England v Denmark LIVE: Team news and updates as questions linger over Foden and Alexander-Arnold

England face Denmark in their second Euro 2024 match in Group C, knowing victory will send the Three Lions through to the knockout stages.

Gareth Southgate’s side produced an unconvincing display in beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday, and can expect a tougher examination from a Denmark side which includes Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund. Eriksen scored as the Danes took the lead against Slovenia in their opening match, but a late equaliser saw the game finish 1-1.

Much of the talk since England’s first game has focused on the roles of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden, and how they fit into the team, but Southgate says he is shutting out the noise and is expected to stick with a similar line-up to the one which started well against Serbia before fading dramatically in the second half, in the hope of an improved performance in Frankfurt today.

Follow team news, line-ups and all the latest updates from England v Denmark below.

England v Denmark

England take on Denmark in Frankfurt | 5pm BST live on BBC One

England beat Serbia in opening match as Danes drew with Slovenia

Victory will send the Three Lions into the knockout stages

Scotland 1 - 1 Switzerland

How can I watch Denmark v England?

08:03 , Luke Baker

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Thursday 20 June at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

What TV channel is it on?

Denmark vs England will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting at 4pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

Everything you need to know about Denmark v England

08:02 , Luke Baker

Gareth Southgate’s England side will look to answer their critics and stretch their lead at the top of Group C when they face Denmark.

The match is a replay of the Euro 2020 semi-final, when England squeezed past a spirited Danish side thanks to Harry Kane’s rebound from a penalty.

The Three Lions earned a nervy three points against Serbia in their opening game, but with Slovenia and Denmark drawing the other match in Group C, it has put them in a strong position at the top of the group.

Denmark were good value in their opening game, but will be disappointed to have thrown away a win after Christian Eriksen’s dream opening goal. Nevertheless, the 1992 champions have a history of causing upsets in this competition, and they’ll be hoping to do the same again in Frankfurt.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group C fixture:

England v Denmark – Euro 2024

Wednesday 19 June 2024 22:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s second group game of this Euro 2024, as they take on Denmark in Frankfurt today.