and Dublin. If they can start maximising those opportunities that would certainly lift the mood.

An undersold Twickenham - the top tier appears to be closed - perhaps reflect’s the mood around England at the moment better than any written criticism. Hopes are low, but, this might just be a chance to lighten the mood ahead of the opener in Marseille in two weeks time.

Things you should be excited about: a new-look back row with Jack Willis and Ben Earl involved, Mitchell’s impetus and potential for quick ruck speed, and a first start for Ollie Chessum in many months after injury. Let’s pray for something positive, shall we?

England in search of some much-needed confidence before World Cup

Hello and welcome to coverage of England’s final warm-up match before the World Cup as they desperately seek some confidence before travelling to France.

Defence coach Kevin Sinfield insists the players have remained united despite being buffeted by multiple setbacks before the tournament has even begun.

Fiji’s visit to Twickenham completes a build-up that has seen England’s record deteriorate to four defeats in five matches, leaving them bereft of form ahead of their pivotal Pool D clash with Argentina on September 9.

Some of the challenges facing Steve Borthwick’s men - such as the bans for high tackles issued to Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola - have been of their own making, but injury has struck too.

Anthony Watson has followed Jack van Poortvliet out of the original 33-man squad named by Borthwick and there are concerns over two more frontline stars in Tom Curry and Elliot Daly.

But Sinfield insists that despite the adversity, the squad is showing no signs of splintering into cliques.

“We were a tight group already, but how you handle those setbacks and those obstacles are really important to how the team moves forward and how the team functions,” defence coach Sinfield said.

“After each one of those blows - if you call them that - we’ve got back up and gone again. We’ll continue to do that. These obstacles will continue to bring us closer together.

“In another group, in one that wasn’t as experienced or as hungry to do well, it might have been really, really challenging for us.

”When things start to pull apart there are fractures - groups start to break off and spend time together, sitting together and having separate meetings. There is none of that.

“They are very much together. Meal time shows you a lot of that - where people sit, the time they spend together. And on the field, how hard they work.

“Performances haven’t been where they have needed to be, but we are having constructive conversations too. The players are working together and nobody is blaming anybody - they are the signs that let you know we have a good group.”